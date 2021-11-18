Fitness with Liezel V: Energy boost with fresh coffee by Ella

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:10
The Sunday New Review with Ismail Lagardien and Katie McDonald
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ismail Lagardien
Katie McDonald
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:26
Talkers: What's your signature dish?
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 07:40
Come Dine With Me Season 7 (pre rec)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 08:10
Meet the partner surrogate who has sex with her clients (pre rec done)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 08:45
Local firm creates beauty line for you butt! (ZOOM)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 09:10
The UK Report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Latest Local
Silvermine Dam closed on Saturday, SANParks confirms 26-year-old man found dead Cape Town police are investigating the death of a man at Silvermine Dam found allegedly drowned in the dam on Saturday morning. 20 November 2021 6:38 PM
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola. 20 November 2021 10:36 AM
3 fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. 20 November 2021 8:09 AM
View all Local
Covid-19 infections and deaths in SA still low, but slight uptick in Gauteng National Department of Health Covid-19 Team Leader Dr Lesley Bamford updates Mandy Wiener on the latest Covid-19 stats. 19 November 2021 1:45 PM
Meet Jason White (23), Knysna and South Africa’s youngest councillor Refilwe Moloto interviews White about his responsibilities and the role he sees young people like himself play in our democracy. 19 November 2021 9:01 AM
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
View all Politics
Peugeot Landtrek has high bar to clear in competing with SA bakkie favourites Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson about the latest motor industry news. 20 November 2021 9:38 AM
Save money: 5 tips and tricks to use less fuel Africa Melane asks motoring journalist Naresh Maharaj for advice on improving fuel economy. 19 November 2021 3:10 PM
Prasa suspends CEO Zolani Matthews The company is yet to announce his temporary replacement. 19 November 2021 2:00 PM
View all Business
85% of work from home office claims are being rejected by SARS - tax expert Tax expert Charmaine Germishuys speaks to Sara-Jayne King about SARS home visit checks on legitimacy of exclusive home office use. 20 November 2021 10:24 AM
Tips on how to control anger before it controls you Sara-Jayne speaks to Shelton Kartun, founder, CEO, Counsellor, and Facilitator at The Anger & Stress Management Centre. 20 November 2021 8:46 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 19 November 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks this week. 19 November 2021 5:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
View all Sport
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola. 20 November 2021 10:36 AM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 18 November 2021 12:17 PM
Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why Unathi, who also serves as a judge on reality singing competition Idols SA, joined the station in March last year. 17 November 2021 12:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis Pippa chats to qualified pharmacist and National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group Shirley Leadbeater. 19 November 2021 3:07 PM
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
Canada declares state of emergency after 'worst storm in century' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 November 2021 9:34 AM
View all World
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all Africa
Tax junk food like we tax sugar - Healthy Living Alliance Lester Kiewit interviews Nzama Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance. 18 November 2021 1:48 PM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Haval H6: 'I couldn’t find fault with it! Why is it so cheap?' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 November 2021 2:11 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Fitness with Liezel V: Energy boost with fresh coffee by Ella

Fitness with Liezel V: Energy boost with fresh coffee by Ella

18 November 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, tests out an award-winning proudly South African product this week, that'll bring energy and flavor to your day. Ella coffee - Fits Your Unique FITNESS Lifestyle. Fits in gym bag and an easy way to get your caffeine fix before a workout.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Everything you need to know about the The 947 Ride Joburg cycle race

19 November 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Fritz  Pienaar | Race Director at 947 Ride Joburg
947 Ride Joburg, hosted by the City of Johannesburg takes place this Sunday and Africa is joined by Fritz Faces, 947 Ride Joburg Race Director to talk about the 25th edition of the race and some of the exciting changes in the mix.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Faure Water Treatment Plant shut down for upgrade

19 November 2021 5:31 AM

Guest: Farouk Robertson | Communications Manager at Water& Sanitation Dept: City Of CT


The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Department has asked residents to reduce non-essential water consumption this weekend from Friday to Monday as the Faure Water Treatment Plant will be shut down. Africa speaks to Farouk Robertson, Spokesperson for Water and Sanitation about the insertion of a 2 400mm diameter bulk water pipeline project and how it will strengthen water supply to Khayelitsha residents.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Delta Variant

19 November 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Prof Mosa  Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal

The Delta variant was detected on 99.7% of sequenced tests worldwide in the past 60 days according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) latest report. Africa is joined by Professor Mosa Moshabela to talk about whether the variant has been detected in South Africa and whether or not fewer hospital admissions can be expected ahead of South Africa's fourth COVID-19 wave.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cars: High cost of fuel? Here's how you can improve your fuel economy

19 November 2021 5:12 AM

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist  at Bizcommunity

Fuel prices are one of the biggest issues for motorists. Petrol (both 93 and 95) saw an increase of R1.21 a litre, while the price of diesel (0.05% and 0.005% sulphur) rose by 148.2c a litre at the start of the month. Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity to about how the high cost of fuel and how you save while driving.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: The 947 Ride Joburg is more than a cycle race

19 November 2021 4:58 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Riding for a cause, is always something that catches our resident fitness and cycling enthusiast, Liezel van der Westhuizen's eye. Tune in to her discussion on a Cycle event (The 947 Ride Joburg) and advice on how to be race day ready.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFP and ANC coalition in KZN?

18 November 2021 6:09 AM

Guest: Narend Singh | Chief Whip at Inkatha Freedom Party

Africa is joined by Chief Whip of the Inkatha Freedom Party, Narend Singh to talk about the party's press briefing held yesterday and a coalition-led KZN government with the ANC. The IFP’s National Council appointed a team to engage in discussions with any political party wishing to talk to us. Over the past two weeks, we have held discussions with no less than 17 parties as we sought the best way forward.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Environmental Activists takes NERSA to court

18 November 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Gabriel  Klaasen | Youth Coordinator at African Climate Alliance

Africa is joined by Gabriel Klaasen, Youth Coordinator at African Climate Alliance decision along with GroundWork and Vukani Environmental Justice Movement in Action to take The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) and Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe to court over national plans to allow the construction of new coal-fired power plants.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kidnapping in South Africa, parents urged to be more vigilant

18 November 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Bianca van Aswegen | National Coordinator at Missing Children South Africa

Africa is joined by Bianca van Aswegen, National Coordinator at Missing Children South Africa to talk about the recent increase in kidnapping in the country. Missing Children South Africa is a registered NPO that assists the authorities with all missing person cases in South Africa.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Got retrenched? How to bounce back financially

18 November 2021 5:05 AM

Guest: Mandisa Xuba |  at Independent Economist

Africa is joined by Economist & Policy Analyst Mandisa V. Xuba to talk about how you individuals can bounce back financially after being unemployed for a period of time. As of August 2021, South Africa's unemployment rate surged to the highest on a global list of 82 countries monitored by Bloomberg. The jobless rate rose to 34.4% in the second quarter from 32.6% in the three months through March, Statistics South Africa said Tuesday in a report released in the capital, Pretoria.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Silvermine Dam closed on Saturday, SANParks confirms 26-year-old man found dead

Local

Covid-19 infections and deaths in SA still low, but slight uptick in Gauteng

Local Politics

85% of work from home office claims are being rejected by SARS - tax expert

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

CT police probe death of man at Silvermine Dam

20 November 2021 5:01 PM

Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde officially behind bars

20 November 2021 4:13 PM

DA rejects proposed deal to have Mashaba regain mayorship in CoJ

20 November 2021 4:04 PM

