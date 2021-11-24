Health Feature: How to work through pandemic depression

Guest: Mental Health Information Centre director Janine Roos | Director at Mental Health Information Centre
Wasanga is joined by Janine Roos, Director at the Mental Health Information Centre to talk about pandemic depression and how to work through it. The Mental Health Information Centre of SA forms part of the Stellenbosch University / University Of Cape Town Unit on Risk and Resilience in Mental Disorders. Janine does research in Public Mental Health.
Guest: Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo
The Gauteng Provincial Coronavirus Command Council (GPCCC) met yesterday to give an update on COVID-19 in the province. Africa is joined by Sibongiseni Dhlomo, Deputy Minister Of Health to talk about what came out of that meeting and how the province will ramp up the vaccination rollout programmes.
Guest: Theo Malele | Spokesperson at National Taxis Alliance (NTA)
Health Minister Joe Phaahla has previously told the media that he is not ruling out interprovincial travel restrictions should the COVID-19 numbers increase. Africa is joined by Theo Malele, spokesperson for the National Taxi Alliance to talk about the likelihood of this happening and how it would affect those planning long-distance trips over the festive period.
Guest: Mmusi Maimane | Leader at One SA Movement (OSA)
Africa is joined South African Politician Mmusi Maimane to talk about his open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa. In the letter, he says that while the removal of Kannaland mayor Jeffery Donson, who is a convicted child-rapist from government, is vital, we must deal with the laws that facilitated his election into public office.
Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity to talk about the all-new Corolla Cross. The perfect cross between business and pleasure, off-road and on-road, space and styling, comfort and convenience.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhui, is no stranger to fitness goals and achieving them. Tune in now as she discusses realistic and unrealistic goal setting and serves up amazing and effective tips to tip your fitness journey towards the better!
Guest: Mzie Yawa | Acting Commissioner Advocate at UIF
Africa is joined by Acting UIF Commissioner Advocate Mzie Yawa to talk about the process of applying for UIF Ters and how long it takes for the payment to reflect. The UIF TERS payment was launched last year at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic to help pay workers whose employers couldn’t operate during the lockdown.
Guest: Professor Andre Roux
Africa is joined by Professor Andre Roux, Stellenobosch University Business School to talk about the importance of promoting entrepreneurship and where exactly the employment opportunities are. Statistics South Africa published its Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QFLS)for Q3 2021 and the survey indicated that South Africa's unemployment rate reached a record 34.9% for the third quarter - half a percentage point higher than in the second quarter.
Guest: Sue White | Financial Planner at Personal Wealth Managers
Africa is joined by Sue White, Financial Planner at Personal Wealth Management to talk about the pros and cons of accessing cash from your bond. Your home loan could be a source of additional money when you need it most. See which option works for you, depending on your requirements.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
If you are unsure whether you need to apply sunscreen throughout one season, or all of them, or are just looking for good sunscreen recommendations, Liezel van der Westhuizen has you covered. Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast puts Avasol Mineral Sunscreen Stick to the test, offering pro tips and facts about skin care and health care where sunscreen is concerned.
Guest: Christina van Straten | Basic Income Grant Advocacy intern at The Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute
Statistics South Africa published its Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QFLS) yesterday for Q3 2021. The survey indicated that South Africa's unemployment rate reached a record 34.9% for the third quarter - half a percentage point higher than in the second quarter.
The unemployment rate among women was 37.3% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 32.9% among men. Black African women (41.5% unemployment) were hardest hit, compared to 9.9% among white women, 25.2% among Indian/Asian women, and 29.1% among coloured women.
Africa is joined by Christina Van Straten, Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute to talk about the need for basic grants in the country.