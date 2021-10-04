Fitness with Liezel V: Changing Lives & Communities: B-Boy Vouks and the Cycling Challenge

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Vouks is a name familiar in the b-boy and dance community, and today our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is discussing this talent's commitment to fitness, family, and fundraising, as he takes on an amazing cycling challenge. Cycling from Johannesburg to Cape Town to raise funds for THE VOUKS FOUNDATION
Tune in to hear more about the cycle tour and the inspiration that led to this fundraising journey!
Guest: Ebrahim Fakir | Political analyst and Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute (ASRI)
South Africa makes use of what is called a PR, proportional representation electoral system. When South Africans cast a vote for one party, parliamentary seats are allocated in direct proportion to the number of votes a party received. As all things go it has its advantages and disadvantages. Ebrahim Fakir, Political analyst and Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute (ASRI) discusses how a pre electoral system works in local government elections.
Guest: Michael Hendrickse | Western Cape provincial electoral officer at IEC
This World Homeless Day, the homeless need not worry about being able to vote during these local government elections. An ID is always required when voting during any elections and unfortunately some homeless people have had their IDs confiscated along with their belongings by authorities or the IDs have been lost. However Provincial Electoral Officer for the Western Cape, Michael Hendrickse assures that the homeless do not need a formal address to vote.
Guest: Colin Blane | Head: Technical Commercial at Discovery Business Insurance
Despite a lowered lockdown level, many companies are still eking their way to bringing a full force back into their office spaces. Prolonged periods of ‘empty offices’ come with some unintended consequences, especially where one’s insurance is concerned. Colin Blane, Head of Technical Commercial at Discovery Business Insurance, discusses the potential risks that arise with vacant or partially occupied office spaces.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
A former professional soccer player with a heart of gold, is on a campaign to save a hospice that cares for special needs children.
Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing Stefan van Neel and his upcoming running exploits, and how you can lend your support.
Guest: David Bellairs | Director at The Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust
The 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour will take place on 10 October. The world's largest timed cycle race is taking place after a hiatus of a year and a half due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There will be a field of 18 thousand cyclists, mostly South African, and about 850 registered internationals.
Guest: Glen Mpani | Democracy and Governance practioner and Managing Director of Shikamo Political Advisory and Campaign Services (SPACS)
In a electioneering space where popular digital platforms are used for canvassing support, it begs the question if a reliance on posters is still necessary? Do they still play a role in helping a voter decide on a candidate?
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Planning to participate in a Cycle race or event? Whether you're an old hand or first-timer, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has top tips to make sure you're Race Day ready!
Tune in to hear more insights and information ahead of The Cape Town Cycle tour
Guest: Jason Falken | CEO at Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust
The Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust’s (THCT) Tutu Tygers has partnered with the Dean of the St George’s Cathedral, Father Michael Weeder, to commemorate Trust patron Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s landmark 90th birthday. The TCHT is a fundraising body supporting mother and child patients at Tygerberg Hospital, one of the African continent’s biggest providers of paediatric and critical care for more than 60% of the Western Cape’s child and mom patients. A host of activities are scheduled to honour the Tutus’ two decades of tireless philanthropic work in support of the hospital’s paediatric patients
Guest: Adri Ludick | Programme development manage at Childhood Cancer Foundation SA (CHOC)
800-1 000 children in South Africa are diagnosed with cancer annually. Sadly half of the children with cancer are never diagnosed or die prematurely due to misdiagnosis, failure to detect the signs early or not following through with the treatment recommended. Adri Ludick, a programme development manager at CHOC, talks through the most common types of cancers and how to spot warning signs early.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
If it's a mystery to you, how adequate amounts of sleep helps you in your day-to-day life, tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing Mental Health and Physical Health ahead of WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY on 10 October , and why good and adequate amounts of sleep, are a path towards overall wellness.
You don't want to miss this...except for sleep!