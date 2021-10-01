WikipediaByUs: Closing the gap on South African stories, contexts and histories available on Wikipedia

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Digital addiction impact on mental health - do we need a dopamine fast?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim
Dr Sharon Munyaka
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Artist Samurai Farai
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Farai (Samurai) Engelbrecht
Today at 13:33
Travel - All systems go for Sanlam Cape Town Marathon
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Renee Jordaan Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Contact Nr: 083 230 9963
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Studying overseas
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Heidi Sulcas
Today at 14:50
Music - Querido makes a comeback
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chris Querido
Today at 16:20
The state of The Master's Affairs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at Davis Tax Committee
Today at 16:55
A crying shame: South Africa is losing human potential because of the cognitive stunting of our children
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Louis Benjamin - at Independent educational consultant
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
It's still R850 for a Covid test: A fair price to pay, or 'price-gouging'? Lester Kiewit speaks to attorney John Goetsch about the cost of private Covid-19 PCR tests. 12 October 2021 10:57 AM
Millions owed billons in unclaimed pension benefits - are you one of them? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Olano Makhubela at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority about billions in unclaimed pension benefits. 12 October 2021 9:50 AM
Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener. 12 October 2021 8:29 AM
Mashaba: ActionSA unapologetic about stance on border control, illegal migrants Breakfast host Refiilwe Moloto chats to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about the party's offering ahead of the upcoming municipal... 12 October 2021 9:19 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa declares 1 November a public holiday President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Monday evening. 11 October 2021 7:02 PM
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee. 11 October 2021 6:39 PM
Tourism sector calls on locals to get vaccinated amid surge in bookings from UK Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Fedhasa board member Lee-Anne Singer about the return of UK visitors this summer. 12 October 2021 7:56 AM
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money. 11 October 2021 8:03 PM
Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets". 11 October 2021 7:25 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Nthabi Taukobong’s advice on designing luxury living spaces that feel like home South African Interior Designer, Nthabi Taukobong balances both comfort and luxury when creating spaces. 11 October 2021 3:29 PM
Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health Sara-Jayne King speaks to TikTok star Max Selwood about the generation of young people using social media to talk mental health. 11 October 2021 10:42 AM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Superman comes out as bisexual Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 October 2021 10:52 AM
Lockdown sensations Olive and Mabel starring in sell-out UK theatre tour Sara-Jayne King catches up with sports commentator Andrew Cotter who's now more known as the owner of the two famous labradors. 10 October 2021 12:00 PM
Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 8 October 2021 9:53 AM
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'. 11 October 2021 1:10 PM
SA touted as prime holiday spot for UK travellers as 'red list' ban lifts today Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dirco's Clayson Monyela as South Africa is from today removed from the UK's Covid-19 travel 'red list' 11 October 2021 9:58 AM
Europe races to avoid winter wave of Covid-19 with booster shots Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Rob Watts. 8 October 2021 11:24 AM
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
This is the core problem with South Africans not wanting to get vaccinated South Africa has set itself a critical deadline to have 28 million people vaccinated by December as the fourth wave looms. 11 October 2021 2:00 PM
Mowbray Golf Course housing proposal 'under consideration' - Geordin Hill-Lewis John Maytham interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town. 11 October 2021 4:32 PM
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates. 7 October 2021 1:58 PM
'Sleep ups productivity – and it burns fat – stop bragging about all-nighters' Africa Melane interviews fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen about getting a better quality of sleep. 7 October 2021 11:34 AM
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
#WikipediaByUs: Closing the gap on South African stories, contexts and histories available on Wikipedia

#WikipediaByUs: Closing the gap on South African stories, contexts and histories available on Wikipedia

1 October 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Khanyi  Mpumlwana | Global Creative Director  at Wikimedia


The Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit that operates Wikipedia, is launching a campaign to draw attention to the South African stories, contexts, history missing from Wikipedia. The non-profit will be releasing online multimedia content built by South African writers, filmmakers, fashion designers, artists and thought leaders, highlighting a variety of topics to showcase the power of knowledge and everyone's right to access, create, and share it. The campaign can be followed using #WikipediaByUs


How tracking social media conversation can help with better interventions in vaccine challenges

12 October 2021 6:15 AM

Guest: Stuart Jones | Director at Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC)

The Centre for Analytics & Behavioural Change (CABC) at the University of Cape Town used a set of keywords to gather data about the overall vaccine conversation on social media from mid-June to mid-August this year in SA, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria and Tanzania. The CABC is hoping that their findings can be used to pinpoint the “sweet spots” for strategic interventions as each of the six countries in the report grapples with its own vaccination challenges.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mpumalanga MEC arrested on two counts of murder

12 October 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Mandla  Khoza | Freelance Journalist  at The Sowetan

A senior Mpumalanga ANC member and MEC has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that claimed the lives of two people. The MEC appeared in court on Tuesday. Mandla Khoza, freelance journalist with The Sowetan has been following the story

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel&Tourism: Fedhasa reports a surge in bookings following removal from UK red list

12 October 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Lee-Anne Singer | Board Member  at Fedhasa Cape

On Monday, the UK's travel red list has been cut from 54 countries to seven, this ends hotel quarantine rules for people arriving from South Africa, Mexico, Brazil and other countries. Fedhasa has already reported a surge in bookings and reservations for travel to and from Britain. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Tip Tuesdays - Foot, Fitness, Fungus? Are Shower Shoes a Must for Gym?

12 October 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast is always trying the latest gyms and fitness finds, so she has insider knowledge on best practices for shower shoes in the gym locker room. Tune in to Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing shower shoes, the dangers, and offering up some tips to keep safe - with expert wisdom also being shared with you. Don't miss it!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Explainer: Just what is 'proportional representation' and how does it work?

11 October 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Ebrahim Fakir | Political analyst and Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute (ASRI)

South Africa makes use of what is called a PR, proportional representation electoral system. When South Africans cast a vote for one party, parliamentary seats are allocated in direct proportion to the number of votes a party received. As all things go it has its advantages and disadvantages. Ebrahim Fakir,  Political analyst and Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute (ASRI) discusses how a pre electoral system works in local government elections. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Homeless people are still able to vote this local government elections

11 October 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Michael Hendrickse | Western Cape provincial electoral officer at IEC

This World Homeless Day, the homeless need not worry about being able to vote during these local government elections. An ID is always required when voting during any elections and unfortunately some homeless people have had their IDs confiscated along with their belongings by authorities or the IDs have been lost. However Provincial Electoral Officer for the Western Cape, Michael Hendrickse assures that the homeless do not need a formal address to vote.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Still WFH? Here's how to unsure empty offices are protected

11 October 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Colin  Blane | Head: Technical Commercial at Discovery Business Insurance

Despite a lowered lockdown level, many companies are still eking their way to bringing a full force back into their office spaces. Prolonged periods of ‘empty offices’ come with some unintended consequences, especially where one’s insurance is concerned. Colin Blane, Head of Technical Commercial at Discovery Business Insurance, discusses the potential risks that arise with vacant or partially occupied office spaces.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Stefan Van Neel: The Fund-raiser ready to summit peaks in hours

11 October 2021 4:54 AM

Guest:  Liezel van der Westhuizen

A former professional soccer player with a heart of gold, is on a campaign to save a hospice that cares for special needs children.
Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing Stefan van Neel and his upcoming running exploits, and how you can lend your support.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021

8 October 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: David Bellairs | Director at The Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

The 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour will take place on 10 October. The world's largest timed cycle race is taking place after a hiatus of a year and a half due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There will be a field of 18 thousand cyclists, mostly South African, and about 850 registered internationals.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The politics behind elections posters. DO they still have a influence on voters?

8 October 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Glen  Mpani  | Democracy and Governance practioner and Managing Director of Shikamo Political Advisory and Campaign Services (SPACS)

In a electioneering space where popular digital platforms are used for canvassing support, it begs the question if a reliance on posters is still necessary? Do they still play a role in helping a voter decide on a candidate?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mashaba: ActionSA unapologetic about stance on border control, illegal migrants

Politics

Superman comes out as bisexual

Entertainment

Capetonians urged not to feed or touch seals after teen bitten on Strand Beach

Local

Mpumalanga ANC to meet over murder accused election head Mandla Msibi

12 October 2021 10:29 AM

Enoch Mgijima Municipality confirms art gallery building gutted in fire

12 October 2021 10:02 AM

FF Plus councillor candidate denies that his Malema post racially motivated

12 October 2021 9:41 AM

