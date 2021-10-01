Better policing: Weighing up the devolution of policing to provinces vs a centralised policing plan

Guest: Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
The DA held a protest against national government Single Service Police plan which seeks to centralise policing. According to the political party, the plan would see metro policing departments absorbed into the national police service, taking away municipality's power to set its own local policing priorities. Eldred de Klerk, from Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis, unpacks while a centralised police force is not an entirely bad idea.
Guest: David Bellairs | Director at The Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust
The 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour will take place on 10 October. The world's largest timed cycle race is taking place after a hiatus of a year and a half due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There will be a field of 18 thousand cyclists, mostly South African, and about 850 registered internationals.
Guest: Glen Mpani | Democracy and Governance practioner and Managing Director of Shikamo Political Advisory and Campaign Services (SPACS)
In a electioneering space where popular digital platforms are used for canvassing support, it begs the question if a reliance on posters is still necessary? Do they still play a role in helping a voter decide on a candidate?
Planning to participate in a Cycle race or event? Whether you're an old hand or first-timer, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has top tips to make sure you're Race Day ready!
Tune in to hear more insights and information ahead of The Cape Town Cycle tour
Guest: Jason Falken | CEO at Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust
The Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust’s (THCT) Tutu Tygers has partnered with the Dean of the St George’s Cathedral, Father Michael Weeder, to commemorate Trust patron Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s landmark 90th birthday. The TCHT is a fundraising body supporting mother and child patients at Tygerberg Hospital, one of the African continent’s biggest providers of paediatric and critical care for more than 60% of the Western Cape’s child and mom patients. A host of activities are scheduled to honour the Tutus’ two decades of tireless philanthropic work in support of the hospital’s paediatric patients
Guest: Adri Ludick | Programme development manage at Childhood Cancer Foundation SA (CHOC)
800-1 000 children in South Africa are diagnosed with cancer annually. Sadly half of the children with cancer are never diagnosed or die prematurely due to misdiagnosis, failure to detect the signs early or not following through with the treatment recommended. Adri Ludick, a programme development manager at CHOC, talks through the most common types of cancers and how to spot warning signs early.
If it's a mystery to you, how adequate amounts of sleep helps you in your day-to-day life, tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing Mental Health and Physical Health ahead of WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY on 10 October , and why good and adequate amounts of sleep, are a path towards overall wellness.
You don't want to miss this...except for sleep!
Guest: Thapelo Mohapi | Spokesperson at Abahlali Basemjondolo
DA poster erected in the Phoenix area have been a point of contention. The posters that read: "The ANC Called your racist" has been defended by the opposition party claiming that the ruling party branded the historically-Indian community racist, while the DA celebrated them as heroes during the July unrest. The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has called the posters were "shameful and fascist in nature".
Guest: Makoma Lekalakala | Director at Earthlife Africa Johannesburg
According to a data analysis by independent research organisation the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) shows, Eskom is the world's most polluting power company. The data analysis - published on Tuesday - applies to the financial year 2019/20. It indicates that Eskom's emissions are worse that of the power sectors of the US, the European Union (EU) and China.
Passing through some of the most incredible locations in South Africa, a cancer survivor is running and cycling from the Cradle of Humankind, to Cape Town, for CANSA fundraising.
Tune in as our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen (who is so inspired by the story), discusses Richard Lomax and the challenges he's already faced in his personal life, before taking on this great journey for others too.
Guest: Prof Resia Pretorius | Head of Dept. and Distinguished Research Prof in Physiological Sciences Dept, Faculty of Science. at Stellenbosch University
New research from Stellenbosch University indicates that an overload of various inflammatory molecules, trapped inside insoluble microscopic blood clots (micro clots), might be the cause of some of the lingering symptoms experienced by individuals with Long COVID. Prof Resia Pretorius, a researcher in the Department of Physiological Science at Stellenbosch University (SU) discusses the findings of this research.