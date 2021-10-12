Fitness with Liezel V: Tip Tuesdays - Foot, Fitness, Fungus? Are Shower Shoes a Must for Gym?

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness enthusiast is always trying the latest gyms and fitness finds, so she has insider knowledge on best practices for shower shoes in the gym locker room. Tune in to Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing shower shoes, the dangers, and offering up some tips to keep safe - with expert wisdom also being shared with you. Don't miss it!
Guest: Janet Love | Vice Chairperson at IEC
The Electoral Commission (IEC) and Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) are working with major social media platforms, Google, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, to fight the spread of disinformation surrounding the municipal elections.
Guest: Prof Linda-Gail Bekker | Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape Town
The Department of Health will open the vaccination of children aged 12 to 17 against Covid-19 today, 20 October. Increasing the vaccination drive to include those aged 12 and older will add another six million people to the programme, and the department is hoping to vaccinate at least half of them by the start of the school holidays.
Guest: Tsungai Masendeke | Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion Advocate
A fight for your life should not include a fight for your financial health. But long-term chronic conditions like cancer, have hidden costs that take financial toll on patients and makes saving for retirement much more challenging. Certified financial planner, Tsungai Masendeke explains why appropriate cover is essential.
Guest: Professor Sethugelo Matebesi | Political analyst at University of Free State
Over the course of the run up to the local government elections there are increasing numbers of political killings particularly in In KwaZulu Natal. EFF ward councillor candidate, Thulani Shangase was shot and killed over the weekend. In the eThekwini Municipality ward 101 candidate, Siyabonga Mkhize, was gunned down in Cato Crest in Durban on Friday. What impact will these spate of political killings have on the elections?
Guest: Dr Nirmala Reddy | Strategy Specialist: Entreprise & Supplier Development, Nedbank
Nedbank, and South African Tourism, has launched an innovative empowerment initiative to promote black women-owned businesses in tourism. Twenty-five women in each province - 225 in total - will be selected for enterprise development training to ensure that women are the catalyst for transformative economic growth and job creation.
Guest: Professor Lukas Muntingh | at Africa Criminal Justice Reform at the Dullah Omar Institute University of the Western Cape
Former president Jacob Zuma was spotted out and about on Friday for the first time since he was granted medical parole, at Sibaya Casino in Durban. The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that former president requested permission to leave Nkandla. According to Prof Lukas Muntingh whether he is allowed to be out in public depends on what his parole conditions say.
Guest: Theo Malele | Spokesperson at National Taxis Alliance (NTA)
Four taxis were torched and six others damaged during clashes between drivers from the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (WATA) and the Nancefield Dube West Association (Nanduwe). They are allegedly fighting over routes. Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo on Sunday met with representatives of the warring taxi associations, included in the meeting was Santaco [SA National Taxi Council] and the NTA [National Taxi Alliance].
Guest: Erwin Rode | Property economist and CEO at Rode & Associates
According to the latest issue of Rode’s Report the property market has continued to recover during the third quarter of 2021. This was indicated by the further increase in listed property prices, boosted by higher global economic growth and better-than-expected company results.
Guest: Renee Jordaan | Race Director at Sanlam Cape Town Marathon
Ushering out on the streets and mountains trials of the Mother City this weekend is the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. It will be the first major marathon to be hosted in the country for 2021 and the event is expected to receive over 9,000 marathon runners and 1,000 trail runners this coming weekend. Renee Jordaan, race director, speaks more on preparations that are in place for the race.
Guest: Anele Mdoda
Miss South Africa 2021 will be the 63rd edition of the Miss South Africa pageant. It will be held on 16 October 2021 at the Grand West Arena, Cape Town. Shudufhadzo Musida of Limpopo will crown her successor at the end of the event.