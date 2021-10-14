Fitness with Liezel V: MAD for Education: Fitness Fundraising for Good!

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Rugby hero Faf De Klerk asks that we #BeASaver and vaccinate!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Faf De Klerk
Today at 15:20
Celebrate Sunday's Garden Day at Bellville’s first urban food garden
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Barker
Today at 15:35
Plan B With Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
US Study finds that Aspirin is not safe advise to prevent 1st Heart Attack
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Amit Khera
Today at 15:50
Interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amit Khera, M.D
Today at 16:05
COVID-19 vaccine now available for ages 12 -17
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Acting director-general at Department of Health
Today at 16:55
#Anhourwith Roland Schoeman
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ronald Schoeman
Today at 17:05
Ministers Thandi Modise and Mondli Gungubele held hostage
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali
Today at 17:20
Consensual sexual foreplay implies consent: a dangerous legal judgment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sheena Swemmer - Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme at Centre for Applied Legal Studies, Wits University.
Latest Local
Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey. 15 October 2021 2:15 PM
Oddjobbie: 7 inspirational Bonteheuwel friends are doing it for themselves Lester Kiewit chats to creator Shuaib Sayhn about how this employment hub works and how it is growing. 15 October 2021 12:51 PM
'If Ministers can be held hostage, how safe are the rest of us?' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali. 15 October 2021 12:26 PM
SA’s state of disaster extended by another month - Premier Winde wants a way out Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the ongoing national state of disaster in SA. 15 October 2021 11:26 AM
[WATCH] Gungubele says the law must take its course after ministers held hostage Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele posted a video online shortly after the hostage drama at St. George’s Hotel in Pretori... 15 October 2021 7:18 AM
At least 56 people arrested after ministers held hostage - NATJoints Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla were h... 15 October 2021 1:08 AM
US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 October 2021 1:28 PM
Is your Uber driver vaccinated? Company says it's too soon for mandatory jabs Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Uber's Frans Hiemstra about the ride-hailing app's stance on Covid-19 vaccinations. 15 October 2021 12:22 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema Rising South African actress Khosi Ngema chats to Refilwe Moloto about her role, and her journey and what lies ahead. 15 October 2021 11:21 AM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
What to stream this weekend on Netflix, Showmax and Britbox Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 15 October 2021 3:21 PM
Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman swaps his flippers for a mic on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith our South African swimming champ on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 14 October 2021 1:33 PM
Superman comes out as bisexual Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 October 2021 10:52 AM
Kim Jong-un says North Korea is building an 'invincible' army to 'prevent war' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 13 October 2021 12:57 PM
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'. 11 October 2021 1:10 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Your blood donation is needed now! Do something remarkable. Donate blood. 14 October 2021 2:15 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping Refilwe Moloto interviews Have You Heard cofounder Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage. 14 October 2021 11:04 AM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel V: MAD for Education: Fitness Fundraising for Good!

Fitness with Liezel V: MAD for Education: Fitness Fundraising for Good!

14 October 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

There is a unique and adventurous group of people who have taken to the SA roads, to fundraise for the leaders of tomorrow. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses MAD2Adventures and the challenge they've taken on for educational programs sakes.
One organisation, two events, 19 cyclists, 32 runners tackling 1520km – Tune in to hear more. 


2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

15 October 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Renee Jordaan | Race Director at Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

Ushering out on the streets and mountains trials of the Mother City this weekend is the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. It will be the first major marathon to be hosted in the country for 2021 and the event is expected to receive over 9,000 marathon runners and 1,000 trail runners this coming weekend. Renee Jordaan, race director, speaks more on preparations that are in place for the race. 

Miss SA 2021

15 October 2021 6:00 AM

Guest: Anele Mdoda

Miss South Africa 2021 will be the 63rd edition of the Miss South Africa pageant. It will be held on 16 October 2021 at the Grand West Arena, Cape Town. Shudufhadzo Musida of Limpopo will crown her successor at the end of the event.

Is there a recipe for successful future coalition government?

15 October 2021 5:31 AM

Guest: Dr Joleen  Steyn  Kotze | Chief Research Specialist in Democracy and Citzenship at Human Science Research Council

In her previous deliberations on local government coalitions, Dr Joleen Steyn Kotze has described them as having "proven to be volatile and unstable, most notably in Nelson Mandela Bay." But just how can we make them work, in a manner that doesn't dissolve in disputes at the price of service delivery to citizens. Better yet could they work on a national government level?  

Ministers held hostage by frustrated military veterans - What happened?

15 October 2021 5:17 AM

Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior Politics Journalists at Eye Witness News

Fitness with Liezel V: Lost & Found in translation: Codebreaking Runners Lingo

15 October 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Has the language of Runners left you confused? Are there terms you often don't understand, and really want clarity on such as FARTLEK, RUNFIE ; HITTING THE WALL and PB.  
Tune in to our resident fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing Runners lingo and must-know terms.
Find the very best in fitness insider knowledge and tips, with Liezel now!

ANC is failing to address economic upliftment

14 October 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: Mayihlome Tshwete | Former government official and entrepreneur

In his op-ed in News24, former government spokesperson, Mayihlome Tshwete tackles the ANC;'s failure to address economic upliftment and the implications it may have for the governing political party in the future. 

Loadshedding comes to an end but could implemented again at short notice

14 October 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Sikonathi Mantshantsha | National Spokesperson at Eskom

In a statement release last night, Eskom confirmed that it will be suspended from 05:00 am this morning. Adding that despite having conducted some repairs to generating units and continuing with the maintenance programme, there are still significant risks to some generating units, which would force it to implement loadshedding at short notice should any further generation capacity be loss. 

Health: AI Solution Designed For Breast Cancer Identification

14 October 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Chris  du Plessis  | Chief director of Deep Machine Learning at Med Sol AI Solutions 

Medsol’s Breast AI Solution is software designed for breast cancer identification and segmentation for breast ultrasound in the diagnostic imaging sector. Medsol Breast AI is an online patient based platform that receives images for ultrasound units in practice. The images are then fed into a unique system that identifies any abnormal breast cancer masses. This high tech system speaks to both the specialist physician and the patient to provide diagnostic solutions, education and support for their journey.

Head of Orania Movement responds to Lesufi's "Orania will go!"

13 October 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Joost  Strydom  | Head of the Orania movement 

Panyaza Lesufi gave a tempered response to Freedom Front Plus election manifesto: "Dream on@VFPlus, affirmative action will be with us until your ancestors' sins are eradicated. We are also ‘nie bang nie’ . Orania will go, you can scream and shout as you wish" But what does Orania think about where it is going?

Children aged between 12 and 17 can join vaccination queue from 20 October

Local

[WATCH] Gungubele says the law must take its course after ministers held hostage

Politics

Western Cape vax stats: 43% of adults partially vaccinated and 31% fully jabbed

Local

Judgment in murder-accused Mandla Msibi’s bail bid postponed

15 October 2021 2:51 PM

Umalusi ready for matric exams, wants more regulation of online schools

15 October 2021 2:12 PM

MAC recommends additional COVID jab for people with compromised immune systems

15 October 2021 12:04 PM

