Freedom Front Plus on possibilities of coalitions

Guest: Wouter Wessels | National Head of Elections and Strategy. at Freedom Front Plus
Africa is joined by Wouter Wessels from the Freedom Front Plus party to talk about some of the parties' coalition talks and the fate of Gauteng's three biggest metros - Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.
Guests: Gary Kirsten | Founder at Gary Kirsten Foundation
Stanley Christodoulou | International Boxing Referee
The 2021 Hollard Sport Industry Awards take place yesterday and Wasanga is joined by South African cricket coach Gary Kirsten who walked away with the Sport Lifetime Community Award and legendary South African boxing referee Stan Christodoulou to reflect on the contributions they've made to the sports respectively.
Guest: Chantelle Blokdyk | Program Co-Ordinator of #ParentTalk: The Unspoken Epidemic of Children and Pornography at Center Against Sexual Exploitation
Tragically, South Africa has become known as the “rape capital” of the world. South Africa also has very high levels of pornography consumption, especially via mobile devices. Wasanga is joined by Chantelle Blokdyk to talk about how pornography harms women, children, and men.
Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
The new PEUGEOT LANDTREK marks the return of the PEUGEOT brand to the pickup market. Wasanga is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity to about what the all-new Peugeot Landrek has to offer.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
If you ever wondered what else people do on Table Mountain besides sunset drives, hiking, and selfies, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen joins Wasanga Mahena to discuss the Ultra-Trail Cape Town or UTCT, and just how you can catch the action that's bringing athletes from all over the world, to our Peninsula.
Guest: Bernadine Bachar | Director at Saartjie Baartman Centre
In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South African men to play a greater role in preventing gender-based violence. The latest crime statistics released by the South African Police Service show an increase in rapes, domestic violence, and, perhaps most worryingly, in child murders.
In just three months, between July and September 2021, 9,556 people, most of whom were women, were raped. This is 7% more than in the previous reporting period.
Wasanga is joined by Bernadine Bachar, Director at the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children about the assistance survivors need.
Guest: Priven Moodley | Head Of Credit Risk Solutions at TransUnion South Africa
South African consumers can’t resist a good deal.
According to TransUnion data, that indicates consumers who open new credit facilities during the Black Friday period every year end up spending more than consumers with existing accounts – up to R10,000 more, in the case of credit cards. Wasanga is joined by Priven Moodley, Head of credit risk solutions at TransUnion South Africa to talk about how Black Friday deals/promotions increase consumer credit usage.
Guest: Khotso Rammopo
Guest: Farouk Robertson | Communications Manager at Water& Sanitation Dept: City Of Ct
The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Department has asked residents last week to reduce non-essential water consumption due to the insertion of a 2 400mm diameter bulk water pipeline project and how it will strengthen water supply to Khayelitsha residents. Wasanga is joined by Farouk Robertson, Communications manager at Water & Sanitation to get an update.
Guest: Mental Health Information Centre director Janine Roos | Director at Mental Health Information Centre
Wasanga is joined by Janine Roos, Director at the Mental Health Information Centre to talk about pandemic depression and how to work through it. The Mental Health Information Centre of SA forms part of the Stellenbosch University / University Of Cape Town Unit on Risk and Resilience in Mental Disorders. Janine does research in Public Mental Health.
Guest: Inga Jacobs-Mata | Regional Representative for Southern Africa at International Water Management Institute
Wasanga is joined by Dr Inga Jacobs-Mata, Regional Representative for Southern Africa, International Water Management Institute about South Africa's current water crises. She says that South Africa has always been a water-scarce country but the concerning factor has been the severity and frequency of droughts in some parts.
The International Water Management Institute is a research-for-development (R4D) organization, with offices in 13 countries and a global network of scientists operating in more than 30 countries. For over three decades, their research results have led to changes in water management that have contributed to social and economic development.