Fitness with Liezel V: Tip Tuesdays - Foot, Fitness, Fungus? Are Shower Shoes a Must for Gym?

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:10
On the couch - EWN Local Government Elections focus (Masiphumelele)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:35
Interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Claudine Shiels
Today at 15:40
Interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Haywood - Editor of Maverick Citizen at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Home Affairs has extended office hours to allow ID applications so that you can vote!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yusuf Simons - Provincial Manager (Western Cape) at Department of Home Affairs
Today at 16:33
Twending
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
SA’s Rogz bags award at 2021 Animalis World Branding Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Irené (I-RE-NAY) Raubenheimer
Today at 17:37
English novelist Jeffery Archer talks new book 'Over My Dead Body'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'CT water pollution worsening, upgrades to expand sewage capacity long overdue' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto to Milnerton enviro activist Caroline Marx and the Good Party's Brett Herron about water and sanitat... 20 October 2021 11:10 AM
Meet Verline Leo, indy ward 60 candidate (Athlone, Crawford, Mowbray, Rndbsch E) Refilwe Moloto interviews Verline Leo, an independent ward 60 candidate at One Movement for Cape Town. 20 October 2021 9:10 AM
Here's why your packet of potato crisps is in short supply, and prices may spike Nic Messaris speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the reasons behind the supply shortage possible price hike. 20 October 2021 6:42 AM
View all Local
'Zondo will succeed if people in power don't try and stop it' - Angelo Agrizzi Whistleblower and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi talks to Bruce Whitfield about his latest tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'. 19 October 2021 7:54 PM
DA is disingenuous and doesn't have a track record of governing well - Croucamp CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to columnist and political commentator Dr. Piet Croucamp about the state of SA's opposition parti... 19 October 2021 12:26 PM
Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!' The 18-year-old climate change activist took to the stage at Sweden Climate Live concert on Saturday and the audience loved it. 19 October 2021 10:01 AM
View all Politics
The world is running out of everything Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 20 October 2021 10:14 AM
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday. 19 October 2021 8:28 PM
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament. 19 October 2021 7:17 PM
View all Business
Understanding dyslexia - difficulty mapping speech sounds to words and meaning Pippa Hudson speaks to Kalie Naidoo, a clinical psychologist at the Bellavista Remedial School about the condition. 19 October 2021 3:35 PM
Is video animation your dream? Free training offered by triggerfish online Triggerfish Academy CEO Colin Payne chats to Refilwe Moloto about the wonderful opportunities for young people wanting to enter th... 19 October 2021 12:39 PM
David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown. 18 October 2021 3:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson. 19 October 2021 7:18 PM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
View all Sport
Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!' The 18-year-old climate change activist took to the stage at Sweden Climate Live concert on Saturday and the audience loved it. 19 October 2021 10:01 AM
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu' SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical production... 16 October 2021 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 October 2021 John's book picks for the week. 15 October 2021 5:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Is new Covid-19 Delta descendant AY.4.2 more infectious than original? Director of the UCL Genetics Institute at the University College London Professor Francois Balloux speaks to John Maytham. 20 October 2021 11:25 AM
Poop from plane splatters man in garden: 'A horrible, horrible experience!' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 20 October 2021 11:04 AM
The world is running out of everything Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 20 October 2021 10:14 AM
View all World
Suspected romance scammers with ties to Nigerian syndicate arrested in Cape Town Spokesperson Katlego Mogale gives detail on the joint operation that led the Hawks and FBI to bring down eight romance scammers i... 19 October 2021 2:24 PM
Swaziland is reaching a boiling point, SADC leaders must act swiftly - SSN Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Lucky Lukhele, the spokesperson of the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 18 October 2021 2:03 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
View all Africa
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Fitness with Liezel V: Tip Tuesdays - Foot, Fitness, Fungus? Are Shower Shoes a Must for Gym?

Fitness with Liezel V: Tip Tuesdays - Foot, Fitness, Fungus? Are Shower Shoes a Must for Gym?

12 October 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast is always trying the latest gyms and fitness finds, so she has insider knowledge on best practices for shower shoes in the gym locker room. Tune in to Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing shower shoes, the dangers, and offering up some tips to keep safe - with expert wisdom also being shared with you. Don't miss it!


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

IEC with leading social media platforms will combat disinformation around the elections

20 October 2021 6:20 AM

Guest: Janet Love | Vice Chairperson  at IEC

The Electoral Commission (IEC) and Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) are working with major social media platforms, Google, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, to fight the spread of disinformation surrounding the municipal elections. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Teen Covid-19 vaccination roll out begins today

20 October 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Prof Linda-Gail  Bekker  | Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape Town

The Department of Health will open the vaccination of children aged 12 to 17 against Covid-19 today, 20 October. Increasing the vaccination drive to include those aged 12 and older will add another six million people to the programme, and the department is hoping to vaccinate at least half of them by the start of the school holidays.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: It's breast cancer awareness month - why appropriate cover is essential.

20 October 2021 4:59 AM

Guest: Tsungai  Masendeke | Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion Advocate 

A fight for your life should not include a fight for your financial health. But long-term chronic conditions like cancer, have hidden costs that take financial toll on patients and makes saving for retirement much more challenging. Certified financial planner, Tsungai Masendeke explains why appropriate cover is essential. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What impact will the spate of political killings have on the LGE?

19 October 2021 5:19 AM

Guest: Professor Sethugelo Matebesi | Political analyst at University of Free State



Over the course of the run up to the local government elections there are increasing numbers of political killings particularly in In KwaZulu Natal. EFF ward councillor candidate, Thulani Shangase was shot and killed over the weekend. In the eThekwini Municipality ward 101 candidate, Siyabonga Mkhize, was gunned down in Cato Crest in Durban on Friday. What impact will these spate of political killings have on the elections? 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel&Tourism: Initiative hopes to empower women in tourism

19 October 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Dr Nirmala  Reddy | Strategy Specialist: Entreprise & Supplier Development, Nedbank

Nedbank, and South African Tourism, has launched an innovative empowerment initiative to promote black women-owned businesses in tourism. Twenty-five women in each province - 225 in total - will be selected for enterprise development training to ensure that women are the catalyst for transformative economic growth and job creation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Explainer: What are the conditions of medical parol?

18 October 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Professor Lukas  Muntingh |  at Africa Criminal Justice Reform at the Dullah Omar Institute University of the Western Cape


Former president Jacob Zuma was spotted out and about on Friday for the first time since he was granted medical parole, at Sibaya Casino in Durban. The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that former president requested permission to leave Nkandla. According to Prof Lukas Muntingh whether he is allowed to be out in public depends on what his parole conditions say.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Taxi Violence: Gauteng taxi associations warring over routes

18 October 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Theo Malele | Spokesperson at National Taxis Alliance (NTA)

Four taxis were torched and six others damaged during clashes between drivers from the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (WATA) and the Nancefield Dube West Association (Nanduwe). They are allegedly fighting over routes. Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo on Sunday met with representatives of the warring taxi associations, included in the meeting was Santaco [SA National Taxi Council] and the NTA [National Taxi Alliance].  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: SA's property market for the most part is recovery

18 October 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Erwin Rode | Property economist and CEO at Rode & Associates

According to the latest issue of Rode’s Report the property market has continued to recover during the third quarter of 2021. This was indicated by the further increase in listed property prices, boosted by higher global economic growth and better-than-expected company results.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

15 October 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Renee Jordaan | Race Director at Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

Ushering out on the streets and mountains trials of the Mother City this weekend is the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. It will be the first major marathon to be hosted in the country for 2021 and the event is expected to receive over 9,000 marathon runners and 1,000 trail runners this coming weekend. Renee Jordaan, race director, speaks more on preparations that are in place for the race. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Miss SA 2021

15 October 2021 6:00 AM

Guest: Anele Mdoda

Miss South Africa 2021 will be the 63rd edition of the Miss South Africa pageant. It will be held on 16 October 2021 at the Grand West Arena, Cape Town. Shudufhadzo Musida of Limpopo will crown her successor at the end of the event.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Here's why your packet of potato crisps is in short supply, and prices may spike

Local Business Lifestyle

The world is running out of everything

Business World

'If we get 90% of over 50s vaccinated, we won't have a fourth wave of deaths'

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

UCT in principle approves proposal for staff, students to be vaccinated by 1 Jan

20 October 2021 11:53 AM

EFF MP Motsamai blames Gungubele for arrest of war vets after hostage drama

20 October 2021 11:44 AM

At least 10 suburbs in Joburg south still without power after substation fire

20 October 2021 10:46 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA