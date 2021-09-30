Finance: Finally free of debt? How to rebuild good credit

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'Stereotyping a community fans racial tensions more than a poster' - Steenhuisen Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King chats to columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories. 10 October 2021 10:18 AM
"You need to have an end point" - advice for couples struggling with infertility Sara-Jayne King speaks to clinical psychologist Mandy Rodrigues about the psychological impact of infertility on women and men. 9 October 2021 11:14 AM
Is there still time to save for the festive season? Yes, says financial expert Sara-Jayne King speaks to certified financial planner Kirsty Scully about the best way to budget for the festive season. 9 October 2021 10:34 AM
Angelo Agrizzi describes Gavin Watson as a master at bribing people Aubrey Masango speaks to the former Bosasa chief of operations and author of the tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'. 8 October 2021 1:11 PM
ANC will stamp out corruption – President Cyril Ramaphosa on campaign trail Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefular. 8 October 2021 12:44 PM
Top cop Khehla Sitole may lose his job after inquiry into fitness to hold office Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Gareth Newham from the Institute for Security Studies about Khehla Sitole's suspension... 8 October 2021 12:15 PM
Shareholder activists gun for Sasol and its 'climate lobbying' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies, Director at Just Share. 8 October 2021 2:42 PM
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram. 8 October 2021 1:46 PM
Lester samples 4 orange juice recipes. What's his verdict on the yummiest? Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Marais, Managing Director at Soga Organic and tests their wares. 8 October 2021 12:06 PM
A 'last hurrah' for the popular Kia Sportage, limited edition hits the road Sara-Jayne King is joined by Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson who reviews the Kia Sportage GT Line 9 October 2021 11:46 AM
Rainy weather on Saturday – brilliant sunshine, warm weather on Sunday Here’s what to expect weatherwise in and around Cape Town this weekend. 8 October 2021 3:09 PM
Parents urged to look out for signs of mental distress in children Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sadag operations manager Cassey Chambers about the increasing number of children facing men... 8 October 2021 10:25 AM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 8 October 2021 9:53 AM
It reads like an adventure story! - Johnny Clegg's sons on Scatterling of Africa CapeTalk Pippa Hudson chats to Johnny Clegg’s sons, Jesse and Jaron, about their father's memoir "Scatterling of Africa". 7 October 2021 4:38 PM
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Europe races to avoid winter wave of Covid-19 with booster shots Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Rob Watts. 8 October 2021 11:24 AM
UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to UK correspondent John Adderley about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 8 October 2021 9:12 AM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:34 PM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates. 7 October 2021 1:58 PM
'Sleep ups productivity – and it burns fat – stop bragging about all-nighters' Africa Melane interviews fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen about getting a better quality of sleep. 7 October 2021 11:34 AM
Taliban are liars that use the name of Islam to gain power - Crystal Bayat (24) Refilwe Moloto interviews Afghan feminist Crystal Bayat. 7 October 2021 9:10 AM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Finance: Finally free of debt? How to rebuild good credit

Finance: Finally free of debt? How to rebuild good credit

30 September 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Annaline van der Poel | New Business Manager  at Debt Rescue

If you have done all the hard work to crawl your way out of debt. How can you then start building a good credit score? And will you qualify for any accounts to help fix your score? Annaline van der Poel from Debt Rescue has some answers!


Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021

8 October 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: David Bellairs | Director at The Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

The 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour will take place on 10 October. The world's largest timed cycle race is taking place after a hiatus of a year and a half due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There will be a field of 18 thousand cyclists, mostly South African, and about 850 registered internationals.

The politics behind elections posters. DO they still have a influence on voters?

8 October 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Glen  Mpani  | Democracy and Governance practioner and Managing Director of Shikamo Political Advisory and Campaign Services (SPACS)

In a electioneering space where popular digital platforms are used for canvassing support, it begs the question if a reliance on posters is still necessary? Do they still play a role in helping a voter decide on a candidate?

Fitness with Liezel V Cycling Race Day Tips

8 October 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Planning to participate in a Cycle race or event? Whether you're an old hand or first-timer, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has top tips to make sure you're Race Day ready!
 
Tune in to hear more insights and information ahead of The Cape Town Cycle tour 

Archbishop Tutu turns 90, Tygerburg hospital to host extra-special birthday celebration

7 October 2021 6:18 AM

Guest: Jason Falken | CEO at Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust

The Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust’s (THCT) Tutu Tygers has partnered with the Dean of the St George’s Cathedral, Father Michael Weeder, to commemorate Trust patron Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s landmark 90th birthday. The TCHT is a fundraising body supporting mother and child patients at Tygerberg Hospital, one of the African continent’s biggest providers of paediatric and critical care for more than 60% of the Western Cape’s child and mom patients. A host of activities are scheduled to honour the Tutus’ two decades of tireless philanthropic work in support of the hospital’s paediatric patients

Health: Early warning signs of childhood cancer

7 October 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Adri Ludick | Programme development manage at Childhood Cancer Foundation SA (CHOC)

800-1 000 children in South Africa are diagnosed with cancer annually. Sadly half of the children with cancer are never diagnosed or die prematurely due to misdiagnosis, failure to detect the signs early or not following through with the treatment recommended. Adri Ludick, a programme development manager at CHOC, talks through the most common types of cancers and how to spot warning signs early. 

Fitness with Liezel V: Mental Health & Physical Wellness: Sleep more to be more!

7 October 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If it's a mystery to you, how adequate amounts of sleep helps you in your day-to-day life, tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing Mental Health and Physical Health ahead of WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY on 10 October , and why good and adequate amounts of sleep, are a path towards overall wellness.
You don't want to miss this...except for sleep!

Are the Phoenix posters a bad form of politicking by the DA?

6 October 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Thapelo Mohapi | Spokesperson at Abahlali Basemjondolo

DA poster erected in the Phoenix area have been a point of contention. The posters that read: "The ANC Called your racist"  has been defended by the opposition party claiming that the ruling party branded the historically-Indian community racist, while the DA celebrated them as heroes during the July unrest. The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has called the posters were "shameful and fascist in nature".

Eskom consider the world worst polluting power company

6 October 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Makoma Lekalakala | Director  at Earthlife Africa Johannesburg

According to a data analysis by independent research organisation the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) shows, Eskom is the world's most polluting power company. The data analysis - published on Tuesday - applies to the financial year 2019/20. It indicates that Eskom's emissions are worse that of the power sectors of the US, the European Union (EU) and China.

Fitness with Liezel V: Fitness with purpose: Cancer survivor goes Cradle to Cape for CANSA Fundraising

6 October 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Passing through some of the most incredible locations in South Africa, a cancer survivor is running and cycling from the Cradle of Humankind, to Cape Town, for CANSA fundraising.
Tune in as our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen (who is so inspired by the story), discusses Richard Lomax and the challenges he's already faced in his personal life, before taking on this great journey for others too.

Study finds micro blood clots might be behind the symptoms of long Covid

5 October 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: Prof Resia Pretorius | Head of Dept. and Distinguished Research Prof in Physiological Sciences Dept, Faculty of Science. at Stellenbosch University

New research from Stellenbosch University indicates that an overload of various inflammatory molecules, trapped inside insoluble microscopic blood clots (micro clots), might be the cause of some of the lingering symptoms experienced by individuals with Long COVID. Prof Resia Pretorius, a researcher in the Department of Physiological Science at Stellenbosch University (SU) discusses the findings of this research. 

Eskom formulating load shedding plan for weekend and early next week - spokesman

Local

'Stereotyping a community fans racial tensions more than a poster' - Steenhuisen

Local Politics

UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list'

World

Employers urged to make use of COVID-19 vaccination pop-up sites

10 October 2021 10:29 AM

Wrong number: Squid Game card triggers call deluge

10 October 2021 10:12 AM

We are dealing with disputes within Zulu royal family: Ramaphosa

10 October 2021 8:22 AM

