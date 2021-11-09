Minority Governments are allowed in South African law, but not ideal

Guest: Jennica Beukes | Doctoral Researcher at Dullah Omar Institute
Africa Melane speaks to Jennica Beukes, Doctoral Researcher at Dullah Omar Institute about how minority / smaller political parties. The 2021 municipal election proved that there is a gap for independent candidates to showcase what they're capable of doing and that there is a demand for independent candidates.
Guest: Narend Singh | Chief Whip at Inkatha Freedom Party
Africa is joined by Chief Whip of the Inkatha Freedom Party, Narend Singh to talk about the party's press briefing held yesterday and a coalition-led KZN government with the ANC. The IFP’s National Council appointed a team to engage in discussions with any political party wishing to talk to us. Over the past two weeks, we have held discussions with no less than 17 parties as we sought the best way forward.
Guest: Gabriel Klaasen | Youth Coordinator at African Climate Alliance
Africa is joined by Gabriel Klaasen, Youth Coordinator at African Climate Alliance decision along with GroundWork and Vukani Environmental Justice Movement in Action to take The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) and Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe to court over national plans to allow the construction of new coal-fired power plants.
Guest: Bianca van Aswegen | National Coordinator at Missing Children South Africa
Africa is joined by Bianca van Aswegen, National Coordinator at Missing Children South Africa to talk about the recent increase in kidnapping in the country. Missing Children South Africa is a registered NPO that assists the authorities with all missing person cases in South Africa.
Guest: Mandisa Xuba | at Independent Economist
Africa is joined by Economist & Policy Analyst Mandisa V. Xuba to talk about how you individuals can bounce back financially after being unemployed for a period of time. As of August 2021, South Africa's unemployment rate surged to the highest on a global list of 82 countries monitored by Bloomberg. The jobless rate rose to 34.4% in the second quarter from 32.6% in the three months through March, Statistics South Africa said Tuesday in a report released in the capital, Pretoria.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, tests out an award-winning proudly South African product this week, that'll bring energy and flavor to your day. Ella coffee - Fits Your Unique FITNESS Lifestyle. Fits in gym bag and an easy way to get your caffeine fix before a workout.
Guest: Etienne Hugo, General Manager of Operations at Joburg water
Africa is joined by GM for operations at Johannesburg Water Etienne Hugo to talk about some of the feedback on the 54-hour water cuts in the city. Rand Water scheduled a shutdown of water pipes supplying parts of Gauteng from Monday to today.
Guest: Lance Joel | Chief of Operations (COO) at South African Local Government Association (Salga)
Political parties aimed at taking over the hung Tshwane and Joburg metros in a coalition stalled yesterday resulting in a call for the postponement of the scheduled inaugural council meeting on Thursday where a mayor and a speaker of the council are expected to be elected. Africa is speaking to Lance Joel, Chief Executive Officer at the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) about how service delivery will be affected in the Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.
Guest: Prof Linda - Gail Bekker | Head Of The Desmond Tutu Hiv Centre at UCT
The School of Public Health sent a letter to the Minister of Health asking why healthcare professionals could only receive booster shots of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine through Sisonke’s research. Africa is joined by Dr. Linda-Gail Bekker to talk about the purpose of COVID-19 Booster Shots.
Guest: Christel Roets | Clinical Psychologist at Psych Central
1 in 5 women has had mental health problems during pregnancy or after birth. Africa is joined by Clinical Psychologist Cristel Roets to talk about how common mental health problems occur during pregnancy..
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Forget training alone, or at home with just your mobile phone; Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has found a great way to get you your daily fitness fix - and it includes your furry loved ones! Liezel joins Africa to talk about fitness apps that take working out with man’s best friend to new level.