Is there a recipe for successful future coalition government?

Guest: Dr Joleen Steyn Kotze | Chief Research Specialist in Democracy and Citzenship at Human Science Research Council



In her previous deliberations on local government coalitions, Dr Joleen Steyn Kotze has described them as having "proven to be volatile and unstable, most notably in Nelson Mandela Bay." But just how can we make them work, in a manner that doesn't dissolve in disputes at the price of service delivery to citizens. Better yet could they work on a national government level?