Better policing: Weighing up the devolution of policing to provinces vs a centralised policing plan

Guest: Jason Falken | CEO at Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust



The Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust’s (THCT) Tutu Tygers has partnered with the Dean of the St George’s Cathedral, Father Michael Weeder, to commemorate Trust patron Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s landmark 90th birthday. The TCHT is a fundraising body supporting mother and child patients at Tygerberg Hospital, one of the African continent’s biggest providers of paediatric and critical care for more than 60% of the Western Cape’s child and mom patients. A host of activities are scheduled to honour the Tutus’ two decades of tireless philanthropic work in support of the hospital’s paediatric patients

