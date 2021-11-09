Cop26: South Africa, a coal-dependent economy

Guest: Thandile Chinyavanhu | at Greenspace



The extensive scale of the coal operation run by the country's state power company Eskom makes South Africa the 12th biggest carbon dioxide emitter in the world, according to the Global Carbon Atlas. Africa is joined by Thandile Chinyavanhu from Greenspace to talk about some of the talking points that have come out of COP26 for South Africa. Greenpeac.org is an independent environmental campaigning organization that uses non-violent, creative confrontation to expose environmental injustices globally and to bring forth the solutions which are essential to a green and peaceful future.