Freedom Front Plus on possibilities of coalitions

Guest: Bernadine Bachar | Director at Saartjie Baartman Centre



In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South African men to play a greater role in preventing gender-based violence. The latest crime statistics released by the South African Police Service show an increase in rapes, domestic violence, and, perhaps most worryingly, in child murders.

In just three months, between July and September 2021, 9,556 people, most of whom were women, were raped. This is 7% more than in the previous reporting period.

Wasanga is joined by Bernadine Bachar, Director at the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children about the assistance survivors need.

