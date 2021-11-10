Fitness with Liezel V: Music, Motivation & Movement: Science Says Music is Key

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:30
COP26: importance of involving SA youth in combating climate change
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tsungai Gonzo - Head of operations: South Africa at British Council
Today at 11:05
Bridging the Digital Divide
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simo Mkhize
Today at 11:30
Nedbank’s Community Involvement Programmes
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pedro Rhode - Regional Manager at Nedbank
Today at 14:50
Music with Nkosazana
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nkosazana - Music
Cape Town e-hailing protest - Uber and Bolt promise to engage partner drivers Western Cape Provincial Minister of Transport Daylin Mitchel's spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka speaks to Africa Melane. 11 November 2021 8:48 AM
Moti brothers are home safe and sound after being kidnaped three weeks ago SAPS Brigadier Vish Naidoo and Anti-Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee speak to Refilwe Moloto about the news. 11 November 2021 7:33 AM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
Viral video: SA medical students beaten up by cops in Cuba - Dirco responds Department of International Relations and Cooperation Clayson Monyela speaks to Refilwe Moloto. 11 November 2021 7:55 AM
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker. 10 November 2021 6:56 PM
Helen Zille: DA decentralised coalition talks, 'not in same place with everyone' DA federal council chair Helen Zille talks to Mandy Wiener about the Democratic Alliance's position regarding coalitions. 10 November 2021 1:35 PM
Marie Antoinette’s bracelets sell for R123 million Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 November 2021 10:39 AM
Do the right thing for a long time, and we solve this problem – energy expert Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Chris Yelland about the latest developments at Eskom. 11 November 2021 9:18 AM
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Outsider Art: Delving into the dreamworld of Helen Martins' Owl House Lester Kiewit speaks to Fulvio De Stefanis, chairperson of the Owl House Foundation in the Eastern Cape. 10 November 2021 11:52 AM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
'On your paws, get ready and snooze!' TEARS 2021 Sleepathon is nearly here! Marketing Manager at Tears Animal Rescue Wendy Scheepers chats to Pippa Hudson about the Sleepathon on 13, 20, or 27 November. 9 November 2021 3:15 PM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to musical theatre director Duane Alexander about the 'All Together Now' global event. 8 November 2021 4:23 PM
'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health Sara-Jayne sits down with award-winning South African musician Majozi on Weekend Breakfast. 8 November 2021 1:10 PM
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 4 November 2021 11:22 AM
Marie Antoinette’s bracelets sell for R123 million Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 November 2021 10:39 AM
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Viral video: SA medical students beaten up by cops in Cuba - Dirco responds Department of International Relations and Cooperation Clayson Monyela speaks to Refilwe Moloto. 11 November 2021 7:55 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council. 4 November 2021 11:40 AM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!' Mandy Wiener interviews Duma Gqubule, Economist and Founding Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 10 November 2021 1:37 PM
[Medium Term Budget] We expect no new taxes – Old Mutual Lester Kiewit interviews Old Mutual Group Head of Tax Nazrien Kader. 10 November 2021 10:15 AM
Fitness with Liezel V: Music, Motivation & Movement: Science Says Music is Key

Fitness with Liezel V: Music, Motivation & Movement: Science Says Music is Key

10 November 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel Van Der Westhuizen, believes that keeping an eye on fitness trends is actually essential for your own lifestyle needs, and also for tracking customers changing preferences where fitness is concerned. Liezel joins Africa to talk about a breakthrough discovery in science though - that indicates running to music combats mental fatigue.


Minister Mitchell meets with e-hailing drivers

11 November 2021 6:14 AM

Guest: Ntomboxolo Makoba-​Somdaka,  Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell's spokesperson

Africa is joined by Ntomboxolo Makoba-​Somdaka, Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell's spokesperson to talk about the current e-hailing taxi drivers strike in the city. MEC Daylin Mitchell met with Uber and Bolt drivers yesterday  discuss the planned protest for today.

MTBPS 2021: The Institute for Economic Justice fears

11 November 2021 5:32 AM

Guest: Zimbali  Mncube |  at Institute for Economic Justice

As the country gets ready for Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to give his first Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), The Institute for Economic Justice fears the MTBPS will further retard economic recovery. Africa is joined by Zimbali Mncube to talk about the problems around high unemployment, inequality, and poverty, lack of access to basic services, and low economic growth in South Africa.

Fitness with Liezel V: Latest Tech Bit: The Fitbit Charge 5

11 November 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

No one has a better inside scoop on the latest fitness tech, quite like our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen.

Tune in as she discusses Fitbit's latest bit of cool tech - Fitbit Charge 5  , and what makes this an advanced fitness & health tracker.

Update on recent truck driver strike

10 November 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Sifiso  Nyathi | Secretary  at All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa (ATDFASA)
Truck drivers have blocked the entry points from Colesburg over their dissatisfaction with the employment of foreign nationals as drivers in the last few weeks. Africa is joined by Sifiso Nyathi, Secretary at All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa to give an update on the situation.

Finance: How to dodge those Black Friday deals and avoid getting into debt

10 November 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Annaline van der Poel | New Business Manager  at Debt Rescue

As South Africans gears up for Black Friday deals on 26 November some stores have already started with Black November deals and specials. But how do avoid overspending or buying items you don't need? Africa Melane is joined by Annaline Van Der Poel from Debt Rescue.

Cop26: South Africa, a coal-dependent economy

9 November 2021 6:25 AM

Guest: Thandile  Chinyavanhu |  at Greenspace

The extensive scale of the coal operation run by the country's state power company Eskom makes South Africa the 12th biggest carbon dioxide emitter in the world, according to the Global Carbon Atlas. Africa is joined by Thandile Chinyavanhu from Greenspace to talk about some of the talking points that have come out of COP26 for South Africa. Greenpeac.org is an independent environmental campaigning organization that uses non-violent, creative confrontation to expose environmental injustices globally and to bring forth the solutions which are essential to a green and peaceful future.

Minority Governments are allowed in South African law, but not ideal

9 November 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Jennica Beukes | Doctoral Researcher  at Dullah Omar Institute

Africa Melane speaks to Jennica Beukes, Doctoral Researcher at Dullah Omar Institute about how minority / smaller political parties. The 2021 municipal election proved that there is a gap for independent candidates to showcase what they're capable of doing and that there is a demand for independent candidates.

Travel & Tourism: Intra-African Trade Fair

9 November 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Gainmore  Zanamwe | Senior manager for the Intra-African trade initiative at African Export Import Bank

Africa speaks to Mr. Gainmore Zanamwe, senior manager for the Intra-African trade initiative at African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) about the Intra-African Trade Fair taking place in Durban from the 15 - 21 November.  The theme for this year is to focus on the newly-launched African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) - a single market for goods and services across 55 countries, aimed at boosting trade and investment.

Fitness with Liezel V: Fitness Trend Talk: Workouts to watch and lifestyle shifts

9 November 2021 5:03 AM

Guest:  Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Absa Cape Epic Correspondent  at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel Van Der Westhuizen, believes that keeping an eye on fitness trends is actually essential for your own lifestyle needs, and also for tracking customers changing preferences where fitness is concerned. Liezel joins Africa to talk about some of the hottest fitness trends you might have missed this year.

Moti brothers are home safe and sound after being kidnaped three weeks ago

Local

Viral video: SA medical students beaten up by cops in Cuba - Dirco responds

World Politics

Do the right thing for a long time, and we solve this problem – energy expert

Business

WATCH LIVE: Eskom briefing on state of the power grid

11 November 2021 9:55 AM

Parents of kidnapped Moti brothers overjoyed by their safe return

11 November 2021 9:46 AM

Economist not expecting crucial answers to policy questions in MTBPS

11 November 2021 9:21 AM

