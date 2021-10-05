Travel&Tourism: UK expected to remove SA from its red travel list

Guest: Otto De Vries | CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
It is anticipated that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will open up more countries for hotel quarantine-free travel later this week. Reports suggest that the UK's "red list" of destinations would be slashed to nine from 54, including South Africa. This would mean that fully vaccinated arrivals from 'slashed' countries will no longer have to quarantine in a government-designated hotel for 10 days when they get to England from later in October.
Guest: Stuart Jones | Director at Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC)
The Centre for Analytics & Behavioural Change (CABC) at the University of Cape Town used a set of keywords to gather data about the overall vaccine conversation on social media from mid-June to mid-August this year in SA, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria and Tanzania. The CABC is hoping that their findings can be used to pinpoint the “sweet spots” for strategic interventions as each of the six countries in the report grapples with its own vaccination challenges.
Guest: Mandla Khoza | Freelance Journalist at The Sowetan
A senior Mpumalanga ANC member and MEC has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that claimed the lives of two people. The MEC appeared in court on Tuesday. Mandla Khoza, freelance journalist with The Sowetan has been following the story
Guest: Lee-Anne Singer | Board Member at Fedhasa Cape
On Monday, the UK's travel red list has been cut from 54 countries to seven, this ends hotel quarantine rules for people arriving from South Africa, Mexico, Brazil and other countries. Fedhasa has already reported a surge in bookings and reservations for travel to and from Britain.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness enthusiast is always trying the latest gyms and fitness finds, so she has insider knowledge on best practices for shower shoes in the gym locker room. Tune in to Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing shower shoes, the dangers, and offering up some tips to keep safe - with expert wisdom also being shared with you. Don't miss it!
Guest: Ebrahim Fakir | Political analyst and Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute (ASRI)
South Africa makes use of what is called a PR, proportional representation electoral system. When South Africans cast a vote for one party, parliamentary seats are allocated in direct proportion to the number of votes a party received. As all things go it has its advantages and disadvantages. Ebrahim Fakir, Political analyst and Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute (ASRI) discusses how a pre electoral system works in local government elections.
Guest: Michael Hendrickse | Western Cape provincial electoral officer at IEC
This World Homeless Day, the homeless need not worry about being able to vote during these local government elections. An ID is always required when voting during any elections and unfortunately some homeless people have had their IDs confiscated along with their belongings by authorities or the IDs have been lost. However Provincial Electoral Officer for the Western Cape, Michael Hendrickse assures that the homeless do not need a formal address to vote.
Guest: Colin Blane | Head: Technical Commercial at Discovery Business Insurance
Despite a lowered lockdown level, many companies are still eking their way to bringing a full force back into their office spaces. Prolonged periods of ‘empty offices’ come with some unintended consequences, especially where one’s insurance is concerned. Colin Blane, Head of Technical Commercial at Discovery Business Insurance, discusses the potential risks that arise with vacant or partially occupied office spaces.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
A former professional soccer player with a heart of gold, is on a campaign to save a hospice that cares for special needs children.
Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing Stefan van Neel and his upcoming running exploits, and how you can lend your support.
Guest: David Bellairs | Director at The Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust
The 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour will take place on 10 October. The world's largest timed cycle race is taking place after a hiatus of a year and a half due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There will be a field of 18 thousand cyclists, mostly South African, and about 850 registered internationals.
Guest: Glen Mpani | Democracy and Governance practioner and Managing Director of Shikamo Political Advisory and Campaign Services (SPACS)
In a electioneering space where popular digital platforms are used for canvassing support, it begs the question if a reliance on posters is still necessary? Do they still play a role in helping a voter decide on a candidate?