What impact will the spate of political killings have on the LGE?

John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Today at 15:40
Stormers Friday Victory at The United Rugby Championship
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 15:50
The Out of Order Index: The News24 Municipality Study
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Gerber
Today at 16:05
The Collapse of The Master's Office
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Louis Van Vuren - CEO at The Fiduciary Institute of Southern Africa (FISA)
Today at 16:20
The Transnet Force Majeure
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Walwyn - Director for Maritime Affairs at South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF
Today at 16:33
Twending
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
SA’s Rogz bags award at 2021 Animalis World Branding Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Irené (I-RE-NAY) Raubenheimer - Co-founder at rogz
Today at 17:05
Municipal Elections 2021: Why this is the most unpredictable elections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Silke
Today at 17:20
Child vaccination begins tomorrow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Wildlife And Conservationist Attempts swim to and from Dyer Island
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dewet Du Toit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Court grants bail of R500 to 13 'indigent' military vets in hostage case Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo about the hostage case. 19 October 2021 1:14 PM
"It's good for us all" SA Paediatric Association supports Covid jabs for kids Zain Johnson speaks to Prof Mignon McCulloch at the South African Paediatric Association about children and Covid-19 vaccinations. 19 October 2021 12:57 PM
Is video animation your dream? Free training offered by triggerfish online Triggerfish Academy CEO Colin Payne chats to Refilwe Moloto about the wonderful opportunities for young people wanting to enter th... 19 October 2021 12:39 PM
View all Local
DA is disingenuous and doesn't have a track record of governing well - Croucamp CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to columnist and political commentator Dr. Piet Croucamp about the state of SA's opposition parti... 19 October 2021 12:26 PM
Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!' The 18-year-old climate change activist took to the stage at Sweden Climate Live concert on Saturday and the audience loved it. 19 October 2021 10:01 AM
'If we get 90% of over 50s vaccinated, we won't have a fourth wave of deaths' John Maytham speaks to Jonny Myers, Emeritus Professor in Public Health Medicine, at the University of Cape Town. 19 October 2021 8:40 AM
View all Politics
John Maytham's investing a month's salary in crypto, but is it legit? Crypto 101 John Maytham speaks to the FCSA's Brandon Topham about the increasing number of cryptocurrency scams 19 October 2021 10:24 AM
Shutdown of Richards Bay terminal to exacerbate Transnet port issues - economist Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Minerals Council SA chief economist Henk Langenhoven about a fire that forced Richard's Ba... 19 October 2021 8:52 AM
Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorists Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, chief economist at STANLIB about November's likely fuel price increase. 18 October 2021 6:37 PM
View all Business
David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown. 18 October 2021 3:58 PM
Foodies of SA drops new cookbook with creative and clever food ideas CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cassidy Nydahl, the co-author of "Foodies of South Africa: Kitchen Shortcuts". 18 October 2021 3:38 PM
Apps can be a game-changer for the visually impaired Pippa Hudson speaks to Carter McGarth about the apps, chats to blind adventurer Christopher Venter, and optometrist Andy Muir. 18 October 2021 10:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
View all Sport
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu' SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical production... 16 October 2021 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 October 2021 John's book picks for the week. 15 October 2021 5:25 PM
What to stream this weekend on Netflix, Showmax and Britbox Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 15 October 2021 3:21 PM
View all Entertainment
Chef banged up in Dubai for 19 months over misunderstood text message Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 19 October 2021 9:24 AM
'He refused to accept that race would limit his dreams' Obama tribute to Powell Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines across the globe. 19 October 2021 8:50 AM
'Vaping may help you quit smoking' - FDA approves sale of some e-cigarettes Lester Kiewit speaks to the National Council Against Smoking following the FDA approval of some vape products last week. 18 October 2021 12:48 PM
View all World
Suspected romance scammers with ties to Nigerian syndicate arrested in Cape Town Spokesperson Katlego Mogale gives detail on the joint operation that led the Hawks and FBI to bring down eight romance scammers i... 19 October 2021 2:24 PM
Swaziland is reaching a boiling point, SADC leaders must act swiftly - SSN Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Lucky Lukhele, the spokesperson of the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 18 October 2021 2:03 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
View all Africa
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
What impact will the spate of political killings have on the LGE?

What impact will the spate of political killings have on the LGE?

19 October 2021 5:19 AM

Guest: Professor Sethugelo Matebesi | Political analyst at University of Free State



Over the course of the run up to the local government elections there are increasing numbers of political killings particularly in In KwaZulu Natal. EFF ward councillor candidate, Thulani Shangase was shot and killed over the weekend. In the eThekwini Municipality ward 101 candidate, Siyabonga Mkhize, was gunned down in Cato Crest in Durban on Friday. What impact will these spate of political killings have on the elections? 

 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Travel&Tourism: Initiative hopes to empower women in tourism

19 October 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Dr Nirmala  Reddy | Strategy Specialist: Entreprise & Supplier Development, Nedbank

Nedbank, and South African Tourism, has launched an innovative empowerment initiative to promote black women-owned businesses in tourism. Twenty-five women in each province - 225 in total - will be selected for enterprise development training to ensure that women are the catalyst for transformative economic growth and job creation.

Explainer: What are the conditions of medical parol?

18 October 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Professor Lukas  Muntingh |  at Africa Criminal Justice Reform at the Dullah Omar Institute University of the Western Cape


Former president Jacob Zuma was spotted out and about on Friday for the first time since he was granted medical parole, at Sibaya Casino in Durban. The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that former president requested permission to leave Nkandla. According to Prof Lukas Muntingh whether he is allowed to be out in public depends on what his parole conditions say.

Taxi Violence: Gauteng taxi associations warring over routes

18 October 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Theo Malele | Spokesperson at National Taxis Alliance (NTA)

Four taxis were torched and six others damaged during clashes between drivers from the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (WATA) and the Nancefield Dube West Association (Nanduwe). They are allegedly fighting over routes. Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo on Sunday met with representatives of the warring taxi associations, included in the meeting was Santaco [SA National Taxi Council] and the NTA [National Taxi Alliance].  

Property: SA's property market for the most part is recovery

18 October 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Erwin Rode | Property economist and CEO at Rode & Associates

According to the latest issue of Rode’s Report the property market has continued to recover during the third quarter of 2021. This was indicated by the further increase in listed property prices, boosted by higher global economic growth and better-than-expected company results.

2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

15 October 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Renee Jordaan | Race Director at Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

Ushering out on the streets and mountains trials of the Mother City this weekend is the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. It will be the first major marathon to be hosted in the country for 2021 and the event is expected to receive over 9,000 marathon runners and 1,000 trail runners this coming weekend. Renee Jordaan, race director, speaks more on preparations that are in place for the race. 

Miss SA 2021

15 October 2021 6:00 AM

Guest: Anele Mdoda

Miss South Africa 2021 will be the 63rd edition of the Miss South Africa pageant. It will be held on 16 October 2021 at the Grand West Arena, Cape Town. Shudufhadzo Musida of Limpopo will crown her successor at the end of the event.

Is there a recipe for successful future coalition government?

15 October 2021 5:31 AM

Guest: Dr Joleen  Steyn  Kotze | Chief Research Specialist in Democracy and Citzenship at Human Science Research Council

In her previous deliberations on local government coalitions, Dr Joleen Steyn Kotze has described them as having "proven to be volatile and unstable, most notably in Nelson Mandela Bay." But just how can we make them work, in a manner that doesn't dissolve in disputes at the price of service delivery to citizens. Better yet could they work on a national government level?  

Ministers held hostage by frustrated military veterans - What happened?

15 October 2021 5:17 AM

Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior Politics Journalists at Eye Witness News

Fitness with Liezel V: Lost & Found in translation: Codebreaking Runners Lingo

15 October 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Has the language of Runners left you confused? Are there terms you often don't understand, and really want clarity on such as FARTLEK, RUNFIE ; HITTING THE WALL and PB.  
Tune in to our resident fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing Runners lingo and must-know terms.
Find the very best in fitness insider knowledge and tips, with Liezel now!

Trending

Victims of alleged Hermanus surf coach rapist urged to come forward to open case

Local

'If we get 90% of over 50s vaccinated, we won't have a fourth wave of deaths'

Local Politics

MEC Schäfer appeals to all WC residents to avoid disrupting matric exams

Local

EWN Highlights

2 people questioned after murder of KZN ANC councillor candidate

19 October 2021 3:15 PM

Police prioritise probe into murder of KZN EFF councillor candidate Shangase

19 October 2021 2:26 PM

Poor citizens in Africa threatened by accelerating climate change: UN

19 October 2021 2:14 PM

