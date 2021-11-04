Bezos promises R30 billion to fix Africa's forests and food

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin with Arthur Sullivan
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
CBD property trends
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Kane - Chairman at Central City Improvement District
Today at 10:30
WCED, PRINCIPALS, SGB. Who is in charge?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Matakanye Matakanye - National Secretary at National Association Of School Governing Bodies
Dr Sara Black
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Indian Spice Blending Masterclass
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paschelle Moodley - Founder at My Spice Table
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Capitec: Naked client at Strand branch didn't have any declined transactions Capitec says it has completed its investigation after a naked woman was caught on camera wrecking a Cape Town branch. 5 November 2021 9:29 AM
'Who you gonna call?' DA councillor behind unusual campaign videos retains ward Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA ward councillor Angus McKenzie about retaining his support in Bonteheuwel. 5 November 2021 8:42 AM
'ANC must do introspection, humble ourselves before the South African people' Clement Manyathela interviews National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula after the announcement of the election result. 4 November 2021 10:38 PM
Mahlatse Mahlase: Desperate ANC may have to humble itself before smaller parties Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Eyewitness News Group Editor-in-Chief Mahlatse Mahlase about the municipal elections. 5 November 2021 7:33 AM
'Result lets DA start march to 2024 to unseat ANC at national, provincial level' DA leader John Steenhuisen says the municipal election will go down as a milestone for SA with ANC falling below 50% for 1st time. 4 November 2021 9:32 PM
'The people have spoken, elected councillors now need to get down to work' - CR President Cyril Ramaphosa gave an address at the IEC's results announcement ceremony on Thursday evening. 4 November 2021 8:20 PM
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council. 4 November 2021 11:40 AM
[EXPLAINED] SA gets R131 billion to manage its transition from coal, forever Refilwe Moloto interviews Jesse Burton of the University of Cape Town’s Energy Systems Research. 4 November 2021 9:11 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
First time home buyer? Here's all you need to know about a home loan application Pippa Hudson speaks to Justin Easthorpe, provincial sales manager of Ooba Home Loans. 4 November 2021 6:19 PM
Small dorp tour: On the road to Langebaan Zain Johnson speaks to Veronica Julius Co-owner at Skiathos Accommodation. 4 November 2021 11:48 AM
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 4 November 2021 11:22 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
What’s good on Netflix and Showmax this Halloween weekend Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 29 October 2021 3:24 PM
US angers China with mysterious nuclear submarine incident in South China Sea Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 November 2021 3:09 PM
Germany records largest number of new Covid-19 infections since it all started New infections have been on a sharp upward trend since about the middle of October. 4 November 2021 2:14 PM
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council. 4 November 2021 11:40 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
Is it not time for the ANC and DA to move together? - Adriaan Basson (News24) Mandy Wiener interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 4 November 2021 1:34 PM
Can the ANC, for example, form and lead a coalition that can take Cape Town? Refilwe Moloto interviews Paul Berkowitz (The Third Republic) and Ihsaan Gasnolar (Daily Maverick) about possible coalitions. 3 November 2021 9:50 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Bezos promises R30 billion to fix Africa's forests and food

Bezos promises R30 billion to fix Africa's forests and food

4 November 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Dr Phokele  Maponya | Senior Researcher: SmallHolder Farmer and Enterprise Development at Agriculture Research Council

Amazon founder and the world's second-richest person Jeff Bezos on Tuesday promised to pay the equivalent of R30 billion towards fixing food and forests on the African continent. Two-thirds of the land in Africa is degraded. Restoration can improve soil fertility, raise yields and improve food security, make water more reliable, create jobs and boost economic growth, while also sequestering carbon."


Explainer: Final vote count in, what now?

5 November 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Lance Joel | Chief Of Operations at South African Local Government Association
Lance Joel, Chief of Operations at South African Local Government Association, illustrates the democratic and administration process that follows the final vote count of the 2021 Local Government Elections. 

ANC to discuss coalition strategy for hung municipalities

5 November 2021 5:20 AM

Guest: Mahlatse Mahlase | Editor-In-Chief at EWN

The ANC national working committee (NWC) will discuss the party's coalition plans this weekend. It is anticipated that national executive committee (NEC) member Jeff Radebe would lead the coalition talks along with a group of NEC members and alliance partners.

Fitness: Just how essential is physical activity for kids healthy growth and development

5 November 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Catherine Draper | Associate Professor at MRC/Wits Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit

Young people of all ages require daily physical activity to ensure their healthy growth and development. However as they get older, it can be a challenge for them to get enough daily activity. Catherine Draper talks about how parents can teach a love of physical activity, help kids fit it into their everyday lives and set healthy patterns that will last them a lifetime.  

What service delivery issues should be addressed in the DA-led City of Cape Town

4 November 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Jonty Cogger  | Attorney  at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

The DA will continue it's outright majority in the City of Cape Town. With the looks of another five year course of a DA led city, Ndifuna Ukwazi's Jonty Cogger looks at service delivery issues that could be addressed in the next five years. 

Health: Barriers to mental health - only 25% of South Africans seek professional help

4 November 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Megan Hosking | Psychiatric Intake Clinician at Akeso Clinics

The 2009  South African Stress and Health study uncovered that up to one-third of South Africans experience mental issues in their lives, but approximately 25% seek professional help. And not much has changed. Megan Hosking, psychiatric intake clinician at Netcare Akeso mental health facilities discusses the barriers toward getting mental health that continue to persist. 

Fitness with Liezel V: This Pink Face Mask may equal better Covid-19 Protection

4 November 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you've been looking for a face mask that you don't need to keep throwing away or re-washing after single use, tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing Copper Fresh Masks.
You won't want to miss finding out how to better protect yourself with innovative technology, and how little it'll cost.

US, UK, France, Germany and European Union to help fund SA's transition away from coal

3 November 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Prof. Francois  Engelbrecht | Professor of Climatology at Global Change Institute University of Witwatersrand

The US, UK, France, Germany and European Union will help fund South Africa's transition away from coal, in a multilateral effort that could serve as a model for other developing nations to ditch the fossil fuel. And proves to be a step in the right direction, as a key sticking point at the COP26 talks is climate finance. There is a Global North-South divide at COP26 over the broken promises of wealthy countries to transfer $100 billion a year to the developing world to aid its transition to low-carbon economies.

Hung municipalities:The Crack That Lie in coalition governments

3 November 2021 5:28 AM

Guest: Dr Pali Lehohla | Former Statistician-General of South Africa

Dr Pali Lehohla, Former-Statistician General of South Africa reflects on his experience of coalition governments during his tenure and takes a look ahead at the likely future of more on the cards

Hung municipalities: Are coalitions governments really the future?

3 November 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Ntsikelelo Breakfast | Acting HOD of History and Political Studies at Nelson Mandela University

Are coalition governments the future of South Africa? Early results - - with approximately 40 percent of the votes counted at the time- indicated that there were 30 hung municipalities out of 58 called. There have been a crop of good coalition governments with more spelling out the complexities and challenges of making them a success. What makes for  successful coalitions government formula?

Capitec: Naked client at Strand branch didn't have any declined transactions

Local

Mahlatse Mahlase: Desperate ANC may have to humble itself before smaller parties

Politics

WC pushes vax pop-up sites while experts predict fourth wave coming mid-December

Local

Too early to say if election day had impact on COVID infections - Health Dept

5 November 2021 9:48 AM

IEC urges new and returning councillors to be honest and ethical

5 November 2021 8:49 AM

KZN voting station venue vandalised days after voters' names not found on roll

5 November 2021 8:33 AM

