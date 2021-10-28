Fitness with Liezel V: Hands, Health and Skincare Happiness - How to treat your hands better, in and out of training!

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen



All the care you put into training and wellness, needs to also be focused on your largest organ, for true great health. Liezel van der Westhuizen, our resident fitness enthusiast, is discussing being more proactive and caring to your skin - especially your hands!

Tune in to hear more about how your fitness training affects your hands, and what to do differently, for improved skincare health - including Liezel's quality tried & tested product review of the week!