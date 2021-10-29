MTN 8 Final: Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Results centre 'fully operational' after power failure leads to evacuation - IEC The IEC's election results operation centre in Tshwane was evacuated because of safety concerns on Saturday night. 31 October 2021 2:18 PM
'ANC's mixed messaging ahead of election a sign the party is panicking' Weekend Breakfast interviews veteran journalist Ismail Lagardien about ANC and DA messaging on the eve of the local govt elections 31 October 2021 10:14 AM
Here's what you can get up to in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King tells you about some fun things you can do in the Mother City over the Election long weekend. 30 October 2021 9:07 AM
'ANC's mixed messaging ahead of election a sign the party is panicking' Weekend Breakfast interviews veteran journalist Ismail Lagardien about ANC and DA messaging on the eve of the local govt elections 31 October 2021 10:14 AM
Coalition governments more than likely for Nelson Mandela Bay & Tshwane metros John Maytham speaks to Steven Friedman, research professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University of Johannesburg. 29 October 2021 10:01 PM
Local reporter's grim account of taxis 'impounding' private cars, extorting cash Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Velani Ludidi about the ongoing wave of violence engulfing the transport sector, 29 October 2021 10:43 AM
Government is privatising electricity generation - Zwelinzima Vavi (Saftu) Mandy Wiener interviews Saftu General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi. 29 October 2021 1:09 PM
Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.... 28 October 2021 8:21 PM
Corruption-tainted EOH swings back into profit on turnaround strategy 'An amazing effort' - CEO Stephen van Coller talks to The Money Show about EOH's results for the financial year 2021. 28 October 2021 7:52 PM
The truth is self confidence does not lie in a crown - Rolene Strauss Sara-Jayne King speaks to former Miss South Africa & Miss World, Rolene Strauss. 31 October 2021 7:52 AM
We drive the new Landrover Defender Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 30 October 2021 11:34 AM
'Unseen International' is a pageant where external beauty & gender don't matter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Charina Joubert, founder of Unseen International & Danny Doman, winner of Unseen International 2021. 30 October 2021 10:47 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
What’s good on Netflix and Showmax this Halloween weekend Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 29 October 2021 3:24 PM
Ashes to Ashes star Chumani Pan takes to airwaves with his 80s and 90s playlist Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 29 October 2021 9:15 AM
COP26: Climate summit will be 'world's moment of truth' says UK's Boris Johnson UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update as world leaders arrive in Glasgow after the weekend's G20 summit in Rome. 31 October 2021 11:52 AM
Covid-19 on the rise in Germany again – hospital admissions up 40% in a week Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Emmanuelle Chaze. 29 October 2021 2:04 PM
Germany deploys 1000 police officers to border with Poland Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Michael Oti. 28 October 2021 11:24 AM
African countries scapegoating LGBTI people with discriminatory laws - activist Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Gender Dynamix health advocacy officer Savuka Matyila. 28 October 2021 1:54 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
Should we be troubled by the exodus of engineers from Koeberg Power Station? Refilwe Moloto interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 29 October 2021 8:42 AM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Eskom is near total collapse. I don’t trust that it can recover – energy expert Bongani Bingwa interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 28 October 2021 2:17 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
MTN 8 Final: Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns

MTN 8 Final: Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns

29 October 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: Lorenz Köhler | Senior Journalist  at Kick Off Magazine
At the MTN 8 final - Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City will meet in the winner-takes-all match at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday, The Premier Soccer League has announced 2000 “fully vaccinated” fans will be at the stadium for the final. Kick-off begins at 6 pm. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

A team of investigators and state prosecutors dedicated to prosecuting TRC cold cases

29 October 2021 5:31 AM

Guest:  Lukhanyo Calata | Son of Ford Calata, one of the Cradock four

Justice Minister Ronald Lamold has announced the reopening of the inquests into the deaths of Neil Aggett and Hoosen Haffejee as well as Ernest Dipale and Bayempini Mzizi. And special team of investigators and state prosecutors will be tasked with exclusively looking into murders committed by apartheid security police. 

Is Kwa-Zulu Natal prepared for the local government election?

29 October 2021 5:18 AM

Guest: Ntombifuthi Masinga | Kwa-Zulu Natal's Acting Provincial Electoral Officer  at IEC
Africa Melane speaks to Kwa-Zulu Natal's Acting Provincial Electoral Officer Ntombfuthi Masinga on the province's preparedness for the upcoming local government election.

Fitness with Liezel V: Health & Fitness: Lifestyle Psychiatry, Mental Health, and physical wellness

29 October 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

October was Mental Health Awareness Month, and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is continuing to prioritize health with a discussion on the benefits of Lifestyle Psychiatry.
Tune in for insights on Mental Health, details on a beneficial free event you can join in on from home, as well as tips to improve your overall wellness.

How long before we can expect IPPs to come to our rescue?

28 October 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Thomas Garner | Chairperson at South African Independent Power Producers (IPP) Association
Eskom has announced that it is jumping to Stage 4 load shedding at noon on Wednesday, and this will continue until 05:00 on Friday. Stage 2 load shedding will then be in effect until 05:00 on Saturday, as announced by the utility earlier in the week. Where are we on the roadmap towards IPPs easing our dependence on Eskom? 

Is the Western Cape prepared for the local government election?

28 October 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Michael Hendrikse  | Provincial Electoral Officer for Western Cape Province at IEC

Africa Melane speaks to Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer Michael Hendrikse on the province's preparedness for the upcoming local government election

Health: Multiple Myeloma Awareness

28 October 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Dr Justin  du Toit | Clinical Haematologist at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre
Multiple Myeloma, a cancer of the blood, is a lesser known cancer, but it does affect a significant number of people in South Africa. Aside from HIV, Multiple Myeloma is one of the most frequently seen malignancies of the blood. It can also take a while to diagnose due to it mostly affecting people upwards of fifty, with vague symptoms that can be easily ascribed to age – like tiredness and pain. 

Fitness with Liezel V: Hands, Health and Skincare Happiness - How to treat your hands better, in and out of training!

28 October 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

All the care you put into training and wellness, needs to also be focused on your largest organ, for true great health. Liezel van der Westhuizen, our resident fitness enthusiast, is discussing being more proactive and caring to your skin - especially your hands!
Tune in to hear more about how your fitness training affects your hands, and what to do differently, for improved skincare health - including Liezel's quality tried & tested product review of the week!

Representing South Africa, why not take the knee?

27 October 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Prof Andre Odendaal | Co-author of Pitch Battles,  Writer in residence and Honorary Professor in History and Heritage Studies  at University of the Western Cape
Cricket South Africa’s instructed all members of the Proteas squad to take a knee before the start of the T20 World Cup match against the West Indies as an anti-racism gesture. Quinton de Kock withdrew from the Proteas team against the West Indies due to board directive. Does his statute, being a representative of South Africa as a member of a national team, not oblige or hold him to a higher responsibility to take the knee? 

Department of Basic Education on readiness for the National Senior Certificate exams

27 October 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Dr Reginah  Mhaule | Deputy Minister of Basic Education

The Matric Class of 2021 is expected to write its first National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination.  October 27 marks the start of the matric exams, which will conclude on December 7. Approximately 735 677 full-time and 162 109 part-time candidates are expected to sit for the examinations this year. Dr Reginah Mhaule, deputy minister for the  department of Basic Education discusses its readiness plans.

'ANC's mixed messaging ahead of election a sign the party is panicking'

Politics Local

The truth is self confidence does not lie in a crown - Rolene Strauss

Lifestyle

Here's what you can get up to in Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle Local

Mswati 'doesn't care': Discontent simmers in Eswatini its monarchy bans protests

31 October 2021 12:32 PM

All Nation Band gives Ramaphosa's Ivory Park election rally a musical boost

31 October 2021 12:11 PM

Spectacular goalkeeping by Oyango gives Sundowns spectators MTN8 win to remember

31 October 2021 10:11 AM

