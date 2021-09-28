Travel&Tourism: South African content on Netflix could drive tourism

Guest: Bronwen Auret | General Manager of Brand and Marketing at South African Tourism
A study by streaming service Netflix found that its international subscribers were 3.1 times more likely to make South Africa their number one travel destination after watching local shows.
Guest: Prof Resia Pretorius | Head of Dept. and Distinguished Research Prof in Physiological Sciences Dept, Faculty of Science. at Stellenbosch University
New research from Stellenbosch University indicates that an overload of various inflammatory molecules, trapped inside insoluble microscopic blood clots (micro clots), might be the cause of some of the lingering symptoms experienced by individuals with Long COVID. Prof Resia Pretorius, a researcher in the Department of Physiological Science at Stellenbosch University (SU) discusses the findings of this research.
Guest: Bonang Mohale | BUSA's (new President) and Chancellor at University of the Free State
The South African Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) and National Treasury announced that the state-owned insurer has received R3.9 billion to assist it in meeting its obligations until the end of the current financial year, including assisting businesses rocked by looting in July's unrest.
Guest: Otto De Vries | CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
It is anticipated that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will open up more countries for hotel quarantine-free travel later this week. Reports suggest that the UK's "red list" of destinations would be slashed to nine from 54, including South Africa. This would mean that fully vaccinated arrivals from 'slashed' countries will no longer have to quarantine in a government-designated hotel for 10 days when they get to England from later in October.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
We sometimes forget to check the safety of our apps and the kind of data they're privy to. Liezel van der Westhuizen, our resident fitness enthusiast, discusses just how safe your health or fitness App is, now!
Tune in to find out how to better secure your device!
Guest: Bangunzi Mayana
Guest: Dr Lesley Bamford | Chief director of Child youth and school health and a team leader in the Covid-19 vaccination programme at the National Department of Health
Vooma Vaccination Weekends kicked off this weekend. The mass vaccination is being driven by government and civil society with the aim of vaccinating 70% of adults by the end of the year. During Vooma Vaccination Weekend all public vaccination sites as well as additional pop-up ones will open for the weekend.
Guest: Cobus Odendaal | CEO of Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty in Johannesburg and Randburg
Selling a sectional title differs from selling a freestanding house. There are a number of factors that both buyers and sellers should be aware of when buying or selling sectional title property as they can have significant consequences. Cobus Odendaal provides a rundown on what you should know when selling a sectional title.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Vouks is a name familiar in the b-boy and dance community, and today our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is discussing this talent's commitment to fitness, family, and fundraising, as he takes on an amazing cycling challenge. Cycling from Johannesburg to Cape Town to raise funds for THE VOUKS FOUNDATION
Tune in to hear more about the cycle tour and the inspiration that led to this fundraising journey!
Guest: Khanyi Mpumlwana | Global Creative Director at Wikimedia
The Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit that operates Wikipedia, is launching a campaign to draw attention to the South African stories, contexts, history missing from Wikipedia. The non-profit will be releasing online multimedia content built by South African writers, filmmakers, fashion designers, artists and thought leaders, highlighting a variety of topics to showcase the power of knowledge and everyone's right to access, create, and share it. The campaign can be followed using #WikipediaByUs
Guest: Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
The DA held a protest against national government Single Service Police plan which seeks to centralise policing. According to the political party, the plan would see metro policing departments absorbed into the national police service, taking away municipality's power to set its own local policing priorities. Eldred de Klerk, from Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis, unpacks while a centralised police force is not an entirely bad idea.