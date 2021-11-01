Fitness with Liezel V: Fitness Adventure Around the World: A memoir to get you active

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
#LGE2021 Election Analysis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Harlan Cloete - Lecturer at the School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:05
Voter Management Devices
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carien du Plessis - Journalist at ....
Today at 16:20
COVID and the brain
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Donne Minne
Today at 17:05
#LGE2021 Election Analysis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor William Gumede
Today at 17:45
The Äänit Prize 2021: The Brave Rewoven Concept of Fashion
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'ActionSA will never go into coalition with ANC - under no circumstances!' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso. 3 November 2021 1:36 PM
[WATCH LIVE at 3PM] IEC final Western Cape election results briefing IEC LGE 2021 Western Cape Media briefings from the provisional results and operations centre. 3 November 2021 12:31 PM
Fish Hoek woman's body found on Noordhoek Beach, mother and dog still missing False Bay Echo reports the body of 26-year-old Fish Hoek woman Melissa Jacobs was found after she, her mom and dog went missing. 3 November 2021 11:55 AM
View all Local
Newcomer Cape Coloured Congress bags votes in Cape Town - gunning for over 6% Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Cape Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams about the impressive results from their firs... 3 November 2021 12:24 PM
'We've unlocked hope in Cederberg' says Ruben Richards after impressive results Lester speaks to Dr Ruben Richards about the impressive performance of 'Cederberg Eerste' in the Local Government Election. 3 November 2021 11:36 AM
No jobs and a loss of faith in democracy - why young people didn't vote on 1 Nov Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Youth Capital's Mario Meyer about the declining youth vote in South Africa. 3 November 2021 11:32 AM
View all Politics
Robots are starting to deliver pizzas – we kid you not Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 3 November 2021 11:25 AM
7 tips and tricks pay less for car insurance Africa Melane interviews Ernest North, cofounder at Naked Insurance. 3 November 2021 10:33 AM
Fuel prices rose 33.9% in a year. Expect spiking inflation - and interest rates Refilwe Moloto interviews Stanlib Chief Economist Kevin Lings about the skyrocketing cost of living. 3 November 2021 8:52 AM
View all Business
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Dec' Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 2 November 2021 6:51 PM
Remember to fill up today – tomorrow it’ll cost at least R60 more Petrol will cost you an arm and a leg from midnight on Tuesday. 2 November 2021 11:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
What’s good on Netflix and Showmax this Halloween weekend Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 29 October 2021 3:24 PM
Ashes to Ashes star Chumani Pan takes to airwaves with his 80s and 90s playlist Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 29 October 2021 9:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Islamic State hits Taliban with Afghanistan hospital suicide attack – killing 25 Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 3 November 2021 12:32 PM
China traps 34 000 people at Shanghai Disney – because one of them had Covid John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 2 November 2021 1:02 PM
Minister Pandor reports back after G20 summit in Rome Minister Naledi Pandor speaks to Mandy Wiener about the two-day summit in Rome. 1 November 2021 2:54 PM
View all World
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
African countries scapegoating LGBTI people with discriminatory laws - activist Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Gender Dynamix health advocacy officer Savuka Matyila. 28 October 2021 1:54 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
View all Africa
Can the ANC, for example, form and lead a coalition that can take Cape Town? Refilwe Moloto interviews Paul Berkowitz (The Third Republic) and Ihsaan Gasnolar (Daily Maverick) about possible coalitions. 3 November 2021 9:50 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'DA has done relatively well under difficult national circumstances' John Maytham interviews Political Futures Consultancy Director Daniel Silke. 2 November 2021 4:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Fitness with Liezel V: Fitness Adventure Around the World: A memoir to get you active

Fitness with Liezel V: Fitness Adventure Around the World: A memoir to get you active

1 November 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen 

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has experienced some of the worlds harshest adventure conditions, so she has much to discuss about Erica Terblanche's incredible running experiences, and Erica's new book.

Tune in to hear more about Erica Terblanche, her book titled"RUN - For the love of life", and maybe even how our Liezel identifies with the experiences of a fellow racer.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

US, UK, France, Germany and European Union to help fund SA's transition away from coal

3 November 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Prof. Francois  Engelbrecht | Professor of Climatology at Global Change Institute University of Witwatersrand

The US, UK, France, Germany and European Union will help fund South Africa's transition away from coal, in a multilateral effort that could serve as a model for other developing nations to ditch the fossil fuel. And proves to be a step in the right direction, as a key sticking point at the COP26 talks is climate finance. There is a Global North-South divide at COP26 over the broken promises of wealthy countries to transfer $100 billion a year to the developing world to aid its transition to low-carbon economies.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hung municipalities:The Crack That Lie in coalition governments

3 November 2021 5:28 AM

Guest: Dr Pali Lehohla | Former Statistician-General of South Africa

Dr Pali Lehohla, Former-Statistician General of South Africa reflects on his experience of coalition governments during his tenure and takes a look ahead at the likely future of more on the cards

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hung municipalities: Are coalitions governments really the future?

3 November 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Ntsikelelo Breakfast | Acting HOD of History and Political Studies at Nelson Mandela University

Are coalition governments the future of South Africa? Early results - - with approximately 40 percent of the votes counted at the time- indicated that there were 30 hung municipalities out of 58 called. There have been a crop of good coalition governments with more spelling out the complexities and challenges of making them a success. What makes for  successful coalitions government formula?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Ways to reduce your insurance premiums

3 November 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Ernest North | Co-founder at Naked Insurance

There are many factors go into calculating your car insurance premium. Once you better understand how car insurance is priced, you can take steps to minimise the premium you pay. Ernest North, co-founder of Naked Insurance, offers some tips about how you can reduce your insurance premiums.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Fundraising Fitness: A charity's goal betters disadvantaged children

3 November 2021 4:51 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has all the details you need, to support the amazing goal a Stellenbosch-based foundation has, that brings uplifting educational programs to disadvantaged school children.
Tune in to find out more about the Anna Foundation, and how they're using sport to fundraise for their goal!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should we peg our last hopes for climate change on the COP26

2 November 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Prof Guy Midgley | Affliated with the School for Climate Studies at Stellenbosch University

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed more than 120 world leaders to historic climate talks in Glasgow on Monday. This came after global heads of state and government convened for the two-day G-20 summit in Rome. While the G-20 was essentially a discussion between the world’s biggest polluters — responsible for 80% of global emissions — the COP talks bring together almost 200 countries, including those who contribute far less to climate change but stand to suffer greatly from its impact.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Post voting day reflections

2 November 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Mahlatse Mahlase | Editor-In-Chief at EWN

EWN's Editor-in-Chief , Mahaltse Mahlase, reflections on some of the highlights and challenges on covering the 2021 Local Government Elections. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel&Tourism: Air transport industry needs urgent government intervention

2 November 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Aaron  Munetsi | CEO at Airline Association of Southern Africa (Aasa)

The Airline Association of Southern Africa (Aasa) has warned that without government intervention, a commercially viable, economic and environmentally sustainable southern African air transport industry will remain unattainable. Despite confidence gradually returning, demand for air travel to, from and within southern Africa is currently 45% down on pre-Covid-19 levels.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Wrestling with a great idea: Fitness, TV wrestling, and fun!

2 November 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Always wondered about the training regime for wrestlers on television? Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing Adam ‘Angelico’ Bridle and the fresh new show he's an SA representative on- - All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Rampage (TNT Africa -DStv CH137) 
You won't want to miss all the info about the fresh show, how you can easily tune in, and what wrestlers workout tips you can use!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#elections2021: Declining youth engagement in the political process

1 November 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Dr Joleen  Steyn  Kotze | Senior Research Specialist Democracy and Citizenship, in the Developmental, Capable, Ethical State Research Programme at Human Sciences Research Council
South Africa's youth engagement in the political process has seen a gradual decline leading to and following the dawn of our democracy. For the 2004 elections, just over 9 million of those aged 18-35 representing a total 44% of registered voters in that year. Dr Joleen Steyn Kotze, looks at factors that contribute youth demotivation to vote and reasons what may encourage voting.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Newcomer Cape Coloured Congress bags votes in Cape Town - gunning for over 6%

Politics

'ActionSA will never go into coalition with ANC - under no circumstances!'

Local Politics Elections

Fuel prices rose 33.9% in a year. Expect spiking inflation - and interest rates

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Makhura: Low voter turnout a strong message that people lost confidence in ANC

3 November 2021 2:20 PM

Arrest warrant issued for suspended ANC SG Magashule's former PA, Cholota

3 November 2021 2:12 PM

Independent candidates have garnered 450,000 votes so far - Maimane

3 November 2021 1:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA