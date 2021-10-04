Property: Selling a sectional title property

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:53
Mayoral Candidate Rapid Fire- Fadiel Adams
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fadiel Adams - at Cape Coloured Party
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Prof Cheryl Hendricks
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cheryl Hendricks - Executive director at Institute For Justice And Reconciliation (Ijr)
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Film director Uga Carlini
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Uga Carlini
Today at 13:33
Food - Sushi tasting with Cape Point Vineyard (Chef Kieran Whyte IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lizanne van der Spuy
Kieran Whyte
Today at 13:40
Restaurant news with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Head of Content: Food24 and Eat Out
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - What to do if a tenant is late on rent
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew - Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates
Today at 14:50
Music - 50th anniversary of release of "Imagine"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sean Brokenshaw, music guru
Today at 17:05
Interview: Gert van Rooyen house
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Park - Chairman at Capital Park Residents and Ratepayers Association
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health Sara-Jayne King speaks to TikTok star Max Selwood about the generation of young people using social media to talk mental health. 11 October 2021 10:42 AM
Three suspects nabbed in Atlantis dog fighting event - and more arrests expected Cape Town’s law enforcement officers and inspectors from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA 11 October 2021 10:41 AM
SA touted as prime holiday spot for UK travellers as 'red list' ban lifts today Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dirco's Clayson Monyela as South Africa is from today removed from the UK's Covid-19 travel 'red list' 11 October 2021 9:58 AM
View all Local
'We stand for minority rights' - Freedom Front Plus Wouter Wessels Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Freedom Front Plus Head of Elections and MP Wouter Wessels to discuss its manifesto. 11 October 2021 8:15 AM
COCT's eviction of District Six homeless declared unlawful, 'sets precedent' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre, Jonty Cogger on the judgment handed down. 11 October 2021 7:21 AM
'I would like to see politicians who recognise the human face of homelessness' Sara-Jayne King hosts a discussion as organisations helping the homeless use the local elections to draw attention to the issue. 10 October 2021 3:28 PM
View all Politics
Why Western Cape food prices are most stable in South Africa Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mervyn Abrahams,  Programme Coordinator at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group. 11 October 2021 10:18 AM
Shareholder activists gun for Sasol and its 'climate lobbying' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies, Director at Just Share. 8 October 2021 2:42 PM
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram. 8 October 2021 1:46 PM
View all Business
Lockdown sensations Olive and Mabel starring in sell-out UK theatre tour Sara-Jayne King catches up with sports commentator Andrew Cotter who's now more known as the owner of the two famous labradors. 10 October 2021 12:00 PM
A 'last hurrah' for the popular Kia Sportage, limited edition hits the road Sara-Jayne King is joined by Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson who reviews the Kia Sportage GT Line 9 October 2021 11:46 AM
"You need to have an end point" - advice for couples struggling with infertility Sara-Jayne King speaks to clinical psychologist Mandy Rodrigues about the psychological impact of infertility on women and men. 9 October 2021 11:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
View all Sport
Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 8 October 2021 9:53 AM
It reads like an adventure story! - Johnny Clegg's sons on Scatterling of Africa CapeTalk Pippa Hudson chats to Johnny Clegg’s sons, Jesse and Jaron, about their father's memoir "Scatterling of Africa". 7 October 2021 4:38 PM
View all Entertainment
SA touted as prime holiday spot for UK travellers as 'red list' ban lifts today Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dirco's Clayson Monyela as South Africa is from today removed from the UK's Covid-19 travel 'red list' 11 October 2021 9:58 AM
Europe races to avoid winter wave of Covid-19 with booster shots Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Rob Watts. 8 October 2021 11:24 AM
View all World
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:34 PM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all Africa
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates. 7 October 2021 1:58 PM
'Sleep ups productivity – and it burns fat – stop bragging about all-nighters' Africa Melane interviews fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen about getting a better quality of sleep. 7 October 2021 11:34 AM
Taliban are liars that use the name of Islam to gain power - Crystal Bayat (24) Refilwe Moloto interviews Afghan feminist Crystal Bayat. 7 October 2021 9:10 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Property: Selling a sectional title property

Property: Selling a sectional title property

4 October 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Cobus  Odendaal | CEO of Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty in Johannesburg and Randburg

Selling a sectional title differs from selling a freestanding house. There are a number of factors that both buyers and sellers should be aware of when buying or selling sectional title property as they can have significant consequences. Cobus Odendaal provides a rundown on what you should know when selling a sectional title.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Explainer: Just what is 'proportional representation' and how does it work?

11 October 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Ebrahim Fakir | Political analyst and Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute (ASRI)

South Africa makes use of what is called a PR, proportional representation electoral system. When South Africans cast a vote for one party, parliamentary seats are allocated in direct proportion to the number of votes a party received. As all things go it has its advantages and disadvantages. Ebrahim Fakir,  Political analyst and Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute (ASRI) discusses how a pre electoral system works in local government elections. 

Homeless people are still able to vote this local government elections

11 October 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Michael Hendrickse | Western Cape provincial electoral officer at IEC

This World Homeless Day, the homeless need not worry about being able to vote during these local government elections. An ID is always required when voting during any elections and unfortunately some homeless people have had their IDs confiscated along with their belongings by authorities or the IDs have been lost. However Provincial Electoral Officer for the Western Cape, Michael Hendrickse assures that the homeless do not need a formal address to vote.

Property: Still WFH? Here's how to unsure empty offices are protected

11 October 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Colin  Blane | Head: Technical Commercial at Discovery Business Insurance

Despite a lowered lockdown level, many companies are still eking their way to bringing a full force back into their office spaces. Prolonged periods of ‘empty offices’ come with some unintended consequences, especially where one’s insurance is concerned. Colin Blane, Head of Technical Commercial at Discovery Business Insurance, discusses the potential risks that arise with vacant or partially occupied office spaces.

Fitness with Liezel V: Stefan Van Neel: The Fund-raiser ready to summit peaks in hours

11 October 2021 4:54 AM

Guest:  Liezel van der Westhuizen

A former professional soccer player with a heart of gold, is on a campaign to save a hospice that cares for special needs children.
Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing Stefan van Neel and his upcoming running exploits, and how you can lend your support.

Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021

8 October 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: David Bellairs | Director at The Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

The 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour will take place on 10 October. The world's largest timed cycle race is taking place after a hiatus of a year and a half due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There will be a field of 18 thousand cyclists, mostly South African, and about 850 registered internationals.

The politics behind elections posters. DO they still have a influence on voters?

8 October 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Glen  Mpani  | Democracy and Governance practioner and Managing Director of Shikamo Political Advisory and Campaign Services (SPACS)

In a electioneering space where popular digital platforms are used for canvassing support, it begs the question if a reliance on posters is still necessary? Do they still play a role in helping a voter decide on a candidate?

Fitness with Liezel V Cycling Race Day Tips

8 October 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Planning to participate in a Cycle race or event? Whether you're an old hand or first-timer, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has top tips to make sure you're Race Day ready!
 
Tune in to hear more insights and information ahead of The Cape Town Cycle tour 

Archbishop Tutu turns 90, Tygerburg hospital to host extra-special birthday celebration

7 October 2021 6:18 AM

Guest: Jason Falken | CEO at Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust

The Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust’s (THCT) Tutu Tygers has partnered with the Dean of the St George’s Cathedral, Father Michael Weeder, to commemorate Trust patron Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s landmark 90th birthday. The TCHT is a fundraising body supporting mother and child patients at Tygerberg Hospital, one of the African continent’s biggest providers of paediatric and critical care for more than 60% of the Western Cape’s child and mom patients. A host of activities are scheduled to honour the Tutus’ two decades of tireless philanthropic work in support of the hospital’s paediatric patients

Health: Early warning signs of childhood cancer

7 October 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Adri Ludick | Programme development manage at Childhood Cancer Foundation SA (CHOC)

800-1 000 children in South Africa are diagnosed with cancer annually. Sadly half of the children with cancer are never diagnosed or die prematurely due to misdiagnosis, failure to detect the signs early or not following through with the treatment recommended. Adri Ludick, a programme development manager at CHOC, talks through the most common types of cancers and how to spot warning signs early. 

Fitness with Liezel V: Mental Health & Physical Wellness: Sleep more to be more!

7 October 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If it's a mystery to you, how adequate amounts of sleep helps you in your day-to-day life, tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing Mental Health and Physical Health ahead of WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY on 10 October , and why good and adequate amounts of sleep, are a path towards overall wellness.
You don't want to miss this...except for sleep!

Trending

COCT's eviction of District Six homeless declared unlawful, 'sets precedent'

Local Politics

UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list'

World

[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations

Sport Local

EWN Highlights

UK police end review of Andrew allegations

11 October 2021 10:55 AM

New Zealand health workers, teachers told 'no jab, no job'

11 October 2021 10:53 AM

Marumo Gallants coach sacked for abusing technical director after Arrows loss

11 October 2021 10:49 AM

