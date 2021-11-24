Health Feature: How to work through pandemic depression

Guest: Christina van Straten | Basic Income Grant Advocacy intern at The Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute

Statistics South Africa published its Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QFLS) yesterday for Q3 2021. The survey indicated that South Africa's unemployment rate reached a record 34.9% for the third quarter - half a percentage point higher than in the second quarter.



The unemployment rate among women was 37.3% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 32.9% among men. Black African women (41.5% unemployment) were hardest hit, compared to 9.9% among white women, 25.2% among Indian/Asian women, and 29.1% among coloured women.

Africa is joined by Christina Van Straten, Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute to talk about the need for basic grants in the country.

