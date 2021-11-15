Remembering Bestselling Author Wilbur Smith

Guest: Shaun De Waal | Books Editor at News24
Author Wilbur Smith passes away in his home over the weekend at the age of 88 after a decades-long career in writing. Africa is joined by Shaun De Waal, News 24 Books Editor to talk about the writers' books, life, and impact on young writers worldwide. The Zambian-born writer published 49 books and sold more than 140 million copies worldwide.
Guest: Etienne Hugo, General Manager of Operations at Joburg water
Africa is joined by GM for operations at Johannesburg Water Etienne Hugo to talk about some of the feedback on the 54-hour water cuts in the city. Rand Water scheduled a shutdown of water pipes supplying parts of Gauteng from Monday to today.
Guest: Lance Joel | Chief of Operations (COO) at South African Local Government Association (Salga)
Political parties aimed at taking over the hung Tshwane and Joburg metros in a coalition stalled yesterday resulting in a call for the postponement of the scheduled inaugural council meeting on Thursday where a mayor and a speaker of the council are expected to be elected. Africa is speaking to Lance Joel, Chief Executive Officer at the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) about how service delivery will be affected in the Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.
Guest: Prof Linda - Gail Bekker | Head Of The Desmond Tutu Hiv Centre at UCT
The School of Public Health sent a letter to the Minister of Health asking why healthcare professionals could only receive booster shots of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine through Sisonke’s research. Africa is joined by Dr. Linda-Gail Bekker to talk about the purpose of COVID-19 Booster Shots.
Guest: Christel Roets | Clinical Psychologist at Psych Central
1 in 5 women has had mental health problems during pregnancy or after birth. Africa is joined by Clinical Psychologist Cristel Roets to talk about how common mental health problems occur during pregnancy..
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Forget training alone, or at home with just your mobile phone; Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has found a great way to get you your daily fitness fix - and it includes your furry loved ones! Liezel joins Africa to talk about fitness apps that take working out with man’s best friend to new level.
Guest: Theto Mahlakoana | Reporter at Eyewitness News
Africa Melane is joined by EWN Reporter Theto Mahlakoana to talk about Day 1 of The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) national investigative hearing into the July unrest. The inquiry seeks to make sense of what took place in July when community members in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. Three hundred and thirty-seven people were killed while thousands were arrested.
Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
The African National Congress held interviews for the mayoral candidates in municipalities where the party has won with an outright majority yesterday. Africa is joined by EWN Political Reporter Babalo Ndenze to talk about the outcomes of the interview process. The interviews took place at Luthuli House in Johannesburg and before the local government elections, the ANC took the initiative and interviewed three candidates for the position of mayor at the City of Johannesburg.
Guest: Wouter Wessels | National Head of Elections and Strategy. at Freedom Front Plus
Africa is joined by Wouter Wessels from the Freedom Front Plus party to talk about some of the parties' coalition talks and the fate of Gauteng's three biggest metros - Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.
Guest: Nicky Coenen | Group General Manager at The Last Word
Hotels in South Africa have had to change drastically as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Africa speaks to Nicky Coenen Group General Manager at The Last Word about some of the effects the pandemic had on them and how locals can support the hotel industry over the festive season.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, is also an avid cyclist with years of experience and a wealth of insights to share. She joins Africa Melane to talk about the fundamentals of indoor cycling, Spin classes, and even offers up tips on how to properly set up a Spin bike!