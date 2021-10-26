FITNESS with Liezel: Walk yourself Fit with Fairlady Magazine

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Finance: How the state of the economy in 2021 will influence potential investment factors for 2022
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
George Herman - Chief Investment Officer at Citadel
Today at 05:10
Department of Basic Education on readiness for the National Senior Certificate exams
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Reginah Mhaule - Deputy Minister of Basic Education at ...
Today at 05:46
Representing South Africa, why not take the knee?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Andre Odendaal - Co-author of Pitch Battles, Writer in residence and Honorary Professor in History and Heritage Studies at University of the Western Cape
Today at 06:10
Local Government Elections in focus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wandile Kasibe - WC Provincial Spokesperson at EFF
Hanif Loonat
Fiona Abrahams - Ward Councillor at ANC - Cape Town
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Local government elections cont.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ruben Richards - Chief Executive at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Advocate Lennit Max - Freedom Front Plus candidate
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Local government elections cont.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Fadiel Adams - at Cape Coloured Party
Brett Herron - CT mayoral candidate at Good Party
Goliath Lottering - Karoo Mayor and independent candidate
Today at 09:20
Thyneeca Adonis needs cornea transplant
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Elizanne Adonis
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Liquor traders throw their weight behind vaccination campaign
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lucky Ntimane - Convener at National Liquor Traders
Today at 10:05
History of Drag culture in Cape Town
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Terry Fortune - Performing Arts Manager at Cape Town Festival
Vida Fantabisher
Today at 10:30
Horror Fest - what's your fave horror movie?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul Blom - Organizer at SA HorrorFest
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
Zip Zap Circus takes to the stage in Cape Town for one day only Pippa Hudson chats to show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg about what's in store. 26 October 2021 3:02 PM
'It's been a life of naughtiness' actor Miriam Margolyes on her hilarious memoir John Maytham is joined by veteran British actress Miriam Margolyes to talk about her memoir, This Much Is True. 26 October 2021 12:18 PM
'Historic' agreement signed to include unions in modernising SA mining sector 'If we don't modernise, jobs will be lost.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sietse van der Woude from Minerals Council SA. 26 October 2021 9:04 PM
[WATCH] A sticky situation or a bonding moment? Protester glues his head to road A climate change activist from #InsulateBritain says it probably wasn't his cleverest idea. 26 October 2021 10:48 AM
"It was a setup" - Zille says clip on DA coalition with ANC taken out of context Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA federal chair Helen Zille about the opposition party's coalition strategy. 26 October 2021 9:46 AM
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
What it will take for Cape Town to stop depending on Eskom only Africa Melane interviewed energy expert Lungile Mashele. 26 October 2021 2:25 PM
Pityana: Reserve Bank blocked me from Absa top job over false harassment claims Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Sipho Pityana about the legal action he's taking after he was snubbed for the position of... 26 October 2021 2:05 PM
Returning elder care to its rightful place in society Pippa Hudson speaks to UCT's Dr Elena Moore's whose research has been deeply focused on the way we care for our elders in society. 26 October 2021 2:47 PM
Australia plans to introduce parental consent for under-16s using social media Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Martyn Davies of the Deloitte Alchemy School of Management about the proposed plan. 26 October 2021 8:50 AM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Double gold medallist Ntando Mahlangu on juggling athletics and academics Lester Kiewit sits down with South Africa's teenage track star Ntando Mahlangu following his gold medal win in Tokyo last month. 25 October 2021 1:07 PM
Epic week in Cape Town: Cyclists conquer a gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Bruce Whitfield speaks to Absa head of sponsorship Mtunzi Jonas, Cape Epic managing director Michael Flinn and Cycle Lab founder a... 24 October 2021 5:43 PM
What are South Africa's chances of winning the T20 cricket World Cup? John Maytham speaks to cricket writer, Neil Manthorp about the Proteas chances of winning the ICC T20 World Cup. 22 October 2021 5:17 PM
Zip Zap Circus takes to the stage in Cape Town for one day only Pippa Hudson chats to show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg about what's in store. 26 October 2021 3:02 PM
'It's been a life of naughtiness' actor Miriam Margolyes on her hilarious memoir John Maytham is joined by veteran British actress Miriam Margolyes to talk about her memoir, This Much Is True. 26 October 2021 12:18 PM
Crew member who gave Alec Baldwin gun was subject of 'safety complaint’ in 2019 Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot dead when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin on the set of 'Rust' on Thursday. 25 October 2021 11:39 AM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
[WATCH] A sticky situation or a bonding moment? Protester glues his head to road A climate change activist from #InsulateBritain says it probably wasn't his cleverest idea. 26 October 2021 10:48 AM
These are the latest quack remedies being touted as cures for Covid Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe 26 October 2021 9:41 AM
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
King Mswati's calls for national dialogue rejected by eSwatini opposition CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Africa correspondent JJ Cornish about the stories making headlines across the continent. 26 October 2021 12:24 PM
More African elephants born without tusks in response to heavy poaching - study Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Elephants Alive CEO Dr. Michelle Henley about the prevalence of tuskless elephants. 25 October 2021 4:52 PM
'Hiking taxes most effective way to reduce smoking' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at the UCT. 26 October 2021 11:30 AM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
FITNESS with Liezel: Walk yourself Fit with Fairlady Magazine

FITNESS with Liezel: Walk yourself Fit with Fairlady Magazine

26 October 2021 4:49 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Absa Cape Epic Correspondent  at Talk

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, talk about a new fitness programme called Walk Yourself Fit with Fairlady Magazine.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

What will take for a city to stop relying on Eskom for power?

26 October 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Lungile Mashele, Energy Economist

Load shedding continues, and despite City Power saying Joburg will be spared from Stage 1 and 2, they have now said they will work with Eskom and implement load shedding. This begs the question, what will it take for a city actually stop relying on Eskom for power in a safe manner? Africa speaks to energy expert, Lungile Mashele to unpack this. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma Case: Court to pass judgment on Billy Downer matter

26 October 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel

Former president Jacob Zuma will not attend Tuesday’s court sitting where the Pietermaritzburg high court will hand down judgment on whether advocate Billy Downer SC should be from the former president’s corruption case. Africa speaks to Benedict Phiri, MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel, on the case.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel&Tourism: New Cap Classique route

26 October 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Alison Foat | Travel and Lifestyle writer at Cape Town Diva

Africa speaks to Alison Foat, Travel and Lifestyle writer at Cape Town Diva, on how 5 towns have merged under one tourism umbrella and the newly created Cap Classique route.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAMA calls for booster shots for healthcare workers.

25 October 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).

Since South Africa has a good supply of COVID-19 vaccines, The South African Medical Association (SAMA) says that booster shots for frontline healthcare workers should be made available immediately. Africa speaks to SAMA chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is Gauteng prepared for the local government election?

25 October 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Thabo  Masemola  | Gauteng provincial electoral officer at IEC

Africa speaks to Gauteng Provincial Electoral Officer Thabo Masemola on the province's preparedness for the upcoming local government election. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property Feature: Putting your tax refund towards your mortgage

25 October 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Andrea Tucker | Director  at MortgageMe

Getting money back from SARS is always great. If you are a homeowner, you should consider investing to invest any tax refund in your home and leverage further savings. Africa speaks to Andrea Tucker, director at MortageMe, on the benefits of using putting your tax returns back into your home. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Boot Bad Health with this Bootcamp

25 October 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen 

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has a lead on an exciting BootCamp festival that's great for more than just cyclists, runners, and fitness pro's.

Tune in to hear more about Mbote Mtimkulu (a.k.a Coach Boda) and the nextlevel BootCamp festival you too can attend!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

T20 World Cup Opener: South Africa vs Australia

22 October 2021 6:11 AM

Guest: Khalid  Mohidin  | Editor  at Cricket Fanatics Magazine



South Africa's next match is their T20 World Cup opener against Australia this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. It will be the first game of the Super 12 stage at the Abu Dhabi International Cricket Stadium. The Proteas, amongst others, are grouped with England, Australia and the West Indies. Match time will be at midday. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC electioning kicks into high gear - is it too late?

22 October 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst

Ten days to the local government elections the leading party seemingly has kicked their electioneering into high gear. In addition to party leader Cyril Ramaphosa stopping in Mamre, near Atlantis, on the far outskirts of the city. Plenty of other notable party members have been making face with the public. But with days leading up to voting day is it just too late?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quinton de Kock refuses to kneel – withdraws from match against Windies

Sport

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

75-year-old Blue Train is back on track!

Business Lifestyle

Malema promises better services to Inanda residents

26 October 2021 8:59 PM

COVID-19 pandemic is far from over: WHO

26 October 2021 7:45 PM

R350 grant recipients call for govt to make it permanent: ‘It’s a lifeline’

26 October 2021 7:14 PM

