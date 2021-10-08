Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021

Guest: Renee Jordaan | Race Director at Sanlam Cape Town Marathon



Ushering out on the streets and mountains trials of the Mother City this weekend is the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. It will be the first major marathon to be hosted in the country for 2021 and the event is expected to receive over 9,000 marathon runners and 1,000 trail runners this coming weekend. Renee Jordaan, race director, speaks more on preparations that are in place for the race.

arrow_forward