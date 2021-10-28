Is the Western Cape prepared for the local government election?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mahlatse Mahlase - Editor-In-Chief at EWN
Mahlatse Mahlase chairperson - Secretary General at South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF)
Today at 15:20
#LGE2021 EWN Election
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carien du Plessis - Journalist at ....
Today at 15:40
Mike Law: Smaller parties could be the 'dark horse' in municipal elections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Law
Today at 15:50
#LGE2021: Paarl, Mbekweni and Strand voter turnout
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
Today at 16:33
Twending
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 17:20
ANALYSIS: #LGE2021
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Silke - Director at Political Futures Consultancy
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Election2021 Analysis: 'First time two biggest parties are more vulnerable' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Daily Maverick's elections analyst Wayne Sussman about the elections so far. 1 November 2021 8:59 AM
Results centre 'fully operational' after power failure leads to evacuation - IEC The IEC's election results operation centre in Tshwane was evacuated because of safety concerns on Saturday night. 31 October 2021 2:18 PM
'ANC's mixed messaging ahead of election a sign the party is panicking' Weekend Breakfast interviews veteran journalist Ismail Lagardien about ANC and DA messaging on the eve of the local govt elections 31 October 2021 10:14 AM
Massive fire at Denel Helderberg munitions facility late on Sunday night Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rhoda-Ann Bazier, the PR Councillor for Macassar who was on the scene overnight. 1 November 2021 7:02 AM
COP26: Climate summit will be 'world's moment of truth' says UK's Boris Johnson UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update as world leaders arrive in Glasgow after the weekend's G20 summit in Rome. 31 October 2021 11:52 AM
Coalition governments more than likely for Nelson Mandela Bay & Tshwane metros John Maytham speaks to Steven Friedman, research professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University of Johannesburg. 29 October 2021 10:01 PM
Government is privatising electricity generation - Zwelinzima Vavi (Saftu) Mandy Wiener interviews Saftu General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi. 29 October 2021 1:09 PM
Should we be troubled by the exodus of engineers from Koeberg Power Station? Refilwe Moloto interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 29 October 2021 8:42 AM
Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.... 28 October 2021 8:21 PM
Covid-19 leading cause of death in Discovery Life clients Lester Kiewit speaks to Kashmeera Kanji Senior Risk Specialist at Discovery Life. 1 November 2021 10:54 AM
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
The truth is self confidence does not lie in a crown - Rolene Strauss Sara-Jayne King speaks to former Miss South Africa & Miss World, Rolene Strauss. 31 October 2021 7:52 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa's most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa's skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
What's good on Netflix and Showmax this Halloween weekend Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 29 October 2021 3:24 PM
Ashes to Ashes star Chumani Pan takes to airwaves with his 80s and 90s playlist Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 29 October 2021 9:15 AM
COP26: Climate summit will be 'world's moment of truth' says UK's Boris Johnson UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update as world leaders arrive in Glasgow after the weekend's G20 summit in Rome. 31 October 2021 11:52 AM
Covid-19 on the rise in Germany again – hospital admissions up 40% in a week Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Emmanuelle Chaze. 29 October 2021 2:04 PM
Germany deploys 1000 police officers to border with Poland Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Michael Oti. 28 October 2021 11:24 AM
African countries scapegoating LGBTI people with discriminatory laws - activist Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Gender Dynamix health advocacy officer Savuka Matyila. 28 October 2021 1:54 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Nigeria launches Africa's first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report's Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
Should we be troubled by the exodus of engineers from Koeberg Power Station? Refilwe Moloto interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 29 October 2021 8:42 AM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Eskom is near total collapse. I don't trust that it can recover – energy expert Bongani Bingwa interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 28 October 2021 2:17 PM
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Is the Western Cape prepared for the local government election?

Is the Western Cape prepared for the local government election?

28 October 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Michael Hendrikse  | Provincial Electoral Officer for Western Cape Province at IEC

Africa Melane speaks to Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer Michael Hendrikse on the province's preparedness for the upcoming local government election


#elections2021: Declining youth engagement in the political process

1 November 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Dr Joleen  Steyn  Kotze | Senior Research Specialist Democracy and Citizenship, in the Developmental, Capable, Ethical State Research Programme at Human Sciences Research Council
South Africa's youth engagement in the political process has seen a gradual decline leading to and following the dawn of our democracy. For the 2004 elections, just over 9 million of those aged 18-35 representing a total 44% of registered voters in that year. Dr Joleen Steyn Kotze, looks at factors that contribute youth demotivation to vote and reasons what may encourage voting.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

My Vote Counts on your vote and electoral accountability

1 November 2021 5:40 AM

Guest: Sheilan Clarke| Communications Officer at My Vote Counts

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

"Freedom is something we should keep in our sights" - Rev Michael Weeder reasons on why your vote counts

1 November 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Rev Michael Weeder

He joins us on the line to speak about why it’s important to vote.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Buying heritage homes

1 November 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: Arnold Maritz| Principal Agent for Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty for the Southern Suburbs

More and more homes in Cape Town are hitting the 60-year-old mark which makes them heritage buildings. And being such, current legislation requires homeowners to get permission to do renovations even if the buildings have no historical significance. Principal Agent for Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty for the Southern Suburbs speaks about things to consider when buying an older home.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Fitness Adventure Around the World: A memoir to get you active

1 November 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen 

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has experienced some of the worlds harshest adventure conditions, so she has much to discuss about Erica Terblanche's incredible running experiences, and Erica's new book.

Tune in to hear more about Erica Terblanche, her book titled"RUN - For the love of life", and maybe even how our Liezel identifies with the experiences of a fellow racer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MTN 8 Final: Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns

29 October 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: Lorenz Köhler | Senior Journalist  at Kick Off Magazine
At the MTN 8 final - Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City will meet in the winner-takes-all match at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday, The Premier Soccer League has announced 2000 “fully vaccinated” fans will be at the stadium for the final. Kick-off begins at 6 pm. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A team of investigators and state prosecutors dedicated to prosecuting TRC cold cases

29 October 2021 5:31 AM

Guest:  Lukhanyo Calata | Son of Ford Calata, one of the Cradock four

Justice Minister Ronald Lamold has announced the reopening of the inquests into the deaths of Neil Aggett and Hoosen Haffejee as well as Ernest Dipale and Bayempini Mzizi. And special team of investigators and state prosecutors will be tasked with exclusively looking into murders committed by apartheid security police. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is Kwa-Zulu Natal prepared for the local government election?

29 October 2021 5:18 AM

Guest: Ntombifuthi Masinga | Kwa-Zulu Natal's Acting Provincial Electoral Officer  at IEC
Africa Melane speaks to Kwa-Zulu Natal's Acting Provincial Electoral Officer Ntombfuthi Masinga on the province's preparedness for the upcoming local government election.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Health & Fitness: Lifestyle Psychiatry, Mental Health, and physical wellness

29 October 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

October was Mental Health Awareness Month, and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is continuing to prioritize health with a discussion on the benefits of Lifestyle Psychiatry.
Tune in for insights on Mental Health, details on a beneficial free event you can join in on from home, as well as tips to improve your overall wellness.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How long before we can expect IPPs to come to our rescue?

28 October 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Thomas Garner | Chairperson at South African Independent Power Producers (IPP) Association
Eskom has announced that it is jumping to Stage 4 load shedding at noon on Wednesday, and this will continue until 05:00 on Friday. Stage 2 load shedding will then be in effect until 05:00 on Saturday, as announced by the utility earlier in the week. Where are we on the roadmap towards IPPs easing our dependence on Eskom? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Massive fire at Denel Helderberg munitions facility late on Sunday night

Politics

'ANC's mixed messaging ahead of election a sign the party is panicking'

Politics Local

The truth is self confidence does not lie in a crown - Rolene Strauss

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Police Minister Cele 'very happy' with first few hours of voting

1 November 2021 11:44 AM

'It's getting worse' - Joubert Park voters just want stable power, water supply

1 November 2021 11:20 AM

ANC North West IPC convener Dantjie asks voters to 'give them another chance'

1 November 2021 11:15 AM

