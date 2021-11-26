Fitness with Liezel V: Worlds Best & Ambitious Endurance Runners take on SA's most celebrated mountain

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
If you ever wondered what else people do on Table Mountain besides sunset drives, hiking, and selfies, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen joins Wasanga Mahena to discuss the Ultra-Trail Cape Town or UTCT, and just how you can catch the action that's bringing athletes from all over the world, to our Peninsula.
Guest: Dr Farai Mtero | Senior Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies
Parliament met yesterday afternoon to vote on the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution. but the decision was not passed due to a lack of votes for the changes. The ANC failed to gather the required two-thirds majority as neither the DA nor the EFF supported the amendment. Africa is joined by Senior Researcher Dr Farai Mtero, Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (PLAAS) at UWC to talk about why only 204 MPs voted in favour of the bill and 145 against it. A total of 267 votes is required for a two-thirds majority.
Guest: Estelle Smuts | Health Care Advisor and Director at Financial Emporium
It's that time of the year where people tend to relook their current medical aid plans. With some groups increasing their monthly premium, people often tend to scrap the idea altogether. Africa is joined Estelle Smuts, Health Care Advisor and Director of The Financial Emporium to talk about how to understand your policy and how to make the best use of it.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Have you been searching for one fitness and lifestyle app that has it all? Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, reviewing the highs and lows of the Body Coach app by celebrity trainer Joe Wicks now!
Guest: Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).
In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that hospitals have begun preparing to admit more patients in the wake of the Omicron variant. Africa is joined by Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association to talk about what they're doing to prepare for the fourth wave should there be an increase in positive cases in the coming weeks.
Guest: Vanessa le Roux | Founder at Parents For Equal Education SA (PEESA)
Africa is joined by Vanessa Le Roux, Founder at Parents For Equal Education SA (PEESA) to talk about schools withholding learner reports due to unpaid school fees. Vanessa says that the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on the economy and the financial status of parents must be considered.
Guest: Alderman James Vos | Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
With international travel bans following the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant, Cape Town has moved quickly to an innovative domestic tourism campaign to help the tourism industry this festive season. Africa is joined by City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities to talk about the 'Pocket Friendly Campaign'.
The Pocket-Friendly Campaign with Travelstart runs until 28 February 2022 and will offer domestic travellers great discounts and lower fares to Cape Town through subsidies and vouchers across hotels, flights and experiences.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is discussing fitness and dance fun for all ages - inspired by an energetic cool granny who's challenging people of all ages to get up and dance. With a new song also out, tune in to find out more about the journey of Makheni Zonneveld, the competition she's got going, and catch a case of the happydemic.
Guest: Waasila Jassat | Public Health Medicine Registra at Wits School Of Public Health
Africa is joined by Dr. Waasila Jassat to talk about why there has been an increase in children in under the age of 5 being infected and hospitalised with the Omicron variant. South African scientists have come out to say that the new variant is spreading much quicker than any previous wave of the coronavirus.
Guest: Gavin Kelly | Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association
Africa is joined by Gavin Kelly, The Road Freight Association to talk about the ongoing truck driver strike and how it affects the companies that own the trucks. The N3 route between the Port of Durban and the interior was blocked on Friday to on and in-coming traffic. According to officials violence and looting occurred whilst some individuals decided to take the law into their own hands and pull drivers from trucks to check their personal documents.
Guest: Annette Skaap | Owner at The Spade Boutique Hotel
As of Sunday 5 December 2021, the doors to The Spade Boutique Hotel and Spa located in Khayelitsha have officially been opened. Africa is joined by its CEO Annette Skaap to talk about the decision to open up the boutique hotel. Born in Langa and raised in Khayelitsha, Annette started her business venture with the development of rental properties in Khayelitsha in 2014.