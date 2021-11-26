Car Talk: The new PEUGEOT LANDTREK

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
SA needs tighter rules for online booze sales - Prof Parry makes six suggestions Presenter Mike Wills chats to Prof Charles Parry of the SAMRC's Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit. 8 December 2021 6:52 PM
'Eskom must shut 5 power stations, redirect resources to reduce load shedding' "Eskom's strategy is totally flawed!" Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Rossouw, CEO of Independent Energy Thought Leaders. 8 December 2021 6:49 PM
'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police' Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill. 8 December 2021 8:03 PM
ANC's Expropriation Bill fails, but 'door not shut on land reform conversation' Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Associate Professor of Law Elmien Du Plessis (North West University). 7 December 2021 9:19 PM
Nedlac backs mandatory jabs for workplace, public spaces and submits proposals Bruce Whitfield interviews Lisa Seftel, Executive Director of the National Economic Development and Labour Council. 7 December 2021 8:46 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
One in a billion - Ethereum co-founder is not your typical billionaire At 27, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has accomplished more than most in a lifetime 8 December 2021 7:15 PM
'Omicron seems less severe. No need for lockdowns if healthcare system copes' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee. 8 December 2021 1:45 PM
Black-owned boutique winery with inspiring backstory opens in Franschhoek The Klein Goederust vineyard in Franschhoek was purchased by owner Paul Siguqa in 2019 and has finally opened after some renovatio... 7 December 2021 1:19 PM
Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to entrepreneur Thando Moleketi-Williams. 5 December 2021 2:58 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
14 year old Gabrielle de Gama is a rising star in the SA entertainment industry Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to the talented film and music star, 14 year old Gabrielle de Gama. 4 December 2021 11:18 AM
104-year-old woman learns to read and write for the first time in her life Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 December 2021 9:46 AM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
Mob burns man alive after rumours of blasphemy Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 7 December 2021 4:10 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Car Talk: The new PEUGEOT LANDTREK

Car Talk: The new PEUGEOT LANDTREK

26 November 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist  at Bizcommunity

The new PEUGEOT LANDTREK marks the return of the PEUGEOT brand to the pickup market. Wasanga is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity to about what the all-new Peugeot Landrek has to offer.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Reflecting on Section 25 Constitutional Amendment vote

8 December 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Dr Farai Mtero | Senior Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies
Parliament met yesterday afternoon to vote on the amendment of  Section 25 of the Constitution. but the decision was not passed due to a lack of votes for the changes. The ANC failed to gather the required two-thirds majority as neither the DA nor the EFF supported the amendment. Africa is joined by Senior Researcher Dr Farai Mtero, Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (PLAAS) at UWC to talk about why only 204 MPs voted in favour of the bill and 145 against it. A total of 267 votes is required for a two-thirds majority. 

Heath Feature: How to optimise your medical aid cover

8 December 2021 5:15 AM

Guest: Estelle  Smuts | Health Care Advisor and Director  at Financial Emporium

It's that time of the year where people tend to relook their current medical aid plans. With some groups increasing their monthly premium, people often tend to scrap the idea altogether. Africa is joined Estelle Smuts, Health Care Advisor and Director of The Financial Emporium to talk about how to understand your policy and how to make the best use of it.

Fitness with Liezel V: Plans, Recipes, and More, with Joe Wick's Body Coach App

8 December 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Have you been searching for one fitness and lifestyle app that has it all? Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, reviewing the highs and lows of the Body Coach app by celebrity trainer Joe Wicks now!

Hospitals preparations for new Covid-19 admissions.

7 December 2021 6:11 AM

Guest: Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).

In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that hospitals have begun preparing to admit more patients in the wake of the Omicron variant. Africa is joined by Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association to talk about what they're doing to prepare for the fourth wave should there be an increase in positive cases in the coming weeks.

Withholding School Reports

7 December 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Vanessa le Roux | Founder at Parents For Equal Education SA (PEESA)

Africa is joined by Vanessa Le Roux, Founder at Parents For Equal Education SA (PEESA) to talk about schools withholding learner reports due to unpaid school fees. Vanessa says that the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on the economy and the financial status of parents must be considered.

Travel & Tourism: City Of Cape Town Pocket Friendly Campaign

7 December 2021 5:12 AM

Guest: Alderman James Vos | Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
With international travel bans following the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant, Cape Town has moved quickly to an innovative domestic tourism campaign to help the tourism industry this festive season. Africa is joined by City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities to talk about the 'Pocket Friendly Campaign'.
The Pocket-Friendly Campaign with Travelstart runs until 28 February 2022 and will offer domestic travellers great discounts and lower fares to Cape Town through subsidies and vouchers across hotels, flights and experiences. 

Fitness with Liezel V: Coolest Granny in Town highlights health, fun fitness, and song & dance

7 December 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is discussing fitness and dance fun for all ages - inspired by an energetic cool granny who's challenging people of all ages to get up and dance. With a new song also out, tune in to find out more about the journey of Makheni Zonneveld, the competition she's got going, and catch a case of the happydemic.

Surge in children under age 5 being infected with Omicron variant

6 December 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Waasila Jassat | Public Health Medicine Registra at Wits School Of Public Health

Africa is joined by Dr. Waasila Jassat to talk about why there has been an increase in children in under the age of 5 being infected and hospitalised with the Omicron variant. South African scientists have come out to say that the new variant is spreading much quicker than any previous wave of the coronavirus.

Ongoing truck driver strike

6 December 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Gavin Kelly | Chief Executive Officer  at Road Freight Association

Africa is joined by Gavin Kelly, The Road Freight Association to talk about the ongoing truck driver strike and how it affects the companies that own the trucks. The N3 route between the Port of Durban and the interior was blocked on Friday to on and in-coming traffic. According to officials violence and looting occurred whilst some individuals decided to take the law into their own hands and pull drivers from trucks to check their personal documents.  

Property Feature: Inside The Spade Boutique Hotel

6 December 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Annette Skaap | Owner at The Spade Boutique Hotel

As of Sunday 5 December 2021, the doors to The Spade Boutique Hotel and Spa located in Khayelitsha have officially been opened. Africa is joined by its CEO Annette Skaap to talk about the decision to open up the boutique hotel. Born in Langa and raised in Khayelitsha, Annette started her business venture with the development of rental properties in Khayelitsha in 2014.

Commission will soon name brands linked to suspected noodle deaths, says Mabuza

Local

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

2 weeks of Omicron: 'It looks like people don’t get as sick as with Delta'

Local

EWN Highlights

IMF sees slower growth in South Africa

8 December 2021 8:00 PM

SA health products regulator approves Pfizer booster shots for people 18 and up

8 December 2021 5:55 PM

High Court convicts four minors for Thoriso Themane's murder

8 December 2021 5:21 PM

