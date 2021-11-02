Travel&Tourism: Air transport industry needs urgent government intervention

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: How to set up SPIN BIKE
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 05:10
Freedom Front Plus on possibilities of coalitions
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Wouter Wessels - National Head of Elections and Strategy. at Freedom Front Plus
Today at 05:46
ANC mayoral candidate interviews
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 06:10
Coalitions vs hung municipalities - Where to for SA?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Terry Tselane - at Iemsa executive chair
Today at 06:25
As kidnappings increase, so is the demand for body gaurds
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pierre Gildenhuys - Head of Forensic Investigations, Specialized and Qualified Close Protection Officer, Associate International Investigator at D & K Management Consultants
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: solar power for home users
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michel Malengret - Emeritus Associated Professor at UCT and Founder of MLT Power
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: SA HRC on Day 1 of June unrest hearings
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tseliso Thipanyane - CEO of SA HRC
Today at 07:20
Recently-elected councillor urges voters to make fellow councillors earn their pay
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gavin Joachims - PR Ward Councillor at Good
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: COP26: "a criminal betrayal"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kumi Naidoo - Environmental activist
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:15
Coalition Check In - Patriotic Alliance
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gayton Mckenzie - Politician, Former Prisoner Turned Businessman at Patriotic Alliance Party
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:46
Zubeida Jaffer - De Klerk poorly advised
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zubeida Jaffer
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:30
Ratanga Junction now a family park: Rabie Group Properties
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Natalie du Preez
Today at 11:05
2021 Intra-African Trade Fair crossing with Ray White
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ray White
Today at 11:15
The Kids Don't Want to Work - or do they?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charles Maisel
luthando kolwapi
Ellen Morta - Bridging manager at Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator
Latest Local
Race matters when it comes to Covid-19 outcomes in South Africa - study John Maytham interviews Professor Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya of the University of Johannesburg. 15 November 2021 4:35 PM
'Eskom is in total collapse. They're not telling the truth!' John Maytham interviews Mike Rossouw of the Energy Intensive Users Group of SA about the latest on the state of affairs at Eskom. 15 November 2021 3:35 PM
Thinking of doing some home improvements? Follow these expert tips Africa Melane speaks to Steven Nel, sales and rentals manager at Just Property about how to increase the value of your home. 15 November 2021 12:45 PM
Political parties hit a deadlock over coalition agreements? Analyst weighs in Mandy Wiener speaks to author, academic and research specialist Sanusha Naidu. 15 November 2021 1:15 PM
[VIDEO&PICS] Rand Water's 54-hour interruption to future-proof water supply Mandy Wiener speaks to Eddie Singo, Executive Manager at Randwater Kwara Kekana, at Department of Health in Gauteng. 15 November 2021 12:47 PM
Mashaba:'Coalition marriage is tricky when parties willing to sleep with anyone' Lester Kiewit catches up with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about how coalition negotiations are going. 15 November 2021 11:12 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn't have to be this hard The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
Fertiliser crisis – expect spiralling food prices The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing at FNB Agribusiness. 15 November 2021 6:52 PM
Vodacom adds 6.2 million customers in 6 months The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub. 15 November 2021 6:38 PM
Anyone for some Woolworths Chuckles ice-cream? If you can get your hands on it! Pippa Hudson speaks to Tessa Purdon, head of content at Eat Out & Food24 15 November 2021 7:26 PM
Two new eateries and a brand new beach club opening in Cape Town this summer Pippa Hudson speaks to Tessa Purdon, head of content at Eat Out and Food 24. 15 November 2021 2:52 PM
Is that a spaceship? No, it's Hyundai's all-new Staria MPV Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 13 November 2021 12:43 PM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa's most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa's skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
Bestselling author Wilbur Smith dies at Cape Town home, aged 88 Zambian-born Wilbur Smith is known as a master of adventure writing, whose books have sold more than 140 million copies worldwide 14 November 2021 11:45 AM
Actor Deon Lotz talks about his portrayal of FW de Klerk in film Sara-Jayne King speaks to actor Deon Lotz who portrayed FW de Klerk in the 2011 film 'Winne Mandela' and the TV-series 'Madiba'. 13 November 2021 2:39 PM
Sara-Jayne's top picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne suggests some fun, family friendly activities you can do in the Mother City. 13 November 2021 9:56 AM
China hit by worst snowstorm in 116 years Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 November 2021 11:46 AM
Clinical trials of Ebola vaccine developed at Oxford University begin Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 November 2021 11:13 AM
Germany records record number of new cases of Covid-19 Lester Kiewit interviews Arthur Sullivan, a reporter at Deutsche Welle. 12 November 2021 10:27 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
Race matters when it comes to Covid-19 outcomes in South Africa - study John Maytham interviews Professor Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya of the University of Johannesburg. 15 November 2021 4:35 PM
'Eskom is in total collapse. They're not telling the truth!' John Maytham interviews Mike Rossouw of the Energy Intensive Users Group of SA about the latest on the state of affairs at Eskom. 15 November 2021 3:35 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Travel&Tourism: Air transport industry needs urgent government intervention

Travel&Tourism: Air transport industry needs urgent government intervention

2 November 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Aaron  Munetsi | CEO at Airline Association of Southern Africa (Aasa)

The Airline Association of Southern Africa (Aasa) has warned that without government intervention, a commercially viable, economic and environmentally sustainable southern African air transport industry will remain unattainable. Despite confidence gradually returning, demand for air travel to, from and within southern Africa is currently 45% down on pre-Covid-19 levels.


Remembering Bestselling Author Wilbur Smith

15 November 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: Shaun De Waal | Books Editor  at News24

Author Wilbur Smith passes away in his home over the weekend at the age of 88 after a decades-long career in writing. Africa is joined by Shaun De Waal, News 24 Books Editor to talk about the writers' books, life, and impact on young writers worldwide. The Zambian-born writer published 49 books and sold more than 140 million copies worldwide.

DiDi South Africa on e-hailing driver concerns

15 November 2021 5:38 AM

Guest: Carina  Smith-Allin | Head of PR & Communication for the Sub-Saharan Africa Region at DiDi
Last week, various unhappy Uber, Bolt, InDriver, and DiDi drivers planned to protest in Cape Town. The drivers have accused the e-hailing taxi apps of abusive working conditions, calling them greedy and heartless. Africa speaks to Carina Smith-Allin, Head of PR & Communication for the Sub-Saharan Africa Region for DiDi about some of the claims made by the drivers.

COP26: Delegates agree to cut back on the use of coal

15 November 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Brandon Abdinor | Climate  Advocacy Lawyer at Center For Envomental Rights
Delegates of COP26 have agreed to reduce the use of coal, end "inefficient" fossil-fuel subsidies, and boost climate targets sooner. The decision came about despite last-minute objections from China and India, who are two of the world's largest emitters. Africa is joined by Brandon Abdinor, Climate Advocacy Lawyer at the CER to talk about what this means for South Africa.

Property feature: Will your home improvements pay off?

15 November 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Steve Nel | Sales and Rentals Manager at Just Property

The return on investment of any given renovation project is a function of local market characteristics, the condition of the residential real estate market when the property is sold, and the quality of the work performed. Africa speaks to Steve Nel. Sales Manager at Just Properties about if remodeling certain areas of your home will pay off in the long run.

Fitness with Liezel V: Zanele Salman and refreshing activewear and lifestyles

15 November 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Wouldn't you want activewear and leisurewear that does everything from preventing injuries to regulating body temperatures - all while you look and feel good? Tune in now, to our resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing ATHI Health & Fitness, and the Founder who started the exciting brand: Zanele Salman

Renate Stuurman on love, life and 'Happiness Ever After'

12 November 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Renate Stuurman |  at South African Actress

This sequel to the 2016 romantic comedy "Happiness is a Four-Letter Word" starring Mmabatho Montsho, Khanyi Mbau, and Renate Stuurman is finally out! Happiness Ever after is currently on Netfilx and Africa is joined by actress Renate Stuurman to talk about the film and more.

Medium Term Budget: Fight Corruption

12 November 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Dick Forslund | Senior Economist  at Alternative Information & Development Centre

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maiden Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) yesterday and touched on various economic issues, including the supplement of SOEs and economic revival following the looting that took place in the country earlier this year. Africa Melane is joined by Dick Forslund,  Senior Economist at the Alternative Information Development Center to talk about the Ministers plan to curb corruption in the country

Fitness with Liezel V: Uncovering Diabetes in Children & How to Exercise with it

12 November 2021 5:13 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has health and wellness - particularly for children - in sight, in the lead-up to World Diabetes Day. Tune in as she discusses an amazing organization with resources for Diabetics, and find out just how to spot symptoms of the condition and why we should be wearing blue today.  Type 1 diabetes symptoms are easy to miss in children… That’s why Sweet Life Diabetes Community has launched the Wear Blue for Diabetes campaign this November.

Health: Red Light and Near-Infrared Light (NIR) therapy

12 November 2021 4:57 AM

Guest: Steven  McEwen | Co-founder and CTO  at Red Lab

We’ve all heard the phrase ‘seeing is believing but with Red Light and, more importantly, Near-Infrared Light therapy, its healing benefits come from the energy our eyes can’t see. Africa is joined by Steven McEwen, Co-founder of the Red Lab to talk about how Red Light and Near-Infrared Light (NIR) therapy has been proven to treat short-term ailments and provide therapeutic assistance to numerous tangible conditions.

Minister Mitchell meets with e-hailing drivers

11 November 2021 6:14 AM

Guest: Ntomboxolo Makoba-​Somdaka,  Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell's spokesperson

Africa is joined by Ntomboxolo Makoba-​Somdaka, Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell's spokesperson to talk about the current e-hailing taxi drivers strike in the city. MEC Daylin Mitchell met with Uber and Bolt drivers yesterday  discuss the planned protest for today.

'Eskom is in total collapse. They're not telling the truth!'

Business Local Opinion

Heineken buys Savannah maker Distell for R38.5 billion

Business

Two new eateries and a brand new beach club opening in Cape Town this summer

Lifestyle

SAA: Mango's business rescue plan to resume operations in Dec feasible 15 November 2021 8:26 PM

15 November 2021 8:26 PM

Khoisan Defiance slams NPA's decision to drop charges against Eben Etzebeth 15 November 2021 7:53 PM

15 November 2021 7:53 PM

African business owners hope intra-trade fair yields opportunities for them 15 November 2021 7:24 PM

15 November 2021 7:24 PM

