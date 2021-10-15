2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

Guest: Renee Jordaan | Race Director at Sanlam Cape Town Marathon
Ushering out on the streets and mountains trials of the Mother City this weekend is the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. It will be the first major marathon to be hosted in the country for 2021 and the event is expected to receive over 9,000 marathon runners and 1,000 trail runners this coming weekend. Renee Jordaan, race director, speaks more on preparations that are in place for the race.
Guest: Anele Mdoda
Miss South Africa 2021 will be the 63rd edition of the Miss South Africa pageant. It will be held on 16 October 2021 at the Grand West Arena, Cape Town. Shudufhadzo Musida of Limpopo will crown her successor at the end of the event.
Guest: Dr Joleen Steyn Kotze | Chief Research Specialist in Democracy and Citzenship at Human Science Research Council
In her previous deliberations on local government coalitions, Dr Joleen Steyn Kotze has described them as having "proven to be volatile and unstable, most notably in Nelson Mandela Bay." But just how can we make them work, in a manner that doesn't dissolve in disputes at the price of service delivery to citizens. Better yet could they work on a national government level?
Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior Politics Journalists at Eye Witness News
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Has the language of Runners left you confused? Are there terms you often don't understand, and really want clarity on such as FARTLEK, RUNFIE ; HITTING THE WALL and PB.
Tune in to our resident fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing Runners lingo and must-know terms.
Find the very best in fitness insider knowledge and tips, with Liezel now!
Guest: Mayihlome Tshwete | Former government official and entrepreneur
In his op-ed in News24, former government spokesperson, Mayihlome Tshwete tackles the ANC;'s failure to address economic upliftment and the implications it may have for the governing political party in the future.
Guest: Sikonathi Mantshantsha | National Spokesperson at Eskom
In a statement release last night, Eskom confirmed that it will be suspended from 05:00 am this morning. Adding that despite having conducted some repairs to generating units and continuing with the maintenance programme, there are still significant risks to some generating units, which would force it to implement loadshedding at short notice should any further generation capacity be loss.
Guest: Chris du Plessis | Chief director of Deep Machine Learning at Med Sol AI Solutions
Medsol’s Breast AI Solution is software designed for breast cancer identification and segmentation for breast ultrasound in the diagnostic imaging sector. Medsol Breast AI is an online patient based platform that receives images for ultrasound units in practice. The images are then fed into a unique system that identifies any abnormal breast cancer masses. This high tech system speaks to both the specialist physician and the patient to provide diagnostic solutions, education and support for their journey.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
There is a unique and adventurous group of people who have taken to the SA roads, to fundraise for the leaders of tomorrow. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses MAD2Adventures and the challenge they've taken on for educational programs sakes.
One organisation, two events, 19 cyclists, 32 runners tackling 1520km – Tune in to hear more.
Guest: Joost Strydom | Head of the Orania movement
Panyaza Lesufi gave a tempered response to Freedom Front Plus election manifesto: "Dream on@VFPlus, affirmative action will be with us until your ancestors' sins are eradicated. We are also ‘nie bang nie’ . Orania will go, you can scream and shout as you wish" But what does Orania think about where it is going?