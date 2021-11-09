Fitness with Liezel V: Fitness Trend Talk: Workouts to watch and lifestyle shifts

Streaming issues? Report here
Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years Consumers are being impacted by factors not in our control - Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 18 November 2021 6:48 PM
News24 responds to readers slamming it for publication of alleged Moti ransom News24 Assistant Editor Pieter du Toit tells Mandy Wiener the information is in the public interest 18 November 2021 1:42 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
Meet Chad Louw, Oudtshoorn’s 24-year-old new Mayor Lester Kiewit interviews Chad Louw (24), mayor of Oudtshoorn. 18 November 2021 11:23 AM
Government proposals for elephant, leopard and rhinos trophy hunting under fire Refilwe Moloto speaks to Don Pinnock 18 November 2021 11:16 AM
Investec to give shareholders 15% of the 25% it still owns in Ninety One Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's half-year results and the decision on its stake in Ninety One. 18 November 2021 7:55 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] SARB hikes interest rates by 25 basis points The move was largely in line with expectations. 18 November 2021 3:31 PM
Shell to start exploring for oil and gas off Wild Coast in December Pippa Hudson interviews Oceans Not Oil founder Janet Solomon. 18 November 2021 3:06 PM
Buying a swimsuit? Expert tips on choosing the perfect fit for your body Pippa Hudson chats to Isla Lovell from swimsuit specialists Storm in a-G Cup and Josh Meltz, co-founder of Granadilla swimwear. 18 November 2021 3:49 PM
Tax junk food like we tax sugar - Healthy Living Alliance Lester Kiewit interviews Nzama Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance. 18 November 2021 1:48 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 18 November 2021 12:17 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why Unathi, who also serves as a judge on reality singing competition Idols SA, joined the station in March last year. 17 November 2021 12:44 PM
Guilty of fake views? The new trend of lying about which TV shows you've seen Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 17 November 2021 11:40 AM
Canada declares state of emergency after 'worst storm in century' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 November 2021 9:34 AM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Haval H6: 'I couldn’t find fault with it! Why is it so cheap?' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 November 2021 2:11 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel V: Fitness Trend Talk: Workouts to watch and lifestyle shifts

Fitness with Liezel V: Fitness Trend Talk: Workouts to watch and lifestyle shifts

9 November 2021 5:03 AM

Guest:  Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Absa Cape Epic Correspondent  at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel Van Der Westhuizen, believes that keeping an eye on fitness trends is actually essential for your own lifestyle needs, and also for tracking customers changing preferences where fitness is concerned. Liezel joins Africa to talk about some of the hottest fitness trends you might have missed this year.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

IFP and ANC coalition in KZN?

18 November 2021 6:09 AM

Guest: Narend Singh | Chief Whip at Inkatha Freedom Party

Africa is joined by Chief Whip of the Inkatha Freedom Party, Narend Singh to talk about the party's press briefing held yesterday and a coalition-led KZN government with the ANC. The IFP’s National Council appointed a team to engage in discussions with any political party wishing to talk to us. Over the past two weeks, we have held discussions with no less than 17 parties as we sought the best way forward.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Environmental Activists takes NERSA to court

18 November 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Gabriel  Klaasen | Youth Coordinator at African Climate Alliance

Africa is joined by Gabriel Klaasen, Youth Coordinator at African Climate Alliance decision along with GroundWork and Vukani Environmental Justice Movement in Action to take The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) and Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe to court over national plans to allow the construction of new coal-fired power plants.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Kidnapping in South Africa, parents urged to be more vigilant

18 November 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Bianca van Aswegen | National Coordinator at Missing Children South Africa

Africa is joined by Bianca van Aswegen, National Coordinator at Missing Children South Africa to talk about the recent increase in kidnapping in the country. Missing Children South Africa is a registered NPO that assists the authorities with all missing person cases in South Africa.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Finance: Got retrenched? How to bounce back financially

18 November 2021 5:05 AM

Guest: Mandisa Xuba |  at Independent Economist

Africa is joined by Economist & Policy Analyst Mandisa V. Xuba to talk about how you individuals can bounce back financially after being unemployed for a period of time. As of August 2021, South Africa's unemployment rate surged to the highest on a global list of 82 countries monitored by Bloomberg. The jobless rate rose to 34.4% in the second quarter from 32.6% in the three months through March, Statistics South Africa said Tuesday in a report released in the capital, Pretoria.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Fitness with Liezel V: Energy boost with fresh coffee by Ella

18 November 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, tests out an award-winning proudly South African product this week, that'll bring energy and flavor to your day. Ella coffee - Fits Your Unique FITNESS Lifestyle. Fits in gym bag and an easy way to get your caffeine fix before a workout.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Feedback on 54-hour Joburg water cuts

17 November 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: Etienne Hugo, General Manager of Operations at Joburg water

Africa is joined by GM for operations at Johannesburg Water Etienne Hugo to talk about some of the feedback on the 54-hour water cuts in the city. Rand Water scheduled a shutdown of water pipes supplying parts of Gauteng from Monday to today.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Political parties asking for postponement of council meeting

17 November 2021 5:34 AM

Guest: Lance Joel | Chief of Operations (COO) at South African Local Government Association (Salga)

Political parties aimed at taking over the hung Tshwane and Joburg metros in a coalition stalled yesterday resulting in a call for the postponement of the scheduled inaugural council meeting on Thursday where a mayor and a speaker of the council are expected to be elected. Africa is speaking to Lance Joel,  Chief Executive Officer at the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) about how service delivery will be affected in the Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Should there be other more vaccine options other than Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer?

17 November 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Prof Linda - Gail Bekker | Head Of The Desmond Tutu Hiv Centre at UCT

The School of Public Health sent a letter to the Minister of Health asking why healthcare professionals could only receive booster shots of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine through Sisonke’s research. Africa is joined by Dr. Linda-Gail Bekker to talk about the purpose of COVID-19 Booster Shots.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Health Feature: Mental illness during pregnancy

17 November 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Christel  Roets | Clinical Psychologist  at Psych Central

1 in 5 women has had mental health problems during pregnancy or after birth. Africa is joined by Clinical Psychologist Cristel Roets to talk about how common mental health problems occur during pregnancy.. 



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Fitness with Liezel V: Best Friend Training: Workout with your Pet!

17 November 2021 4:56 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Forget training alone, or at home with just your mobile phone; Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has found a great way to get you your daily fitness fix - and it includes your furry loved ones! Liezel joins Africa to talk about  fitness apps that take working out with man’s best friend to new level.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

News24 responds to readers slamming it for publication of alleged Moti ransom

Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years

Shell to start exploring for oil and gas off Wild Coast in December

Killing of protesters in Sudan 'utterly shameful': UN rights chief

18 November 2021 8:13 PM

Mayor Hill-Lewis announces R600m budget for CT to improve service delivery

18 November 2021 7:21 PM

Witness at July unrest inquiry: There were 'young dead bodies on the road'

18 November 2021 6:59 PM

