Cars: High cost of fuel? Here's how you can improve your fuel economy

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
Fuel prices are one of the biggest issues for motorists. Petrol (both 93 and 95) saw an increase of R1.21 a litre, while the price of diesel (0.05% and 0.005% sulphur) rose by 148.2c a litre at the start of the month. Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity to about how the high cost of fuel and how you save while driving.
Guest: Dr Nicholas Crisp - Deputy Director-General in the National Dept of Health
Africa is joined by Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director-General at the Health Department to talk about the importance of getting vaccinated ahead of South Africa's expected fourth wave. Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that his department is working fast to make sure COVID-19 vaccine certificates are recognized worldwide. Reports that the bar codes on the digital certificates are not accepted in some parts of the world.
Guest: Richard Day | Group General Manager at Pam Golding Properties
Reserve Bank Governor Kganyago Lesetja, announced on Thursday that the repo rate will increase by 25 basis points to 3.75%, leaving the prime lending rate at 7.25%. Africa is joined by Richard Day, Group General Manager at Pam Golding Properties to talk about what it means for property owners.
Guest: Ralph Mathekga Political Analyst
Africa is joined by Political Analyst Ralph Mathekga to talk about the Coalition Talks in Tshwane and Johannesburg. Political parties have agreed to form a coalition government in the cities of Tshwane and Johannesburg to be led by the Democratic Alliance and Action SA.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is chatting all things team South African para surfing! She joins Africa to talk about the organization that's made athletes and sporting champs from their charitable organization's members, and how you can lend your support to help get the South African Para Surfing Team to the ISA World Para Surfing Championships in the USA
Guest: Fritz Pienaar | Race Director at 947 Ride Joburg
947 Ride Joburg, hosted by the City of Johannesburg takes place this Sunday and Africa is joined by Fritz Faces, 947 Ride Joburg Race Director to talk about the 25th edition of the race and some of the exciting changes in the mix.
Guest: Farouk Robertson | Communications Manager at Water& Sanitation Dept: City Of CT
The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Department has asked residents to reduce non-essential water consumption this weekend from Friday to Monday as the Faure Water Treatment Plant will be shut down. Africa speaks to Farouk Robertson, Spokesperson for Water and Sanitation about the insertion of a 2 400mm diameter bulk water pipeline project and how it will strengthen water supply to Khayelitsha residents.
Guest: Prof Mosa Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal
The Delta variant was detected on 99.7% of sequenced tests worldwide in the past 60 days according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) latest report. Africa is joined by Professor Mosa Moshabela to talk about whether the variant has been detected in South Africa and whether or not fewer hospital admissions can be expected ahead of South Africa's fourth COVID-19 wave.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Riding for a cause, is always something that catches our resident fitness and cycling enthusiast, Liezel van der Westhuizen's eye. Tune in to her discussion on a Cycle event (The 947 Ride Joburg) and advice on how to be race day ready.
Guest: Narend Singh | Chief Whip at Inkatha Freedom Party
Africa is joined by Chief Whip of the Inkatha Freedom Party, Narend Singh to talk about the party's press briefing held yesterday and a coalition-led KZN government with the ANC. The IFP’s National Council appointed a team to engage in discussions with any political party wishing to talk to us. Over the past two weeks, we have held discussions with no less than 17 parties as we sought the best way forward.