16 Days Of Activism Against Women and Child Abuse: The link between pornography and GBV

Guest: Chantelle Blokdyk | Program Co-Ordinator of #ParentTalk: The Unspoken Epidemic of Children and Pornography at Center Against Sexual Exploitation
Tragically, South Africa has become known as the “rape capital” of the world. South Africa also has very high levels of pornography consumption, especially via mobile devices. Wasanga is joined by Chantelle Blokdyk to talk about how pornography harms women, children, and men.
Guest: Dr Gerrit de Villiers | Chief Clinical Officer at Medi Clinic
Africa is joined by Dr Gerrit De Villiers, Chief Clinical Officer at Mediclinic Southern Africa division to talk about their admissions data indicating that 25% of admitted COVID-19 patients have been vaccinated. De Villiers says hospital bed capacity remains fluid and where possible, measures are also in place to further increase capacity in preparation for the fourth wave.
Guest: Dr Claudelle von Eck | CEO of Brave Influx and Former CEO at the Institute Of Internal Audits
Africa is joined by Former Dr Claudelle Von Eck, former CEO at The Institute Of Internal Audits to reflect on the Auditor General Tsakani Maluleke findings. She told Parliament yesterday that 115 auditees out of 425 government entities achieved clean audits.
Guest: Reana Steyn | Ombud at Ombudsman for Banking Services
Africa is joined by Reana Steyn. Ombudsman for Banking Services (OBS) to talk about how consumers can avoid becoming a victim of ATM fraud as well as warn them about the dangers and various scams that they could fall victim to, should they let down their guard over the festive season.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the generous and adventurous fundraising efforts of a local Cardiologist (Professor Ntobeko Ntusi), going after lifesaving equipment for a local medical hospital. She joins Africa to talk about what led to the journey to Kilimanjaro, and discover how you can lend support in their climb to getting a new ultrasound machine for the anesthesia department at Mowbray Maternity Hospital (MMH).
Guest: Dr Farai Mtero | Senior Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies
Parliament met yesterday afternoon to vote on the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution. but the decision was not passed due to a lack of votes for the changes. The ANC failed to gather the required two-thirds majority as neither the DA nor the EFF supported the amendment. Africa is joined by Senior Researcher Dr Farai Mtero, Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (PLAAS) at UWC to talk about why only 204 MPs voted in favour of the bill and 145 against it. A total of 267 votes is required for a two-thirds majority.
Guest: Estelle Smuts | Health Care Advisor and Director at Financial Emporium
It's that time of the year where people tend to relook their current medical aid plans. With some groups increasing their monthly premium, people often tend to scrap the idea altogether. Africa is joined Estelle Smuts, Health Care Advisor and Director of The Financial Emporium to talk about how to understand your policy and how to make the best use of it.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Have you been searching for one fitness and lifestyle app that has it all? Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, reviewing the highs and lows of the Body Coach app by celebrity trainer Joe Wicks now!
Guest: Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).
In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that hospitals have begun preparing to admit more patients in the wake of the Omicron variant. Africa is joined by Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association to talk about what they're doing to prepare for the fourth wave should there be an increase in positive cases in the coming weeks.
Guest: Vanessa le Roux | Founder at Parents For Equal Education SA (PEESA)
Africa is joined by Vanessa Le Roux, Founder at Parents For Equal Education SA (PEESA) to talk about schools withholding learner reports due to unpaid school fees. Vanessa says that the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on the economy and the financial status of parents must be considered.
Guest: Alderman James Vos | Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
With international travel bans following the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant, Cape Town has moved quickly to an innovative domestic tourism campaign to help the tourism industry this festive season. Africa is joined by City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities to talk about the 'Pocket Friendly Campaign'.
The Pocket-Friendly Campaign with Travelstart runs until 28 February 2022 and will offer domestic travellers great discounts and lower fares to Cape Town through subsidies and vouchers across hotels, flights and experiences.