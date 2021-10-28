Is the Western Cape prepared for the local government election?

Guest: Thomas Garner | Chairperson at South African Independent Power Producers (IPP) Association

Eskom has announced that it is jumping to Stage 4 load shedding at noon on Wednesday, and this will continue until 05:00 on Friday. Stage 2 load shedding will then be in effect until 05:00 on Saturday, as announced by the utility earlier in the week. Where are we on the roadmap towards IPPs easing our dependence on Eskom?

arrow_forward