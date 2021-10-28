Health: Multiple Myeloma Awareness

Guest: Dr Justin du Toit | Clinical Haematologist at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre

Multiple Myeloma, a cancer of the blood, is a lesser known cancer, but it does affect a significant number of people in South Africa. Aside from HIV, Multiple Myeloma is one of the most frequently seen malignancies of the blood. It can also take a while to diagnose due to it mostly affecting people upwards of fifty, with vague symptoms that can be easily ascribed to age – like tiredness and pain.