Feedback on 54-hour Joburg water cuts

Guest: Narend Singh | Chief Whip at Inkatha Freedom Party



Africa is joined by Chief Whip of the Inkatha Freedom Party, Narend Singh to talk about the party's press briefing held yesterday and a coalition-led KZN government with the ANC. The IFP’s National Council appointed a team to engage in discussions with any political party wishing to talk to us. Over the past two weeks, we have held discussions with no less than 17 parties as we sought the best way forward.

