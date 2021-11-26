16 Days Of Activism Against Women and Child Abuse: The link between pornography and GBV

Streaming issues? Report here
051021-capetalk-themiddayreport-withmandy-thumbnail-490x490jpg 051021-capetalk-themiddayreport-withmandy-thumbnail-490x490jpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:07
On the couch - holiday care for pets
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Paul Bernhardi
Today at 13:33
Christmas Gifting - gifts for animal lovers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Today at 14:23
UCT student creates pet-focused ecommerce app
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Vuthlarhi Shirindza
Today at 14:40
Update on Kaavan the elephant
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Fiona Miles
Today at 14:50
Music with Ark 4 Africa
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Richard Prinsloo Curson
Today at 15:10
Western Cape Traffic Camera Average Speed over Distance
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jandre Bekker
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Mediclinic patients sent in for other issues then find out they have Covid-19' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Dr. Gerrit de Villiers, the chief clinical officer at Mediclinic. 9 December 2021 10:58 AM
Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland. 9 December 2021 10:40 AM
There’s more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach Refilwe Moloto interviews MP and former prosecutor Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach. 9 December 2021 9:13 AM
View all Local
'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police' Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill. 8 December 2021 8:03 PM
ANC's Expropriation Bill fails, but 'door not shut on land reform conversation' Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Associate Professor of Law Elmien Du Plessis (North West University). 7 December 2021 9:19 PM
Nedlac backs mandatory jabs for workplace, public spaces and submits proposals Bruce Whitfield interviews Lisa Seftel, Executive Director of the National Economic Development and Labour Council. 7 December 2021 8:46 PM
View all Politics
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
One in a billion - Ethereum co-founder is not your typical billionaire At 27, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has accomplished more than most in a lifetime 8 December 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
Black-owned boutique winery with inspiring backstory opens in Franschhoek The Klein Goederust vineyard in Franschhoek was purchased by owner Paul Siguqa in 2019 and has finally opened after some renovatio... 7 December 2021 1:19 PM
Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to entrepreneur Thando Moleketi-Williams. 5 December 2021 2:58 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
View all Sport
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
14 year old Gabrielle de Gama is a rising star in the SA entertainment industry Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to the talented film and music star, 14 year old Gabrielle de Gama. 4 December 2021 11:18 AM
View all Entertainment
104-year-old woman learns to read and write for the first time in her life Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 December 2021 9:46 AM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
Mob burns man alive after rumours of blasphemy Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 7 December 2021 4:10 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
There’s more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach Refilwe Moloto interviews MP and former prosecutor Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach. 9 December 2021 9:13 AM
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
16 Days Of Activism Against Women and Child Abuse: The link between pornography and GBV

16 Days Of Activism Against Women and Child Abuse: The link between pornography and GBV

26 November 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Chantelle  Blokdyk | Program Co-Ordinator of #ParentTalk: The Unspoken Epidemic of Children and Pornography at Center Against Sexual Exploitation

Tragically, South Africa has become known as the “rape capital” of the world. South Africa also has very high levels of pornography consumption, especially via mobile devices.  Wasanga is joined by Chantelle Blokdyk to talk about how pornography harms women, children, and men.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

25% of admitted COVID-19 patients have been vaccinated

9 December 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Dr Gerrit  de Villiers | Chief Clinical Officer  at Medi Clinic

Africa is joined by Dr Gerrit De Villiers, Chief Clinical Officer at Mediclinic Southern Africa division to talk about their admissions data indicating that 25% of admitted COVID-19 patients have been vaccinated. De Villiers says hospital bed capacity remains fluid and where possible, measures are also in place to further increase capacity in preparation for the fourth wave.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reflectin on Auditor General Tsakani Maluleke findings

9 December 2021 6:02 AM

Guest: Dr Claudelle von Eck | CEO of Brave Influx and Former CEO at the Institute Of Internal Audits

Africa is joined by Former Dr Claudelle Von Eck, former CEO at The Institute Of Internal Audits to reflect on the Auditor General Tsakani Maluleke findings. She told Parliament yesterday that 115 auditees out of 425 government entities achieved clean audits. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance Feature: How to aviod ATM fraud

9 December 2021 5:20 AM

Guest: Reana Steyn | Ombud at Ombudsman for Banking Services

Africa is joined by Reana Steyn. Ombudsman for Banking Services (OBS) to talk about how consumers can avoid becoming a victim of ATM fraud as well as warn them about the dangers and various scams that they could fall victim to, should they let down their guard over the festive season.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Climb to 500K: A Professors fitness fundraising journey for Moms

9 December 2021 5:18 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the generous and adventurous fundraising efforts of a local Cardiologist (Professor Ntobeko Ntusi), going after lifesaving equipment for a local medical hospital. She joins Africa to talk about what led to the journey to Kilimanjaro, and discover how you can lend support in their climb to getting a new ultrasound machine for the anesthesia department at Mowbray Maternity Hospital (MMH).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reflecting on Section 25 Constitutional Amendment vote

8 December 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Dr Farai Mtero | Senior Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies
Parliament met yesterday afternoon to vote on the amendment of  Section 25 of the Constitution. but the decision was not passed due to a lack of votes for the changes. The ANC failed to gather the required two-thirds majority as neither the DA nor the EFF supported the amendment. Africa is joined by Senior Researcher Dr Farai Mtero, Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (PLAAS) at UWC to talk about why only 204 MPs voted in favour of the bill and 145 against it. A total of 267 votes is required for a two-thirds majority. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heath Feature: How to optimise your medical aid cover

8 December 2021 5:15 AM

Guest: Estelle  Smuts | Health Care Advisor and Director  at Financial Emporium

It's that time of the year where people tend to relook their current medical aid plans. With some groups increasing their monthly premium, people often tend to scrap the idea altogether. Africa is joined Estelle Smuts, Health Care Advisor and Director of The Financial Emporium to talk about how to understand your policy and how to make the best use of it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Plans, Recipes, and More, with Joe Wick's Body Coach App

8 December 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Have you been searching for one fitness and lifestyle app that has it all? Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, reviewing the highs and lows of the Body Coach app by celebrity trainer Joe Wicks now!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hospitals preparations for new Covid-19 admissions.

7 December 2021 6:11 AM

Guest: Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).

In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that hospitals have begun preparing to admit more patients in the wake of the Omicron variant. Africa is joined by Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association to talk about what they're doing to prepare for the fourth wave should there be an increase in positive cases in the coming weeks.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Withholding School Reports

7 December 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Vanessa le Roux | Founder at Parents For Equal Education SA (PEESA)

Africa is joined by Vanessa Le Roux, Founder at Parents For Equal Education SA (PEESA) to talk about schools withholding learner reports due to unpaid school fees. Vanessa says that the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on the economy and the financial status of parents must be considered.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: City Of Cape Town Pocket Friendly Campaign

7 December 2021 5:12 AM

Guest: Alderman James Vos | Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
With international travel bans following the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant, Cape Town has moved quickly to an innovative domestic tourism campaign to help the tourism industry this festive season. Africa is joined by City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities to talk about the 'Pocket Friendly Campaign'.
The Pocket-Friendly Campaign with Travelstart runs until 28 February 2022 and will offer domestic travellers great discounts and lower fares to Cape Town through subsidies and vouchers across hotels, flights and experiences. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?

Business Local

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

There’s more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Dlodlo commends whistleblowers: ‘I regard you as heroes’

9 December 2021 12:21 PM

Be safe: First SA health worker to receive COVID jab gets her booster shot

9 December 2021 12:16 PM

50 things to do for under R50: CT is ready to welcome you

9 December 2021 12:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA