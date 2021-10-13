Finance: Signing surety for a loved one? Consider this first

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Cataract surgery
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr David Steven
Dr David Steven
Dr Bayanda Mbambisa
Today at 15:20
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Cape Point Opens Early to allow for fishing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Frans van Rooyen - Park Manager at Table Mountain National Park
Today at 16:33
Twending
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
Absa Cape Epic 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Absa Cape Epic Correspondent at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde weekly COVID update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Latest Local
Refresher courses need for councillors who lack skills to pass budgets - SAIGA Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Russel Morena, the CEO of the SA Institute of Government Auditors, about municipal budgets. 21 October 2021 10:32 AM
Polokwane kidnapping: 'How will the kidnappers deal with this pressure?' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lizette Lancaster of the Institute for Security Studies. 21 October 2021 8:56 AM
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 21 October 2021 8:14 AM
IEC and MMA create portal for you to log complaints of fake news on social media William Bird, Director at Media Monitoring Africa explains to Mandy Wiener how they hope to combat fake news during the elections... 20 October 2021 1:40 PM
Digital Vibes: Zweli Mkhize fights SIU report Mandy Wiener interviews legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala. 20 October 2021 1:08 PM
Big Pharma is rolling in money: 'They profit through price gouging' John Maytham interviews Mark Haywood, Editor of Maverick Citizen at the Daily Maverick. 21 October 2021 11:16 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
Here's why your packet of potato crisps is in short supply, and prices may spike Nic Messaris speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the reasons behind the supply shortage possible price hike. 20 October 2021 6:42 AM
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday. 19 October 2021 8:28 PM
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament. 19 October 2021 7:17 PM
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson. 19 October 2021 7:18 PM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[WATCH] "Sometimes the pen leads you where you don't expect it" - Jeffrey Archer Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to bestselling author Jeffrey Archer about his writing career and latest novel 'Over My De... 20 October 2021 7:42 PM
Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!' The 18-year-old climate change activist took to the stage at Sweden Climate Live concert on Saturday and the audience loved it. 19 October 2021 10:01 AM
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu' SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical production... 16 October 2021 12:24 PM
'We’re talking about an actual Jurassic Park!' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 21 October 2021 9:44 AM
Man has 35kg kidneys removed in life-saving operation Brit Warren Higgs was given less than a year to live unless he had both kidneys removed 20 October 2021 4:19 PM
Is new Covid-19 Delta descendant AY.4.2 more infectious than original? Director of the UCL Genetics Institute at the University College London Professor Francois Balloux speaks to John Maytham. 20 October 2021 11:25 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 21 October 2021 8:14 AM
Suspected romance scammers with ties to Nigerian syndicate arrested in Cape Town Spokesperson Katlego Mogale gives detail on the joint operation that led the Hawks and FBI to bring down eight romance scammers i... 19 October 2021 2:24 PM
Big Pharma is rolling in money: 'They profit through price gouging' John Maytham interviews Mark Haywood, Editor of Maverick Citizen at the Daily Maverick. 21 October 2021 11:16 AM
Polokwane kidnapping: 'How will the kidnappers deal with this pressure?' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lizette Lancaster of the Institute for Security Studies. 21 October 2021 8:56 AM
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Finance: Signing surety for a loved one? Consider this first

Finance: Signing surety for a loved one? Consider this first

13 October 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Gerald Mwandiambira | Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author

Has a family or friend asked you to stand as surety for a loan? Before you signed the dotted line, be sure of what you are signing up for. Signing surety on behalf of a company by a director or shareholder, and in some instances by a spouse or friend, in favour of a creditor, ensures that if the company cannot make good on its contractual duty of payment, then the creditor may approach the surety to demand payment on the company's behalf. Gerald Mwandiambira, runs through some considerations before you commit. 


Unpacking Rural Community Organisations’ Strategic Approaches to Addressing GBV

21 October 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Joanne  Harding  | Director  at Social Change Assistance Trust (SCAT)

What strategies do local development agency (LDA) partners use in tackling gender inequality and gender-based violence (GBV) in rural communities.? A study commissioned by the Social Change Assistance Trust aimed to identify and understand the strategic approaches of local LDAs in dealing with the impact of gender-based violence (GBV) in rural areas. Joanne Harding director at the Social Change Assistance Trust will unpack some of the findings. 

Is the UK's genome detection of an offshoot of the Delta variant a concern to SA?

21 October 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Prof Mosa  Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal

A new variant purported to be an offshoot of the Delta variant has been noted by the UK Health Security Agency to be expanding in England. The agency's report states that in the week of 27th September – the last week for which complete sequencing data was available – AY.4.2 accounted for about 6% of sequenced coronavirus cases and was “on an increasing trajectory”. With the anticipation of new UK tourist's arrival in SA should this be a case of concern.

Health: HIV and cervical cancer

21 October 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Dr Sinead Delany-Moretlwe | Director and researcher  at Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI)

Recent study published in The Lancet medical journal found that women living with HIV made up an estimated 63.4% of new cervical cancer cases in South Africa in 2018 – a dramatically higher percentage than the global level of around 6%. The study also found that women living with HIV on average have a sixfold higher risk of developing cervical cancer than women who are not living with HIV.

IEC with leading social media platforms will combat disinformation around the elections

20 October 2021 6:20 AM

Guest: Janet Love | Vice Chairperson  at IEC

The Electoral Commission (IEC) and Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) are working with major social media platforms, Google, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, to fight the spread of disinformation surrounding the municipal elections. 

Teen Covid-19 vaccination roll out begins today

20 October 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Prof Linda-Gail  Bekker  | Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape Town

The Department of Health will open the vaccination of children aged 12 to 17 against Covid-19 today, 20 October. Increasing the vaccination drive to include those aged 12 and older will add another six million people to the programme, and the department is hoping to vaccinate at least half of them by the start of the school holidays.

Finance: It's breast cancer awareness month - why appropriate cover is essential.

20 October 2021 4:59 AM

Guest: Tsungai  Masendeke | Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion Advocate 

A fight for your life should not include a fight for your financial health. But long-term chronic conditions like cancer, have hidden costs that take financial toll on patients and makes saving for retirement much more challenging. Certified financial planner, Tsungai Masendeke explains why appropriate cover is essential. 

What impact will the spate of political killings have on the LGE?

19 October 2021 5:19 AM

Guest: Professor Sethugelo Matebesi | Political analyst at University of Free State



Over the course of the run up to the local government elections there are increasing numbers of political killings particularly in In KwaZulu Natal. EFF ward councillor candidate, Thulani Shangase was shot and killed over the weekend. In the eThekwini Municipality ward 101 candidate, Siyabonga Mkhize, was gunned down in Cato Crest in Durban on Friday. What impact will these spate of political killings have on the elections? 

 

Travel&Tourism: Initiative hopes to empower women in tourism

19 October 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Dr Nirmala  Reddy | Strategy Specialist: Entreprise & Supplier Development, Nedbank

Nedbank, and South African Tourism, has launched an innovative empowerment initiative to promote black women-owned businesses in tourism. Twenty-five women in each province - 225 in total - will be selected for enterprise development training to ensure that women are the catalyst for transformative economic growth and job creation.

Explainer: What are the conditions of medical parol?

18 October 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Professor Lukas  Muntingh |  at Africa Criminal Justice Reform at the Dullah Omar Institute University of the Western Cape


Former president Jacob Zuma was spotted out and about on Friday for the first time since he was granted medical parole, at Sibaya Casino in Durban. The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that former president requested permission to leave Nkandla. According to Prof Lukas Muntingh whether he is allowed to be out in public depends on what his parole conditions say.

Taxi Violence: Gauteng taxi associations warring over routes

18 October 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Theo Malele | Spokesperson at National Taxis Alliance (NTA)

Four taxis were torched and six others damaged during clashes between drivers from the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (WATA) and the Nancefield Dube West Association (Nanduwe). They are allegedly fighting over routes. Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo on Sunday met with representatives of the warring taxi associations, included in the meeting was Santaco [SA National Taxi Council] and the NTA [National Taxi Alliance].  

Trending

Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters

Africa Politics

Polokwane kidnapping: 'How will the kidnappers deal with this pressure?'

Local Opinion

Cape Town man's rental request denied due to 'race specific' landlord

Local

EWN Highlights

Seifsa says wage agreement reached with striking Numsa steel sector workers

21 October 2021 11:26 AM

Mamelodi residents full of praise for 'John Wick' vigilante killer, says CPF

21 October 2021 11:04 AM

Noxolo Grootboom to receive honorary doctorate from Rhodes University

21 October 2021 10:47 AM

