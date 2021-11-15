Fitness with Liezel V: Zanele Salman and refreshing activewear and lifestyles

Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN



The African National Congress held interviews for the mayoral candidates in municipalities where the party has won with an outright majority yesterday. Africa is joined by EWN Political Reporter Babalo Ndenze to talk about the outcomes of the interview process. The interviews took place at Luthuli House in Johannesburg and before the local government elections, the ANC took the initiative and interviewed three candidates for the position of mayor at the City of Johannesburg.

