Health: Red Light and Near-Infrared Light (NIR) therapy

Guest: Steven McEwen | Co-founder and CTO at Red Lab
We’ve all heard the phrase ‘seeing is believing but with Red Light and, more importantly, Near-Infrared Light therapy, its healing benefits come from the energy our eyes can’t see. Africa is joined by Steven McEwen, Co-founder of the Red Lab to talk about how Red Light and Near-Infrared Light (NIR) therapy has been proven to treat short-term ailments and provide therapeutic assistance to numerous tangible conditions.
Guest: Theto Mahlakoana | Reporter at Eyewitness News
Africa Melane is joined by EWN Reporter Theto Mahlakoana to talk about Day 1 of The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) national investigative hearing into the July unrest. The inquiry seeks to make sense of what took place in July when community members in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. Three hundred and thirty-seven people were killed while thousands were arrested.
Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
The African National Congress held interviews for the mayoral candidates in municipalities where the party has won with an outright majority yesterday. Africa is joined by EWN Political Reporter Babalo Ndenze to talk about the outcomes of the interview process. The interviews took place at Luthuli House in Johannesburg and before the local government elections, the ANC took the initiative and interviewed three candidates for the position of mayor at the City of Johannesburg.
Guest: Wouter Wessels | National Head of Elections and Strategy. at Freedom Front Plus
Africa is joined by Wouter Wessels from the Freedom Front Plus party to talk about some of the parties' coalition talks and the fate of Gauteng's three biggest metros - Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.
Guest: Nicky Coenen | Group General Manager at The Last Word
Hotels in South Africa have had to change drastically as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Africa speaks to Nicky Coenen Group General Manager at The Last Word about some of the effects the pandemic had on them and how locals can support the hotel industry over the festive season.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, is also an avid cyclist with years of experience and a wealth of insights to share. She joins Africa Melane to talk about the fundamentals of indoor cycling, Spin classes, and even offers up tips on how to properly set up a Spin bike!
Guest: Shaun De Waal | Books Editor at News24
Author Wilbur Smith passes away in his home over the weekend at the age of 88 after a decades-long career in writing. Africa is joined by Shaun De Waal, News 24 Books Editor to talk about the writers' books, life, and impact on young writers worldwide. The Zambian-born writer published 49 books and sold more than 140 million copies worldwide.
Guest: Carina Smith-Allin | Head of PR & Communication for the Sub-Saharan Africa Region at DiDi
Last week, various unhappy Uber, Bolt, InDriver, and DiDi drivers planned to protest in Cape Town. The drivers have accused the e-hailing taxi apps of abusive working conditions, calling them greedy and heartless. Africa speaks to Carina Smith-Allin, Head of PR & Communication for the Sub-Saharan Africa Region for DiDi about some of the claims made by the drivers.
Guest: Brandon Abdinor | Climate Advocacy Lawyer at Center For Envomental Rights
Delegates of COP26 have agreed to reduce the use of coal, end "inefficient" fossil-fuel subsidies, and boost climate targets sooner. The decision came about despite last-minute objections from China and India, who are two of the world's largest emitters. Africa is joined by Brandon Abdinor, Climate Advocacy Lawyer at the CER to talk about what this means for South Africa.
Guest: Steve Nel | Sales and Rentals Manager at Just Property
The return on investment of any given renovation project is a function of local market characteristics, the condition of the residential real estate market when the property is sold, and the quality of the work performed. Africa speaks to Steve Nel. Sales Manager at Just Properties about if remodeling certain areas of your home will pay off in the long run.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Wouldn't you want activewear and leisurewear that does everything from preventing injuries to regulating body temperatures - all while you look and feel good? Tune in now, to our resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing ATHI Health & Fitness, and the Founder who started the exciting brand: Zanele Salman