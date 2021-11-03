Hung municipalities:The Crack That Lie in coalition governments

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Ultra Trail Cape Town
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Stuart McConnachie
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Karl Blom
Karl Blom office
Today at 14:40
All Together Now concert
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Duane Alexander
Today at 14:50
Music with Lucrecia Rae
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lucrecia Rae
Today at 15:10
Coalition Government Process
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anton Bredell - MEC Local Government, Environmental Affairs And Development Planning at Provincial Planning Mec
Today at 15:20
The ANC years: Democracy suffers when there’s a disconnect between the head and the body
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ivor Chipkin - Executive Director at Public Affairs Research Institute
Today at 15:40
The State of The Eskom System
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 15:50
The Launch of The Global Drug Policy Index
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shaun Shelly - Chairman of the board at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD)
Today at 16:05
A Fuel Rewards Programme Comparison
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 16:20
Are the DA and ANC a workable fit?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland
Today at 17:20
Ethiopia is on the brink of collapse
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
No Items to show
Latest Local
Cape Independence Party wins seat in Cape Town Metro for the first time Lester Kiewit speaks to the Cape Independence Party, founder Jack Miller Party. 8 November 2021 10:54 AM
Suffering from post-Covid 'brain fog'? UCT researchers want to talk to you John Maytham speaks to neuropsychologist Donné Minné about research being done on the impact of Covid-19 on the brain. 8 November 2021 9:58 AM
Turn your house into a Airbnb 'hot property' this festive season Wasanga Mahena speaks to James Boyes at Elevate Airbnb about the best way to set up your property as a vacation home. 8 November 2021 9:26 AM
View all Local
'My government offers me no protection' - Whistleblower Athol Williams flees SA Author and state capture whistleblower Athol Williams issued a statement on Sunday afternoon confirming that he is no longer in th... 8 November 2021 10:58 AM
'Who you gonna call?' DA councillor behind unusual campaign videos retains ward Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA ward councillor Angus McKenzie about retaining his support in Bonteheuwel. 5 November 2021 8:42 AM
Mahlatse Mahlase: Desperate ANC may have to humble itself before smaller parties Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Eyewitness News Group Editor-in-Chief Mahlatse Mahlase about the municipal elections. 5 November 2021 7:33 AM
View all Politics
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council. 4 November 2021 11:40 AM
[EXPLAINED] SA gets R131 billion to manage its transition from coal, forever Refilwe Moloto interviews Jesse Burton of the University of Cape Town’s Energy Systems Research. 4 November 2021 9:11 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
View all Business
'They couldn't find my certificate' Unisa grad complains. Spokesperson responds Unisa spokesperson Victor Dlamini speaks to Refilwe Moloto saying the regional centres are handing out the certificates. 8 November 2021 8:24 AM
Nothing to do this weekend? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 6 November 2021 8:38 AM
South Africa has a huge problem with diabetes Pippa Hudson speaks to Professor Paul Rheeder, the Director of the Diabetes Research Centre at Pretoria University. 5 November 2021 9:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 4 November 2021 11:22 AM
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
What’s good on Netflix and Showmax this Halloween weekend Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 29 October 2021 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
US angers China with mysterious nuclear submarine incident in South China Sea Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 November 2021 3:09 PM
Germany records largest number of new Covid-19 infections since it all started New infections have been on a sharp upward trend since about the middle of October. 4 November 2021 2:14 PM
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council. 4 November 2021 11:40 AM
View all World
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
View all Africa
Is it not time for the ANC and DA to move together? - Adriaan Basson (News24) Mandy Wiener interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 4 November 2021 1:34 PM
Can the ANC, for example, form and lead a coalition that can take Cape Town? Refilwe Moloto interviews Paul Berkowitz (The Third Republic) and Ihsaan Gasnolar (Daily Maverick) about possible coalitions. 3 November 2021 9:50 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Hung municipalities:The Crack That Lie in coalition governments

Hung municipalities:The Crack That Lie in coalition governments

3 November 2021 5:28 AM

Guest: Dr Pali Lehohla | Former Statistician-General of South Africa

Dr Pali Lehohla, Former-Statistician General of South Africa reflects on his experience of coalition governments during his tenure and takes a look ahead at the likely future of more on the cards


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Is medical cannabis becoming the best alternative to conventional medicine?

8 November 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Willco Janse  van Vuuren | Managing Director  at Releaf Pharmaceuticals

Wasanga Mahena speaks to Willco Janse van Vuuren, Managing Director at Releaf Pharmaceuticals about the benefits of using cannabis products. Releaf Pharmaceuticals, along with Afriplex and various other brand partners, are participating in the first-ever cannabis investment virtual conference taking place on 9 November 2021.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Coalition Government: What this means?

8 November 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Ongama Mtimka | Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University

Political parties are considering their options following the local government elections that took pllace last week Monday which resulted in 66 hung municipalities. A coalition government will only be successful if political parties can put their interests aside and prioritize service delivery to South Africans. Wasanga Mahena is joined by Political Analyst and Lecturer Ongama Mtimka.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property feature: Turn your home into an Airbnb this festive season

8 November 2021 5:13 AM

Guest: James Boyes | Founder and Managing Director at Elevate Airbnb

Management During the festive season, thousands of travelers from across the globe arrive in the country looking for vocational homes. With additional visitors to the country, locals with a spare room have the opportunity to offer their homes to travelers as an Airbnb and make some extra money. James Boyes, Founder & Managing Director of Elevate Airbnb Management provides a rundown on what you should know when renting out your home as an Airbnb.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Cancer diagnosis showed Patrick Atherton he can triumph over something!

8 November 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is moved by a particular journey that brings fitness fun, fundraising, and mortality so close in conversation.  Liezel talks about  Patrick Atherton's life, diagnosis and community-uplifting fitness adventures now!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Explainer: Final vote count in, what now?

5 November 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Lance Joel | Chief Of Operations at South African Local Government Association
Lance Joel, Chief of Operations at South African Local Government Association, illustrates the democratic and administration process that follows the final vote count of the 2021 Local Government Elections. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC to discuss coalition strategy for hung municipalities

5 November 2021 5:20 AM

Guest: Mahlatse Mahlase | Editor-In-Chief at EWN

The ANC national working committee (NWC) will discuss the party's coalition plans this weekend. It is anticipated that national executive committee (NEC) member Jeff Radebe would lead the coalition talks along with a group of NEC members and alliance partners.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness: Just how essential is physical activity for kids healthy growth and development

5 November 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Catherine Draper | Associate Professor at MRC/Wits Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit

Young people of all ages require daily physical activity to ensure their healthy growth and development. However as they get older, it can be a challenge for them to get enough daily activity. Catherine Draper talks about how parents can teach a love of physical activity, help kids fit it into their everyday lives and set healthy patterns that will last them a lifetime.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bezos promises R30 billion to fix Africa's forests and food

4 November 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Dr Phokele  Maponya | Senior Researcher: SmallHolder Farmer and Enterprise Development at Agriculture Research Council

Amazon founder and the world's second-richest person Jeff Bezos on Tuesday promised to pay the equivalent of R30 billion towards fixing food and forests on the African continent. Two-thirds of the land in Africa is degraded. Restoration can improve soil fertility, raise yields and improve food security, make water more reliable, create jobs and boost economic growth, while also sequestering carbon."

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What service delivery issues should be addressed in the DA-led City of Cape Town

4 November 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Jonty Cogger  | Attorney  at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

The DA will continue it's outright majority in the City of Cape Town. With the looks of another five year course of a DA led city, Ndifuna Ukwazi's Jonty Cogger looks at service delivery issues that could be addressed in the next five years. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Barriers to mental health - only 25% of South Africans seek professional help

4 November 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Megan Hosking | Psychiatric Intake Clinician at Akeso Clinics

The 2009  South African Stress and Health study uncovered that up to one-third of South Africans experience mental issues in their lives, but approximately 25% seek professional help. And not much has changed. Megan Hosking, psychiatric intake clinician at Netcare Akeso mental health facilities discusses the barriers toward getting mental health that continue to persist. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

