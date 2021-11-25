Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - legal ins and outs of Electrical Compliance Certificates
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mark Palmer
Today at 14:40
Home of Hope
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Wichtmann
Today at 14:50
Music with Daniah de Villiers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Daniah de Villiers
Today at 15:40
Cancer treatments in COVID strained hospitals
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lorraine Govender - National Advocacy Co-Ordinator at CANSA
Today at 15:50
Weather warning for Western Cape after downpours cause flooding, road closures
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Deiner - Chief Director: Disaster Management and Fire & Rescue Services at Western Cape Government
Today at 16:20
The Metro Police
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wayne Le Roux - Metro Police Chief at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:45
Krotoa: Eva van de Kaap
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sylvia Vollenhoven
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
16 Days Of Activism Against Women and Child Abuse: The assistance survivors need

16 Days Of Activism Against Women and Child Abuse: The assistance survivors need

25 November 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Bernadine Bachar | Director at Saartjie Baartman Centre

In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South African men to play a greater role in preventing gender-based violence. The latest crime statistics released by the South African Police Service show an increase in rapes, domestic violence, and, perhaps most worryingly, in child murders. 
In just three months, between July and September 2021, 9,556 people, most of whom were women, were raped. This is 7% more than in the previous reporting period. 
Wasanga is joined by Bernadine Bachar, Director at the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children about the assistance survivors need.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Surge in children under age 5 being infected with Omicron variant

6 December 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Waasila Jassat | Public Health Medicine Registra at Wits School Of Public Health

Africa is joined by Dr. Waasila Jassat to talk about why there has been an increase in children in under the age of 5 being infected and hospitalised with the Omicron variant. South African scientists have come out to say that the new variant is spreading much quicker than any previous wave of the coronavirus.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ongoing truck driver strike

6 December 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Gavin Kelly | Chief Executive Officer  at Road Freight Association

Africa is joined by Gavin Kelly, The Road Freight Association to talk about the ongoing truck driver strike and how it affects the companies that own the trucks. The N3 route between the Port of Durban and the interior was blocked on Friday to on and in-coming traffic. According to officials violence and looting occurred whilst some individuals decided to take the law into their own hands and pull drivers from trucks to check their personal documents.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property Feature: Inside The Spade Boutique Hotel

6 December 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Annette Skaap | Owner at The Spade Boutique Hotel

As of Sunday 5 December 2021, the doors to The Spade Boutique Hotel and Spa located in Khayelitsha have officially been opened. Africa is joined by its CEO Annette Skaap to talk about the decision to open up the boutique hotel. Born in Langa and raised in Khayelitsha, Annette started her business venture with the development of rental properties in Khayelitsha in 2014.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness: The healthiest way to 'cheat' responsibly on your diet and fitness routine over the festive season

6 December 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Candice  De Mendonca | Sports Nutritionist and Personal Trainer at The Fitness Hybrid

It’s natural to have food cravings and days when we just don’t have the energy to exercise. Africa is joined by Candice De Mendonca, sports nutritionist, and personal trainer at The Hybrid Fitness to talk about some of the healthiest ways to 'cheat' responsibly on your diet and fitness routine over the festive season. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on COVID-19 cases in Gauteng

3 December 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo

The Gauteng Provincial Coronavirus Command Council (GPCCC) met yesterday to give an update on COVID-19 in the province. Africa is joined by Sibongiseni Dhlomo, Deputy Minister Of Health to talk about what came out of that meeting and how the province will ramp up the vaccination rollout programmes.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should a interprovincial travel restriction be introduced?

3 December 2021 5:32 AM

Guest: Theo Malele | Spokesperson at National Taxis Alliance (NTA)

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has previously told the media that he is not ruling out interprovincial travel restrictions should the COVID-19 numbers increase. Africa is joined by Theo Malele, spokesperson for the National Taxi Alliance to talk about the likelihood of this happening and how it would affect those planning long-distance trips over the festive period.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mmusi Maimane open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa

3 December 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Mmusi Maimane | Leader  at One SA Movement (OSA)

Africa is joined South African Politician Mmusi Maimane to talk about his open letter to  President Cyril Ramaphosa. In the letter, he says that while the removal of Kannaland mayor Jeffery Donson, who is a convicted child-rapist from government, is vital, we must deal with the laws that facilitated his election into public office.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: The Toyota Corolla Cross

3 December 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist  at Bizcommunity

Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity to talk about the all-new Corolla Cross. The perfect cross between business and pleasure, off-road and on-road, space and styling, comfort and convenience. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Realistic Vs. Unrealistic - Achieve your Fitness Goals with these Top Tips

3 December 2021 4:57 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhui, is no stranger to fitness goals and achieving them. Tune in now as she discusses realistic and unrealistic goal setting and serves up amazing and effective tips to tip your fitness journey towards the better!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on UIF Ters payment

2 December 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Mzie  Yawa | Acting Commissioner Advocate  at UIF

Africa is joined by Acting UIF Commissioner Advocate Mzie Yawa to talk about the process of applying for UIF Ters and how long it takes for the payment to reflect. The UIF TERS payment was launched last year at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic to help pay workers whose employers couldn’t operate during the lockdown.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

