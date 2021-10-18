Taxi Violence: Gauteng taxi associations warring over routes

Guest: Professor Lukas Muntingh | at Africa Criminal Justice Reform at the Dullah Omar Institute University of the Western Cape





Former president Jacob Zuma was spotted out and about on Friday for the first time since he was granted medical parole, at Sibaya Casino in Durban. The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that former president requested permission to leave Nkandla. According to Prof Lukas Muntingh whether he is allowed to be out in public depends on what his parole conditions say.

