Finance Feature: TransUnion Study Shows Black Friday Drives Higher Credit Usage.

Guest: Gavin Kelly | Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association



Africa is joined by Gavin Kelly, The Road Freight Association to talk about the ongoing truck driver strike and how it affects the companies that own the trucks. The N3 route between the Port of Durban and the interior was blocked on Friday to on and in-coming traffic. According to officials violence and looting occurred whilst some individuals decided to take the law into their own hands and pull drivers from trucks to check their personal documents.

