Fitness with Liezel V: How to set up SPIN BIKE

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
072 567 1567
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin with Arthur Sullivan
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
Small business spotlight: Litchi Apple educational products
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Faziela Harris Davids - Founder at Litchi Apple
Today at 10:30
Monde Sithole The Adventurer
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Monde Sithole
Today at 10:55
Mini - Streetopia in Obs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Heather Van Harte
Today at 11:05
Phil Kathe , Street Artist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:35
In studio: Capetonian Keanu Harker to launch debut album, 'I Believe in Me'
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Keanu Harker
Today at 13:32
Book Club - Diane Harding "Always in the Dark"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Diane Harding mobile
Diane Harding landline
Today at 15:50
United Rugby Championship CEO Martin Anayi is in SA for the first time for the South African rounds of the Championship.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Anayi
Latest Local
'Malema and EFF are political chameleons' Political analyst Dr Dale McKinley speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the EFF's positioning after the local government elections. 26 November 2021 9:47 AM
Still unclear whether new variant caused spike in Covid-19 cases, says Dr Boffa Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to researcher and epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa about the new Covid-19 variant. 26 November 2021 9:09 AM
South Africa back on UK's travel red list after new variant detected Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fedhasa chairperson Rosemary Anderson about the latest UK travel ban imposed on SA. 26 November 2021 7:28 AM
View all Local
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson. 25 November 2021 7:46 PM
Gungubele cautions against potential super-spreader parties as Covid cases rise Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze. 25 November 2021 1:47 PM
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid. 24 November 2021 8:15 PM
View all Politics
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
'SA needs to get back to 300k vaccinations a day to give us a fighting chance' A looming 4th wave, a new Covid-19 variant... The Money Show interviews Business Unity SA's Stavros Nicolaou (Aspen Pharmacare)... 25 November 2021 8:32 PM
Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results. 25 November 2021 6:53 PM
View all Business
Extreme wind (up to 110 km/h!), lots of rain and even hail predicted Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape government spokesperson James-Brent Styan. 25 November 2021 2:20 PM
R20 million in bursaries available at first Career Expo taking place on WhatsApp Founder at Trusted Interns Jaryd Raizon speaks to Zain Johnson about opportunities for school leavers, matriculants, and students. 25 November 2021 2:15 PM
Visit beautiful Wellington, 'some of the best wines in winelands' On the virtual small dorp tour, Zain Johnson speaks to Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager at Wellington Tourism. 25 November 2021 12:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
View all Sport
TV host and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo spins hits for you on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 November 2021 2:36 PM
Visit beautiful Wellington, 'some of the best wines in winelands' On the virtual small dorp tour, Zain Johnson speaks to Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager at Wellington Tourism. 25 November 2021 12:42 PM
'Freddy Mercury only spoke out about having HIV just before his death' Pippa Hudson chats to retired judge, Edwin Cameron, Dr Ian Sanne of Right To Care, and the TAC's Sibongile Tshabalala. 24 November 2021 10:15 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa back on UK's travel red list after new variant detected Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fedhasa chairperson Rosemary Anderson about the latest UK travel ban imposed on SA. 26 November 2021 7:28 AM
Germany is losing its grip on Covid-19 Zain Johnson interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Helen Seeney. 25 November 2021 12:55 PM
2022 colour trends are corals, violets and pinks - and why it apparently matters Refilwe Moloto chats to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at Have You Heard, about some of the colour trends predicted for 2022. 25 November 2021 10:18 AM
View all World
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
View all Africa
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
View all Opinion

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel V: How to set up SPIN BIKE

Fitness with Liezel V: How to set up SPIN BIKE

16 November 2021 4:49 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, is also an avid cyclist with years of experience and a wealth of insights to share. She joins Africa Melane to talk about the fundamentals of indoor cycling, Spin classes, and even offers up tips on how to properly set up a Spin bike!


The life and times of Gary Kirsten and Stan Christodoulou

26 November 2021 6:04 AM

Guests: Gary Kirsten | Founder  at Gary Kirsten Foundation
             Stanley Christodoulou | International Boxing Referee

The 2021 Hollard Sport Industry Awards take place yesterday and Wasanga is joined by South African cricket coach Gary Kirsten who walked away with the Sport Lifetime Community Award and legendary South African boxing referee Stan Christodoulou to reflect on the contributions they've made to the sports respectively.

16 Days Of Activism Against Women and Child Abuse: The link between pornography and GBV

26 November 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Chantelle  Blokdyk | Program Co-Ordinator of #ParentTalk: The Unspoken Epidemic of Children and Pornography at Center Against Sexual Exploitation

Tragically, South Africa has become known as the “rape capital” of the world. South Africa also has very high levels of pornography consumption, especially via mobile devices.  Wasanga is joined by Chantelle Blokdyk to talk about how pornography harms women, children, and men.

Car Talk: The new PEUGEOT LANDTREK

26 November 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist  at Bizcommunity

The new PEUGEOT LANDTREK marks the return of the PEUGEOT brand to the pickup market. Wasanga is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity to about what the all-new Peugeot Landrek has to offer.

Fitness with Liezel V: Worlds Best & Ambitious Endurance Runners take on SA's most celebrated mountain

26 November 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

If you ever wondered what else people do on Table Mountain besides sunset drives, hiking, and selfies, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen joins Wasanga Mahena to discuss the Ultra-Trail Cape Town or UTCT, and just how you can catch the action that's bringing athletes from all over the world, to our Peninsula.

16 Days Of Activism Against Women and Child Abuse: The assistance survivors need

25 November 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Bernadine Bachar | Director at Saartjie Baartman Centre

In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South African men to play a greater role in preventing gender-based violence. The latest crime statistics released by the South African Police Service show an increase in rapes, domestic violence, and, perhaps most worryingly, in child murders. 
In just three months, between July and September 2021, 9,556 people, most of whom were women, were raped. This is 7% more than in the previous reporting period. 
Wasanga is joined by Bernadine Bachar, Director at the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children about the assistance survivors need.

Finance Feature: TransUnion Study Shows Black Friday Drives Higher Credit Usage.

25 November 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Priven  Moodley | Head Of Credit Risk Solutions  at TransUnion South Africa

South African consumers can’t resist a good deal. 
According to TransUnion data, that indicates consumers who open new credit facilities during the Black Friday period every year end up spending more than consumers with existing accounts – up to R10,000 more, in the case of credit cards. Wasanga is joined by Priven Moodley, Head of credit risk solutions at TransUnion South Africa to talk about how Black Friday deals/promotions increase consumer credit usage.

Daily Motivation with Khotso Rammopo

25 November 2021 4:58 AM

Guest: Khotso  Rammopo

 

Update on water supply to Khayelitsha

24 November 2021 6:02 AM

Guest: Farouk Robertson | Communications Manager at Water& Sanitation Dept: City Of Ct

The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Department has asked residents last week to reduce non-essential water consumption due to the insertion of a 2 400mm diameter bulk water pipeline project and how it will strengthen water supply to Khayelitsha residents. Wasanga is joined by Farouk Robertson, Communications manager at Water & Sanitation to get an update.

Health Feature: How to work through pandemic depression

24 November 2021 5:28 AM

Guest: Mental Health Information Centre director Janine Roos | Director at Mental Health Information Centre
Wasanga is joined by Janine Roos, Director at the Mental Health Information Centre to talk about pandemic depression and how to work through it. The Mental Health Information Centre of SA forms part of the Stellenbosch University / University Of Cape Town Unit on Risk and Resilience in Mental Disorders. Janine does research in Public Mental Health.

Is South Africa running out of water?

24 November 2021 5:19 AM

Guest: Inga  Jacobs-Mata  | Regional Representative for Southern Africa at International Water Management Institute
Wasanga is joined by Dr Inga Jacobs-Mata, Regional Representative for Southern Africa, International Water Management Institute about South Africa's current water crises. She says that South Africa has always been a water-scarce country but the concerning factor has been the severity and frequency of droughts in some parts.
The International Water Management Institute is a research-for-development (R4D) organization, with offices in 13 countries and a global network of scientists operating in more than 30 countries. For over three decades, their research results have led to changes in water management that have contributed to social and economic development.

Trending

South Africa back on UK's travel red list after new variant detected

Local World

Still unclear whether new variant caused spike in Covid-19 cases, says Dr Boffa

Local

Extreme wind (up to 110 km/h!), lots of rain and even hail predicted

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Fancy a journey to the centre of the Earth? Iceland is on the job

26 November 2021 9:57 AM

Man who ordered barricades set up in Phoenix tells SAHRC he saw violence coming

26 November 2021 9:13 AM

Jayde Panayiotou: Middleman Luthando Siyoni found guilty of murder

26 November 2021 8:42 AM

