Fitness with Liezel V: The 947 Ride Joburg is more than a cycle race

Latest Local
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN. 22 November 2021 6:38 PM
Case withdrawn against 'Cabbage Bandit' – man who grew vegetables on pavement John Maytham interviews Djo Bankina, also known as the "Cabbage Bandit". 22 November 2021 4:07 PM
NSRI: Silvermine Dam drowning victim was swimming with girlfriend, two friends The NSRI says its Kommetjie duty crew was activated following an eyewitness report of a drowning in progress at Silvermine Dam. 22 November 2021 3:51 PM
Cape Town's new mayoral committee announced Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about the new mayoral committee. 22 November 2021 1:48 PM
Meet CoCT Dep Mayor Eddie Andrews and what makes his heart 'skip a beat' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eddie Andrews Deputy Mayor of Cape Town about youth mentoring, transport system challenges and safety. 22 November 2021 10:05 AM
'Preliminary probe into deaths show 2-minute noodles were different brands' Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Dept of Health's Murdock Ramathuba about the investigation into two cases of deaths of five children. 22 November 2021 8:36 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
Netcare resumes dividend after strong earnings growth The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland. 22 November 2021 7:29 PM
Chemicals manufacturer Omnia doubles profits The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy. 22 November 2021 6:53 PM
Come Dine With Me SA 'We're voyeurs and love watching people nail it or fail it' Sara-Jayne King catches up with executive producer of culinary reality show Come Dine With Me South Africa. 22 November 2021 1:02 PM
Would you pay to say the F-word in the office - for a good cause? Refilwe Moloto speaks to CEO of Rare Diseases SA Kelly du Plessis on the ''Give a f*ck'' campaign on 30 November. 22 November 2021 8:10 AM
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola. 20 November 2021 10:36 AM
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
'I took the chance and I'm so glad that I did' - Idols SA winner Berry Trytsman 702 Breakfast host Bongani Bingwa chats to Idols SA winner Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman after she was crowned on Sunday night. 22 November 2021 10:35 AM
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola. 20 November 2021 10:36 AM
Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis Pippa chats to qualified pharmacist and National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group Shirley Leadbeater. 19 November 2021 3:07 PM
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
Canada declares state of emergency after 'worst storm in century' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 November 2021 9:34 AM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Did Prasa suspend its CEO because he fought corruption? John Maytham interviews Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman. 22 November 2021 3:39 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel V: The 947 Ride Joburg is more than a cycle race

Fitness with Liezel V: The 947 Ride Joburg is more than a cycle race

19 November 2021 4:58 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Riding for a cause, is always something that catches our resident fitness and cycling enthusiast, Liezel van der Westhuizen's eye. Tune in to her discussion on a Cycle event (The 947 Ride Joburg) and advice on how to be race day ready.


Health department push for vaccinations ahead of 4th COVID-19 wave

22 November 2021 8:33 AM

Guest: Dr Nicholas Crisp - Deputy Director-General in the National Dept of Health

 

Africa is joined by Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director-General at the Health Department to talk about the importance of getting vaccinated ahead of South Africa's expected fourth wave. Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that his department is working fast to make sure COVID-19 vaccine certificates are recognized worldwide. Reports that the bar codes on the digital certificates are not accepted in some parts of the world. 

Property feature: Repo Rate increase to 3.75% - What does this mean for property owners?

22 November 2021 8:14 AM

Guest: Richard Day | Group General Manager  at Pam Golding Properties

 

Reserve Bank Governor Kganyago Lesetja, announced on Thursday that the repo rate will increase by 25 basis points to 3.75%, leaving the prime lending rate at 7.25%. Africa is joined by Richard Day, Group General Manager at Pam Golding Properties to talk about what it means for property owners.

COALITION: ANC and DA strategies in Tshwane and Johannesburg

22 November 2021 8:00 AM

Guest: Ralph Mathekga Political Analyst 

 

Africa is joined by Political Analyst Ralph Mathekga to talk about the Coalition Talks in Tshwane and Johannesburg. Political parties have agreed to form a coalition government in the cities of Tshwane and Johannesburg to be led by the Democratic Alliance and Action SA.

Fitness with Liezel V: Backing Champs: Getting powerful Para Team SA to USA

22 November 2021 7:45 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is chatting all things team South African para surfing! She joins Africa to talk about the organization that's made athletes and sporting champs from their charitable organization's members, and how you can lend your support  to help get the South African Para Surfing Team to the ISA World Para Surfing Championships in the USA

Everything you need to know about the The 947 Ride Joburg cycle race

19 November 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Fritz  Pienaar | Race Director at 947 Ride Joburg
947 Ride Joburg, hosted by the City of Johannesburg takes place this Sunday and Africa is joined by Fritz Faces, 947 Ride Joburg Race Director to talk about the 25th edition of the race and some of the exciting changes in the mix.

Faure Water Treatment Plant shut down for upgrade

19 November 2021 5:31 AM

Guest: Farouk Robertson | Communications Manager at Water& Sanitation Dept: City Of CT


The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Department has asked residents to reduce non-essential water consumption this weekend from Friday to Monday as the Faure Water Treatment Plant will be shut down. Africa speaks to Farouk Robertson, Spokesperson for Water and Sanitation about the insertion of a 2 400mm diameter bulk water pipeline project and how it will strengthen water supply to Khayelitsha residents.

Delta Variant

19 November 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Prof Mosa  Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal

The Delta variant was detected on 99.7% of sequenced tests worldwide in the past 60 days according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) latest report. Africa is joined by Professor Mosa Moshabela to talk about whether the variant has been detected in South Africa and whether or not fewer hospital admissions can be expected ahead of South Africa's fourth COVID-19 wave.

Cars: High cost of fuel? Here's how you can improve your fuel economy

19 November 2021 5:12 AM

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist  at Bizcommunity

Fuel prices are one of the biggest issues for motorists. Petrol (both 93 and 95) saw an increase of R1.21 a litre, while the price of diesel (0.05% and 0.005% sulphur) rose by 148.2c a litre at the start of the month. Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity to about how the high cost of fuel and how you save while driving.

IFP and ANC coalition in KZN?

18 November 2021 6:09 AM

Guest: Narend Singh | Chief Whip at Inkatha Freedom Party

Africa is joined by Chief Whip of the Inkatha Freedom Party, Narend Singh to talk about the party's press briefing held yesterday and a coalition-led KZN government with the ANC. The IFP’s National Council appointed a team to engage in discussions with any political party wishing to talk to us. Over the past two weeks, we have held discussions with no less than 17 parties as we sought the best way forward.

4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng

Business Opinion Local

'Preliminary probe into deaths show 2-minute noodles were different brands'

Local Politics

Supply chain woes force retailers to ditch China and go proudly South African

Business

EWN Highlights

Thousands attend funeral of South Africa-born Israeli slain in attack

22 November 2021 8:20 PM

Sitole: There was a shortage of police capacity to handle July unrest

22 November 2021 8:15 PM

J.K. Rowling reveals death threats over transgender row

22 November 2021 8:08 PM

