Property: Still WFH? Here's how to unsure empty offices are protected

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:46
Unpacking Rural Community Organisations’ Strategic Approaches to Addressing GBV
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Joanne Harding - Director at Social Change Assistance Trust (SCAT)
125
Today at 06:10
eSwatini burns while politicians call for more talks
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lucky Lukhele - Spokesperson at Swaziland Solidarity Network
125
Today at 06:25
Can landlords impose restrictions on which tenants may apply?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marlon Shevelew - Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates
125
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday - Innovation Labs]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: What we know so far about Covid's "Delta Plus"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Vicky Baillie - Senior Researcher at Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit at Wits
125
Today at 07:20
Kidnappings for ransom - a growing trend in SA?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lizette Lancaster - Manager: Crime and Justice Information and Analysis Hub at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
SA's councillors do not have the skills to deliver sound budgets
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Russel Morena - CEO at SA Institute of Government Auditors
125
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
125
Today at 09:22
Contesting All Wards
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zola Xaki
125
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 10:22
Small Dorp Tour- Riebeeck Kasteel
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Allan Barnard
125
Today at 10:30
One Ward. Four Brothers
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vuyani Ntabeni
125
Today at 11:05
Psychology of a scam
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ryan Stramrood
David Rosenstein - Clinical psychologist and cognitive behaviour therapist. at Cape Behavioural Therapists
Dr David Rosenstein
125
