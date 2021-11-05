ANC to discuss coalition strategy for hung municipalities

Guest: Mahlatse Mahlase | Editor-In-Chief at EWN
The ANC national working committee (NWC) will discuss the party's coalition plans this weekend. It is anticipated that national executive committee (NEC) member Jeff Radebe would lead the coalition talks along with a group of NEC members and alliance partners.
Guest: Lance Joel | Chief Of Operations at South African Local Government Association
Lance Joel, Chief of Operations at South African Local Government Association, illustrates the democratic and administration process that follows the final vote count of the 2021 Local Government Elections.
Guest: Catherine Draper | Associate Professor at MRC/Wits Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit
Young people of all ages require daily physical activity to ensure their healthy growth and development. However as they get older, it can be a challenge for them to get enough daily activity. Catherine Draper talks about how parents can teach a love of physical activity, help kids fit it into their everyday lives and set healthy patterns that will last them a lifetime.
Guest: Dr Phokele Maponya | Senior Researcher: SmallHolder Farmer and Enterprise Development at Agriculture Research Council
Amazon founder and the world's second-richest person Jeff Bezos on Tuesday promised to pay the equivalent of R30 billion towards fixing food and forests on the African continent. Two-thirds of the land in Africa is degraded. Restoration can improve soil fertility, raise yields and improve food security, make water more reliable, create jobs and boost economic growth, while also sequestering carbon."
Guest: Jonty Cogger | Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
The DA will continue it's outright majority in the City of Cape Town. With the looks of another five year course of a DA led city, Ndifuna Ukwazi's Jonty Cogger looks at service delivery issues that could be addressed in the next five years.
Guest: Megan Hosking | Psychiatric Intake Clinician at Akeso Clinics
The 2009 South African Stress and Health study uncovered that up to one-third of South Africans experience mental issues in their lives, but approximately 25% seek professional help. And not much has changed. Megan Hosking, psychiatric intake clinician at Netcare Akeso mental health facilities discusses the barriers toward getting mental health that continue to persist.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
If you've been looking for a face mask that you don't need to keep throwing away or re-washing after single use, tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing Copper Fresh Masks.
You won't want to miss finding out how to better protect yourself with innovative technology, and how little it'll cost.
Guest: Prof. Francois Engelbrecht | Professor of Climatology at Global Change Institute University of Witwatersrand
The US, UK, France, Germany and European Union will help fund South Africa's transition away from coal, in a multilateral effort that could serve as a model for other developing nations to ditch the fossil fuel. And proves to be a step in the right direction, as a key sticking point at the COP26 talks is climate finance. There is a Global North-South divide at COP26 over the broken promises of wealthy countries to transfer $100 billion a year to the developing world to aid its transition to low-carbon economies.
Guest: Dr Pali Lehohla | Former Statistician-General of South Africa
Dr Pali Lehohla, Former-Statistician General of South Africa reflects on his experience of coalition governments during his tenure and takes a look ahead at the likely future of more on the cards
Guest: Ntsikelelo Breakfast | Acting HOD of History and Political Studies at Nelson Mandela University
Are coalition governments the future of South Africa? Early results - - with approximately 40 percent of the votes counted at the time- indicated that there were 30 hung municipalities out of 58 called. There have been a crop of good coalition governments with more spelling out the complexities and challenges of making them a success. What makes for successful coalitions government formula?