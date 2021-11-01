Fitness with Liezel V: Fitness Adventure Around the World: A memoir to get you active

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has experienced some of the worlds harshest adventure conditions, so she has much to discuss about Erica Terblanche's incredible running experiences, and Erica's new book.
Tune in to hear more about Erica Terblanche, her book titled"RUN - For the love of life", and maybe even how our Liezel identifies with the experiences of a fellow racer.
Guest: Prof. Francois Engelbrecht | Professor of Climatology at Global Change Institute University of Witwatersrand
The US, UK, France, Germany and European Union will help fund South Africa's transition away from coal, in a multilateral effort that could serve as a model for other developing nations to ditch the fossil fuel. And proves to be a step in the right direction, as a key sticking point at the COP26 talks is climate finance. There is a Global North-South divide at COP26 over the broken promises of wealthy countries to transfer $100 billion a year to the developing world to aid its transition to low-carbon economies.
Guest: Dr Pali Lehohla | Former Statistician-General of South Africa
Dr Pali Lehohla, Former-Statistician General of South Africa reflects on his experience of coalition governments during his tenure and takes a look ahead at the likely future of more on the cards
Guest: Ntsikelelo Breakfast | Acting HOD of History and Political Studies at Nelson Mandela University
Are coalition governments the future of South Africa? Early results - - with approximately 40 percent of the votes counted at the time- indicated that there were 30 hung municipalities out of 58 called. There have been a crop of good coalition governments with more spelling out the complexities and challenges of making them a success. What makes for successful coalitions government formula?
Guest: Ernest North | Co-founder at Naked Insurance
There are many factors go into calculating your car insurance premium. Once you better understand how car insurance is priced, you can take steps to minimise the premium you pay. Ernest North, co-founder of Naked Insurance, offers some tips about how you can reduce your insurance premiums.
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has all the details you need, to support the amazing goal a Stellenbosch-based foundation has, that brings uplifting educational programs to disadvantaged school children.
Tune in to find out more about the Anna Foundation, and how they're using sport to fundraise for their goal!
Guest: Prof Guy Midgley | Affliated with the School for Climate Studies at Stellenbosch University
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed more than 120 world leaders to historic climate talks in Glasgow on Monday. This came after global heads of state and government convened for the two-day G-20 summit in Rome. While the G-20 was essentially a discussion between the world’s biggest polluters — responsible for 80% of global emissions — the COP talks bring together almost 200 countries, including those who contribute far less to climate change but stand to suffer greatly from its impact.
Guest: Mahlatse Mahlase | Editor-In-Chief at EWN
EWN's Editor-in-Chief , Mahaltse Mahlase, reflections on some of the highlights and challenges on covering the 2021 Local Government Elections.
Guest: Aaron Munetsi | CEO at Airline Association of Southern Africa (Aasa)
The Airline Association of Southern Africa (Aasa) has warned that without government intervention, a commercially viable, economic and environmentally sustainable southern African air transport industry will remain unattainable. Despite confidence gradually returning, demand for air travel to, from and within southern Africa is currently 45% down on pre-Covid-19 levels.
Always wondered about the training regime for wrestlers on television? Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing Adam ‘Angelico’ Bridle and the fresh new show he's an SA representative on- - All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Rampage (TNT Africa -DStv CH137)
You won't want to miss all the info about the fresh show, how you can easily tune in, and what wrestlers workout tips you can use!
Guest: Dr Joleen Steyn Kotze | Senior Research Specialist Democracy and Citizenship, in the Developmental, Capable, Ethical State Research Programme at Human Sciences Research Council
South Africa's youth engagement in the political process has seen a gradual decline leading to and following the dawn of our democracy. For the 2004 elections, just over 9 million of those aged 18-35 representing a total 44% of registered voters in that year. Dr Joleen Steyn Kotze, looks at factors that contribute youth demotivation to vote and reasons what may encourage voting.