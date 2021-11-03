Fitness with Liezel V: Fundraising Fitness: A charity's goal betters disadvantaged children

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has all the details you need, to support the amazing goal a Stellenbosch-based foundation has, that brings uplifting educational programs to disadvantaged school children.
Tune in to find out more about the Anna Foundation, and how they're using sport to fundraise for their goal!
Guest: Willco Janse van Vuuren | Managing Director at Releaf Pharmaceuticals
Wasanga Mahena speaks to Willco Janse van Vuuren, Managing Director at Releaf Pharmaceuticals about the benefits of using cannabis products. Releaf Pharmaceuticals, along with Afriplex and various other brand partners, are participating in the first-ever cannabis investment virtual conference taking place on 9 November 2021.
Guest: Ongama Mtimka | Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University
Political parties are considering their options following the local government elections that took pllace last week Monday which resulted in 66 hung municipalities. A coalition government will only be successful if political parties can put their interests aside and prioritize service delivery to South Africans. Wasanga Mahena is joined by Political Analyst and Lecturer Ongama Mtimka.
Guest: James Boyes | Founder and Managing Director at Elevate Airbnb
Management During the festive season, thousands of travelers from across the globe arrive in the country looking for vocational homes. With additional visitors to the country, locals with a spare room have the opportunity to offer their homes to travelers as an Airbnb and make some extra money. James Boyes, Founder & Managing Director of Elevate Airbnb Management provides a rundown on what you should know when renting out your home as an Airbnb.
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is moved by a particular journey that brings fitness fun, fundraising, and mortality so close in conversation. Liezel talks about Patrick Atherton's life, diagnosis and community-uplifting fitness adventures now!
Guest: Lance Joel | Chief Of Operations at South African Local Government Association
Lance Joel, Chief of Operations at South African Local Government Association, illustrates the democratic and administration process that follows the final vote count of the 2021 Local Government Elections.
Guest: Mahlatse Mahlase | Editor-In-Chief at EWN
The ANC national working committee (NWC) will discuss the party's coalition plans this weekend. It is anticipated that national executive committee (NEC) member Jeff Radebe would lead the coalition talks along with a group of NEC members and alliance partners.
Guest: Catherine Draper | Associate Professor at MRC/Wits Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit
Young people of all ages require daily physical activity to ensure their healthy growth and development. However as they get older, it can be a challenge for them to get enough daily activity. Catherine Draper talks about how parents can teach a love of physical activity, help kids fit it into their everyday lives and set healthy patterns that will last them a lifetime.
Guest: Dr Phokele Maponya | Senior Researcher: SmallHolder Farmer and Enterprise Development at Agriculture Research Council
Amazon founder and the world's second-richest person Jeff Bezos on Tuesday promised to pay the equivalent of R30 billion towards fixing food and forests on the African continent. Two-thirds of the land in Africa is degraded. Restoration can improve soil fertility, raise yields and improve food security, make water more reliable, create jobs and boost economic growth, while also sequestering carbon."
Guest: Jonty Cogger | Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
The DA will continue it's outright majority in the City of Cape Town. With the looks of another five year course of a DA led city, Ndifuna Ukwazi's Jonty Cogger looks at service delivery issues that could be addressed in the next five years.
Guest: Megan Hosking | Psychiatric Intake Clinician at Akeso Clinics
The 2009 South African Stress and Health study uncovered that up to one-third of South Africans experience mental issues in their lives, but approximately 25% seek professional help. And not much has changed. Megan Hosking, psychiatric intake clinician at Netcare Akeso mental health facilities discusses the barriers toward getting mental health that continue to persist.