16 Days Of Activism Against Women and Child Abuse: The link between pornography and GBV

Guest: Dr Farai Mtero | Senior Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies

Parliament met yesterday afternoon to vote on the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution. but the decision was not passed due to a lack of votes for the changes. The ANC failed to gather the required two-thirds majority as neither the DA nor the EFF supported the amendment. Africa is joined by Senior Researcher Dr Farai Mtero, Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (PLAAS) at UWC to talk about why only 204 MPs voted in favour of the bill and 145 against it. A total of 267 votes is required for a two-thirds majority.

