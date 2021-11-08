Is medical cannabis becoming the best alternative to conventional medicine?

Guest: Lance Joel | Chief of Operations (COO) at South African Local Government Association (Salga)



Political parties aimed at taking over the hung Tshwane and Joburg metros in a coalition stalled yesterday resulting in a call for the postponement of the scheduled inaugural council meeting on Thursday where a mayor and a speaker of the council are expected to be elected. Africa is speaking to Lance Joel, Chief Executive Officer at the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) about how service delivery will be affected in the Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

