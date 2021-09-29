elections2021 One South Africa movement on how independent candidates will make a run for local governance

Guest: Mmusi Maimane | Leader at One SA Movement (OSA)
The number of independent candidates who intend to participate in this year's local government elections has increased. Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One South Africa movement plans on endorsing a cohort of independent candidates. He unpacks on how can independent candidates plan on positioning themselves to take over the running of municipalities and introduce more effective leadership at a local level.
Guest: Thapelo Mohapi | Spokesperson at Abahlali Basemjondolo
DA poster erected in the Phoenix area have been a point of contention. The posters that read: "The ANC Called your racist" has been defended by the opposition party claiming that the ruling party branded the historically-Indian community racist, while the DA celebrated them as heroes during the July unrest. The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has called the posters were "shameful and fascist in nature".
Guest: Makoma Lekalakala | Director at Earthlife Africa Johannesburg
According to a data analysis by independent research organisation the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) shows, Eskom is the world's most polluting power company. The data analysis - published on Tuesday - applies to the financial year 2019/20. It indicates that Eskom's emissions are worse that of the power sectors of the US, the European Union (EU) and China.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Passing through some of the most incredible locations in South Africa, a cancer survivor is running and cycling from the Cradle of Humankind, to Cape Town, for CANSA fundraising.
Tune in as our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen (who is so inspired by the story), discusses Richard Lomax and the challenges he's already faced in his personal life, before taking on this great journey for others too.
Guest: Prof Resia Pretorius | Head of Dept. and Distinguished Research Prof in Physiological Sciences Dept, Faculty of Science. at Stellenbosch University
New research from Stellenbosch University indicates that an overload of various inflammatory molecules, trapped inside insoluble microscopic blood clots (micro clots), might be the cause of some of the lingering symptoms experienced by individuals with Long COVID. Prof Resia Pretorius, a researcher in the Department of Physiological Science at Stellenbosch University (SU) discusses the findings of this research.
Guest: Bonang Mohale | BUSA's (new President) and Chancellor at University of the Free State
The South African Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) and National Treasury announced that the state-owned insurer has received R3.9 billion to assist it in meeting its obligations until the end of the current financial year, including assisting businesses rocked by looting in July's unrest.
Guest: Otto De Vries | CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
It is anticipated that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will open up more countries for hotel quarantine-free travel later this week. Reports suggest that the UK's "red list" of destinations would be slashed to nine from 54, including South Africa. This would mean that fully vaccinated arrivals from 'slashed' countries will no longer have to quarantine in a government-designated hotel for 10 days when they get to England from later in October.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
We sometimes forget to check the safety of our apps and the kind of data they're privy to. Liezel van der Westhuizen, our resident fitness enthusiast, discusses just how safe your health or fitness App is, now!
Tune in to find out how to better secure your device!
Guest: Bangunzi Mayana
Guest: Dr Lesley Bamford | Chief director of Child youth and school health and a team leader in the Covid-19 vaccination programme at the National Department of Health
Vooma Vaccination Weekends kicked off this weekend. The mass vaccination is being driven by government and civil society with the aim of vaccinating 70% of adults by the end of the year. During Vooma Vaccination Weekend all public vaccination sites as well as additional pop-up ones will open for the weekend.
Guest: Cobus Odendaal | CEO of Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty in Johannesburg and Randburg
Selling a sectional title differs from selling a freestanding house. There are a number of factors that both buyers and sellers should be aware of when buying or selling sectional title property as they can have significant consequences. Cobus Odendaal provides a rundown on what you should know when selling a sectional title.