My Ward, my Vote: A closer look at Ward 18 in Drakenstein Municipality

Guest: Otto De Vries | CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)



It is anticipated that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will open up more countries for hotel quarantine-free travel later this week. Reports suggest that the UK's "red list" of destinations would be slashed to nine from 54, including South Africa. This would mean that fully vaccinated arrivals from 'slashed' countries will no longer have to quarantine in a government-designated hotel for 10 days when they get to England from later in October.

