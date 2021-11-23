Fitness with Liezel V: The Hollard Sport Industry Awards Celebrating creativity & active lifestyles

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk







With the Covid-19 pandemic still affecting so many industries, including Sports, Media, and fitness, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the welcome awards that shine a light on warriors who did what they could to keep the spirit of sports and campaigns alive. She joins Wasanga to talk about the Hollard Sport Industry Awards and the amazing creatives, and teams that kept life in the vein of sports, media, fitness, and the hearts of many.



